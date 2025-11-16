185 Quotes About Trust To Help Weather The Storm

Looking for quotes on trust? Look no further because here, you will find inspirational quotes and ideas that *fingers crossed* will help revive your belief and faith in people. Or perhaps you are looking for a hard-hitting trust quote to send to your friend who has been through a tough time recently, then keep on reading, and hopefully, you will have something to take away from this post.
Trust is one of those things that are hard to gain yet very easy to lose. Quite the same goes for money. Both are hard to earn and take a long time to acquire, but can be wasted in a matter of seconds. However, money comes and goes, while trust is something that may never be gained back once lost.
The value of having someone one can trust is priceless. It’s the foundation of every relationship, whether it’s a romantic, friendly, or professional one. No wonder so many quotes about trust emphasize its significance. One can’t remain close with a person they don’t trust. Trusting someone gives a sense of security and comfort, which is essential in a fulfilling, long-lasting relationship.
Speaking of official marriages, 20-40% of divorces in the US happen due to infidelity. And that’s just the people with legal marital status. Cheating leads to loss of trust, which is often the reason for divorce. And just think about how many couples remain married, maybe for their children and family’s sake, despite the sabotaged trust and relationship. Does that mean that loss of trust may overpower feelings as strong as love? Perhaps.
Below, we’ve gathered plenty of trust quotes and inspiring quotes and ideas from people who know the feelings of mistrust, hurt, or betrayal all too well. Is there a quote about trust in this list that hit home? Let us know!
#1
“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” — Maya Angelou
#2
“Consistency is the true foundation of trust. Either keep your promises or do not make them.” — Roy T. Bennett
#3
“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” — Albert Einstein
#4
“The trust of the innocent is the liar’s most useful tool.” — Stephen King
#5
“Men trust their ears less than their eyes.” — Herodotus
#6
“Keep your promises and be consistent. Be the kind of person others can trust.” — Roy T. Bennett
#7
“It’s a delight to trust somebody so completely.” — Jeff Goldblum
#8
“Trust is not the same as faith. A friend is someone you trust. Putting faith in anyone is a mistake.” — Christopher Hitchens
#9
“Every kind of peaceful cooperation among men is primarily based on mutual trust.” — Albert Einstein
#10
“I trust myself. You need that to survive.” — Yoko Ono
#11
“Being trustworthy is one of the hallmarks of being a good friend and a good person.” — Jennifer Freed, Ph.D.
#12
“Trust is fragile. That is why it can be easily broken and is difficult to repair.” — Richard Massafra
#13
“Even when it is difficult, tell the truth. People will respect you more for it, trust you more for it, and seek your opinion or advice more for it (if they want the truth of course).” — Corey Morong
#14
“Trust can be gained or lost in the small things as well as in the big areas of life.” — Tony DiLorenzo
#15
“He who does not trust enough will not be trusted.” — Lao Tzu
#16
“The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them.” — Ernest Hemingway
#17
“Trust is like a vase, once it’s broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be same again.” — Walter Anderson
#18
“The shifts of fortune test the reliability of friends.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
#19
“Because you believed I was capable of behaving decently, I did.” — Paolo Coelho
#20
“Only those you trust can betray you.” — Terry Goodkind
#21
“Don’t trust people who tell you other people’s secrets.” — Dan Howell
#22
“Distrust all in whom the impulse to punish is powerful.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#23
“The senses deceive from time to time, and it is prudent never to trust wholly those who have deceived us even once.” — Rene Descartes
#24
“Where large sums of money are concerned, it is advisable to trust nobody.” — Agatha Christie
#25
“Relational trust is built on movements of the human heart such as empathy, commitment, compassion, patience, and the capacity to forgive.” — Parker J. Palmer
#26
“Trust is built with consistency.” — Lincoln Chafee
#27
“Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.” — Stephen Covey
#28
“Fear leads to more fear, and trust leads to more trust.” — Dean Ornish
#29
“I would rather trust a woman’s instinct than a man’s reason.” — Stanley Baldwin
#30
“Love meant jumping off a cliff and trusting that a certain person would be there to catch you at the bottom.” — Jodi Picoult
#31
“Trust is not an obsession, it’s an extension of love. When we truly love someone, we give them our heart to hold in their hands. And when that love is returned, that very trust is balm to our souls.” — Julie Lessman
#32
“Forgiveness must be immediate, whether or not a person asks for it. Trust must be rebuilt over time. Trust requires a track record.” — Rick Warren
#33
“Trust is the fruit of a relationship in which you know you are loved.” — William P. Young
#34
“Trust is only gained when one person risks and doesn’t get harmed. It grows as both people increasingly risk and don’t get harmed in the process.” — Glen Williams
#35
“Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.” — Unknown
#36
“Trusting is hard. Knowing who to trust, even harder.” — Maria V. Snyder
#37
“Better to trust the man who is frequently in error than the one who is never in doubt.” — Eric Sevareid
#38
“It is an equal failing to trust everybody, and to trust nobody.” — English Proverb
#39
“Sometimes you don’t know who you can and cannot trust. I still learn that over and over again.” — Demi Lovato
#40
“If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world.” — Selena Gomez
#41
“As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
#42
“Trust your hunches. They’re usually based on facts filed away just below the conscious level.” — Joyce Brothers
#43
“Trust in dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity.” — Kahlil Gibran
#44
“Trust is that rare and priceless treasure that wins us the affection of our heavenly Father.” — Brennan Manning
#45
“Forgiveness is instant and unearned, but trust must be earned.” — Rick Warren
#46
“I believe the greatest compliment in the world is trust.” — Jennifer McAlister
#47
“Trust is a very delicate area and needs to be built over time. Any one act can destroy faith which takes years to build.” — Dr. Rachel Venturini
#48
“Trust your instincts. Be true to yourself.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#49
“Discuss with people you trust and find out what they do to make themselves feel great when they are alone.” — Genevieve Amor
#50
“Trust is hard to earn and it can be ten times harder to earn back once broken.” — Kevin Allen
#51
“Real trust does not need verification; if you have to verify, it is not trust.” — Charles H. Green
#52
“Trust yourself above anyone else. You are the best judge of your own actions.” — Matt Morris
#53
“Life without trust is a life in turmoil.” — M. K. Soni
#54
“A Jedi must trust himself, and a Jedi Master must trust his apprentices.” — Luke Skywalker
#55
“Trust is an important thing in life, and it can be broken far more easily than it can be gained.” — Lesley Harriot
#56
“Trust dies but mistrust blossoms.” — Sophocles
#57
“To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.” — George MacDonald
#58
“Always tell the truth or the truth will tell on you.” — Frank Sonnenberg
#59
“It is mutual trust, even more than mutual interest that holds human associations together.” — H.L. Mencken
#60
“Learning to trust is one of life’s most difficult tasks.” — Isaac Watts
#61
“Trust is the highest form of human motivation. It brings out the very best in people.” — Stephen Covey
#62
“A king who trusts no man is weak.” — Patricia Briggs
#63
“A man trusts another man when he sees enough of himself in him.” — Gregory David Roberts
#64
“To trust people is a luxury in which only the wealthy can indulge; the poor cannot afford it.” — E.M. Forster
#65
“It is more shameful to distrust our friends than to be deceived by them.” — Confucius
#66
“Trust one who has gone through it.” — Virgil
#67
“Loving someone is giving them the power to break your heart, but trusting them not to.” — Julianne Moore
#68
“Trust your instincts, and make judgements on what your heart tells you. The heart will not betray you.” — David Gemmell
#69
“Trust yourself, you will start to trust others.” — Santosh Kalwar
#70
“Trust your own instincts, go inside, follow your heart. Right from the start. Go ahead and stand up for what you believe in. As I’ve learned, that’s the path to happiness.” — Lesley Ann Warren
#71
“Positive people also tend to know who to trust and who their friends should be.” — Jennifer N. Smith
#72
“Trust: No marriage can survive for long without trust.” — Anton Robbins
#73
“A confident person exhibits self-trust – they trust that their decisions are the best ones for them.” — Kevin McComas
#74
“You can show trust by believing in others when other people have abandoned them.” — Byron Pulsifer
#75
“Trust your intuition, and let it lead you to new opportunities, while steering you away from time wasters and scams.” — Cathy Stucker
#76
“A lot of times people don’t trust another person because they are making assumptions that aren’t true.” — Tom LaForce
#77
“Failing to do what you say you are going to do is the easiest way to break trust!” — Brock Blohm
#78
“We should not expect to receive more trust than we dish out.” — Dr. Kenton D. Wiley
#79
“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” — Abraham Lincoln
#80
“Trust opens up new and unimagined possibilities.” — Robert C. Solomon
#81
“For there to be betrayal, there would have to have been trust first.” — Suzanne Collins
#82
“When truth takes a backseat to ego and politics, trust is lost.” — Patrick Lencioni
#83
“Trust is the lubrication that makes it possible for organizations to work.” — Warren Bennis
#84
“A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody.” — Thomas Paine
#85
“Be impeccable with your word. Speak with integrity. Say only what you mean.” — Don Miguel Ruiz
#86
“You can’t trust anybody with power.” — Newt Gingrich
#87
“Trust everybody, but cut the cards.” — Finley Peter Dunne
#88
“A man who trusts nobody is apt to be the kind of man nobody trusts.” — Harold Macmillan
#89
“In this world, there was nothing scarier than trusting someone. But there was also nothing more rewarding.” — Brad Meltzer
#90
“I trust everyone. I just don’t trust the devil inside them.” — Troy Kennedy-Martin
#91
“Trust each other again and again. When the trust level gets high enough, people transcend apparent limits, discovering new and awesome abilities of which they were previously unaware.” — David Armistead
#92
“I cannot trust a man to control others who cannot control himself.” — Robert E. Lee
#93
“You must train your intuition – you must trust the small voice inside you which tells you exactly what to say, what to decide.” — Ingrid Bergman
#94
“If you cannot trust yourself, you cannot even trust your mistrust of yourself – so that without this underlying trust in the whole system of nature you are simply paralyzed.” — Alan Watts
#95
“We are all selfish and I no more trust myself than others with a good motive.” — Lord Byron
#96
“Without self-trust, we can never become wise because we will continue to look outside ourselves for the answer.” — M. J. Ryan
#97
“To be joyful… try less and trust more.” — Richard Daly
#98
“we live in an uncertain world, so you cannot just sit and trust that anyone else might have your interests at heart. It does not work that way!” — CJ Kruse
#99
“One who neither has trust nor wisdom, nor does one trust anyone, finds no happiness.” — M. K. Soni
#100
“Trust is a very important thing to grow in life. Be it in personal or professional life, you cannot live without trust.” — Nicole Smith
#101
“People who choose to trust tend to be happier, better liked by others, and more ethical than less trusting people.” — Joy Cagil
#102
“Trust your instincts. Be true to yourself. You know what is right for you.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#103
“How do you build trust? Trust is earned when everyone’s interests are considered and respected. Communication is the key to do this.” — Sheri Levit
#104
“Demand good service of your memory, and it will learn to respond. Learn to trust it, and it will rise to the occasion.” — William Walker Atkinson
#105
“People want to work for a leader they can trust – a leader that has morals, values, and integrity.” — Alex Langer,
#106
“People want to be around those who are up, lively, and happy, all things that engender trust.” — Robin Jones
#107
“If you take a more self-centered attitude, then more anxiety, more stress. That is what automatically creates hypocrite way, saying something nice, doing something different. That destroys trust from others.” — Dalai Lama
#108
“When commitment is rewarded and appreciated, trust will flourish. Follow through on commitments builds trust because when the team experiences positive results, trust is built.” — D Slover
#109
“The ability to trust provides the bedrock for emotional security and peace of mind. Being trustworthy is the foundation of personal integrity.” — Sue Patton Thoele
#110
“Why does it take courage to trust? No one is born knowing how to trust.” — Cynthia Lynn Wall
#111
“Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#112
“I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#113
“Every sale has five basic obstacles: no need, no money, no hurry, no desire, no trust.” — Zig Ziglar
#114
“Trust is very hard if you don’t know what you’re trusting.” — Marianne Williamson
#115
“We’re paying the highest tribute you can pay a man. We trust him to do right. It’s that simple.” — Harper Lee, To Kill A Mockingbird
#116
“One of the reasons I don’t trust the media is you can’t have a double standard for guys you like and dislike.” — Charles Barkley
#117
“The only statistics you can trust are those you falsified yourself.” — Winston Churchill
#118
“Trust is like blood pressure. It’s silent, vital to good health, and if abused it can be deadly.” — Frank Sonnenberg
#119
“The inability to open up to hope is what blocks trust, and blocked trust is the reason for blighted dreams.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
#120
“The primary reason people believe in anything is because others believe.” — Brian Norgard
#121
“Few things help an individual more than to place responsibility upon him, and to let him know that you trust him.” — Booker T. Washington
#122
“Faith does not need to push the river because faith is able to trust that there is a river. The river is flowing. We are in it.” — Richard Rohr
#123
“Trust no friend without faults, and love a woman, but no angel.” — Doris Lessing
#124
“Learn to trust the journey, even when you do not understand it.” — Lolly Daskal
#125
“Trust only movement. Life happens at the level of events, not of words. Trust movement.” — Alfred Adler
#126
“Never trust the version that people give of themselves — it is utterly unreliable.” — Robert Greene
#127
“People that have trust issues only need to look in the mirror. There they will meet the one person that will betray them the most.” — Shannon L. Adler
#128
“Do not trust all men, but trust men of worth; the former course is silly, the latter a mark of prudence.” — Democritus
#129
“A healthy relationship is built on unwavering trust.” — Beau Mirchoff
#130
“There’s never a reason to trust someone. If there’s a reason, then it’s not trust.” — Gerald Morris
#131
“People are smarter than you think. Give them a chance to prove themselves.” — Tim Ferris
#132
“Take no one’s word for anything, including mine – but trust your experience.” — James Baldwin
#133
“Trust your instinct to the end, though you can render no reason.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#134
“You may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment unless you trust enough.” — Frank Crane
#135
“Put your trust in God; but be sure to keep your powder dry.” — Oliver Cromwell
#136
“Trust is what we do each day, when we get out of our bed and put our clothes on. It is the thing that makes it possible for us to keep putting one foot in front of the other.” — Iyanla Vanzant
#137
“Trust yourself. Don’t be scared of trying something new if you feel a deep impulse.” — Helena Angel
#138
“To earn trust, one must be vulnerable. It is the only path to real intimacy.” — Ellen Miley Perry
#139
“Forgiving someone does not mean you condone their negative behavior. Forgive another is not to say, we are going to trust them right away, it only means we are releasing ourselves from negative energy and suffering.” — Sean Pi
#140
“Christmas can be the end of pessimism and cynicism; the beginning of belief and trust.” — William Arthur Ward
#141
“In order to establish trust, it is first important that you be trustworthy. This means you should be forthright with all your dealings.” — Paul Melendez
#142
“How does a newborn baby know that when it sucks on a nipple, something good will come out? It doesn’t know. What it does is trust.” — Iyanla Vanzant
#143
“The thought of trusting one’s Self can evoke many feelings and emotions, primary among them, fear.” — Jim Phillips
#144
“Trust removes an enormous source of stress because it allows you to act with incomplete information.” — John Gottman, Ph.D.
#145
“Fear stops us from make the leap, taking the chance, reaching out, and trusting ourselves.” — Jeanne Boschert
#146
“Trust is a fragile thing. But it is the most fragile things in life that are also the most valuable and worth fighting for… no matter where you live or what you do. And although it takes time and tenacity, living a life of trust is always worth it.” — Ed Young
#147
“Trust is the great foundation on which we build our families, workplaces, churches, friendships, and neighborhoods, that raw commitment to trust another person.” — Mark Batterson
#148
“Vision and passion cannot inspire without a high level of trust; your team needs to believe in you.” — Philip West
#149
“You can’t trust your memory, when you think of an idea write it down.” — Joe Hinchliffe
#150
“As you grow older, you are going to have friends and people you will trust more than others. These people are your inner circle.” — Chikamso Efobi
#151
“When people see commitments are met with consistency, they tend to develop trust. Trust is the key to persuasion.” — Khalid Imran
#152
“Increase your trust in yourself and your faith in a positive future.” — Cynthia Lynn Wal
#153
“Re-teaching myself how to be honest and positive in each aspect of my life, I need to be able to trust myself to reach my potential.” — B.W. Robertson
#154
“Trusting my voice helps me find my way.” — Gabi Garcia
#155
“Sticking to what you trust and trusting what you stick to are crucial.” — Graham Allcot
#156
“When you find that there is too much on your plate, start looking for people to share in the plate. Delegate. Identify which tasks can be trusted to other people, and look for dependable individuals to take the role.” — Philip Vang
#157
“What loneliness is more lonely than distrust?” — George Eliot
#158
“I read the New York Times but I don’t trust all of it.” — David Byrne
#159
“Wise men put their trust in ideas and not in circumstances.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#160
“Never trust the advice of a man in difficulties.” — Aesop
#161
“In self-trust all the virtues are comprehended.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#162
“Quit questioning God and start trusting Him!” — Joel Osteen
#163
“Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.” — Corie ten Boom
#164
“They that trust in the Lord shall never be confounded!” — George Muller
#165
“I am truly frustrated by the number of cases I come across in which nonprofits settle for mediocrity or cause potential harm to those who have given their trust.” — Mario Morino
#166
“When a person has integrity you can trust what they say and that they live according to their values.” — Jodi Flynn
#167
“The third plank in the A.R.T. of love is Trust. Throughout fifty years together, Golden Couples developed a strong sense of trust within their marriages.” — H. Skip Weitzen
#168
“Trust issues plague people today the ways fleas plague country dogs.” — Mira Kirshenbaum
#169
“One error a trust-breaker makes when attempting to rebuild trust with another, is refusing to take full ownership for what they did. Learn not to blame, project, or minimize what you have done.” — Karen Wells
#170
“Trust is a business communication skill which, in combination with behavior, either works to build trust or destroy it.” — L. Finkle
#171
“And trust is the intangible asset that can help assure the long-term sustainability of any organization or enterprise.” — William G. Parrett
#172
“Cultivating genuine self-trust is at the heart of living and loving fully.” — Tara Brach
#173
“Why waste time and energy worrying about something when instead we could put all our energy into prayer and trust.” — C. L. Griffin
#174
“There are people in our lives we will always trust and put our faith upon, when the time arises.” — Akanbi Adedamola
#175
“It is important to remember the distinction between trusting and being trustworthy. Usually, leading with trust requires you to focus on being trustworthy. However you cannot avoid occasionally having to do the trusting.” — Charles H. Green
#176
“Replacing fear with trust and compassion allows people to be restored to their true selves and restores the workplace to one of synergy and achievement.” — Danna Beal
#177
“Never trust anyone completely but God. Love people, but put your full trust only in God.” — Lawrence Welk
#178
“In God we trust, all others pay cash.” — Jean Shepherd
#179
“Most of us consider trust to be built slowly, with verification, and in degrees. …trust is created by a combination of things and, while the end result is almost magical, the process cannot be rushed.” — Mac Richard
#180
“Building a foundation of trust has lasting benefit, long beyond the team building experience. Trust leads to cohesion, cohesion leads to an environment where team members are willing to take a chance with their ideas and suggestions.” — Eriq Powers
#181
“God is ever the true source of unflinching trust, of loyal devotion and of confident fealty.” — Arthur Emerson Harris
#182
“Trust is more important than ever to our lives and businesses. It requires that leaders view those they work with as whole and complete beings, not as ‘human resources.'” — Jayne Warrilow
#183
“I learn to trust my feelings and they have added to my self-trust in my judgments in situations, in people, in family, in lovers, in Spirit and I find it had never lead me wrong in anything.” — Angelica Valerio
#184
“Once you’ve released the struggle to prove yourself worthy in someone else’s world, you begin to trust yourself and your instincts.” — Wendy Hammond
#185
“When you entertain in your home, you reveal a more personal side of yourself, which in turn can build camaraderie and trust with your guests.” — Jacqueline Whitmore
