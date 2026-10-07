Expert Weighs In After Trump’s Odd Stance In Viral Video Leads To Speculation

Donald Trump, the oldest person to ever sit in the Oval Office of the White House, sparked health concerns for the seemingly strange way he stood while addressing reporters.
Some claimed his knees will look like they would “collapse,” while others wondered whether it was a sign of “cognitive decline.”
Body language expert Patti Wood gave a break-down of his stance to Bored Panda, saying, “It’s not a normal posture for anyone, not just Trump. It indicates a problem.”
Donald Trump’s unusual posture quickly became a bigger talking point online, sparking concerns about his health
Donald Trump was recently filmed speaking to journalists on the White House driveway during an AI deal announcement.
In the company of some of the world’s leading tech bosses, Trump met with the press to lift the veils on a “morally binding” AI agreement.
But the announcement took a backseat for some viewers, who made the president’s posture a talking point.
“Trump is standing like no human has ever stood before,” one commented on the way he put all his weight on one leg.
Another suggested, “A doctor or mechanic or whatever should probably take a look at that.”
His “upper body is so heavy” that his “knees will collapse any second now,” wrote another.
“HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMEONE STAND LIKE THIS BEFORE?” asked another. “…Is this a sign that he has hurt his leg or is it somehow a sign of cognitive decline.”
“A doctor or mechanic or whatever should probably take a look at that,” one joked online
Body language expert Patti Wood said he’s standing on one foot and then dragging his other foot so that the “weight is more on the collapsed ankle.”
This is “not a normal or standard posture. It’s not a normal posture for anyone, not just Trump,” she told Bored Panda.
She believes it might indicate a “problem with his left leg and foot. He cannot in that moment put his full weight on it.”
Gustavo Fring/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“Body language is highly symbolic so one of the reasons this is having such a social media buzz is that Trump looks physically crooked with his weight unbalanced,” she said. “As he speaks he has some weight on his left ankle and then he drags his left leg forward.”
“You can hear it in his strained voice, and as he slows down and repeats himself,” indicating that “his whole appearance before the cameras is effortful,” she added.
Body language expert Patti Wood says Trump’s unusual stance may indicate a problem with his left leg or foot.
Wood noted that Trump seems to have a “revealing tell” moment towards the end of the viral clip, where he brings his foot out and balances his full weight on it.
It’s almost like he “believes he has been successful at recovering his ability to stand balanced on both feet, and his arms come out and open from his sides [with] a little ‘Ta Da’ motion,” she said.
She compared it to “little boy that has failed at the cartwheel the first time through and then done it again successfully.” She also believed his “recovery” from a lack of balance seemed to happen more than once.
Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)
As a media coach, she said she would be concerned about Trump falling at any moment and sustain a serious injury.
“As a president, his stability and overall health affects our health as a country,” she added.
Wood also said she had noticed what she considers broader changes in Trump’s physical presentation during public appearances.
Earlier, she said his body language used to be “free” with “easy movement and balance, where he used to gesture frequently and animatedly with up sweeping movements.”
Now, it’s changed to a “more still” body language, with “more leaning on podiums” and “more thought out motions that aren’t synchronous with what he’s saying.”
Lately, Trump seems to be having trouble with stairs as well, especially using stairs while getting on or off an airplane, she added.
Wood pointed out changes in Trump’s physical presentation during public appearances
Critics have also frequently questioned Trump’s physical health and cognitive function ever since he became the oldest president to be sworn in.
The White House announced in May that he underwent an annual physical and dental examination, claiming he was in “excellent health.”
He “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” said Trump’s personal physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella.
However, a cardiologist named Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who spent 27 years treating former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, said Trump’s demeanor shows signs of possible “physical ailments.”
He admitted he wasn’t Trump’s doctor but claimed it was “easy to see” a “variety of physical ailments” in someone who is “probably the most photographed president in American history.”
Reiner pointed out the bruising on his hands, ankle swelling, and how he appeared to be dozing off at public events.
“Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,” Reiner wrote for a recent New York Times op-ed earlier this month.
“Looks like he’s wearing his shoes on the wrong feet,” one commented on Trump’s recent video
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