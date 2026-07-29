Trump’s Most Chaotic Moments From Lindsey Graham’s Funeral As He Appears To Fall Asleep After Mocking Senator

Donald Trump attended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral service, sparking a wave of social media reactions over what many described as his “odd” and “chaotic” behavior.
Despite the solemn nature of the event, Trump’s presence turned several unexpected moments into talking points.
The service was held at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday (July 28), 17 days after Graham passed away at age 71. The senator lost his life from an aortic dissection caused by cardiovascular disease.
A member of the Republican Party, Graham opposed Trump’s candidacy when he first ran for president in 2015. However, after Trump took office, the South Carolina lawmaker became one of his closest allies in the Senate.
Whether because of the politicians’ past differences or simply because of Trump’s personality, the president’s behavior was viewed as anything but solemn.
During the funeral, the 80-year-old president delivered a eulogy in which he appeared to become confused about Graham’s whereabouts and also offered a snack to his allies.
Here are Trump’s most controversial moments from Graham’s funeral.
#1 Appearing to fall asleep in the middle of the funeral
Videos of Trump seemingly falling asleep at public events have become one of the most frequent talking points of his second presidency, and Graham’s funeral was no exception.
Amid the speculation about Trump’s health, the White House has denied that the president takes short naps during public events.
Marco Rubio stated that he has “never seen him fall asleep” and that the president “doesn’t sleep.”
A video from Tuesday’s funeral service reignited the conversation, as the 80-year-old president was seen slowly blinking and closing his eyes, leading several viewers to believe he had fallen asleep at the Washington National Cathedral.
The moment prompted criticism online, with one person commenting, “He’s struggling.”
Another said, “Marco is looking at Trump like an annoyed father looks at their child who is not behaving.”
Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep at Lindsey Graham’s funeral pic.twitter.com/JIoVTLUDwo
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026
Image source: HQNewsNow, atrupar
#2 Handing out Tic Tacs
At one point, Trump reached into his pocket and pulled out a box of Tic Tacs. He ate a few before offering some to Vice President J.D. Vance, who laughed and declined.
“Trump must have purchased Tic Tac stock last week and is trying to boost sales,” one commenter wrote.
“Only Trump can turn a funeral into a candy giveaway,” another critic shared.
A third viewer joked, “If Trump is offering you a Tic Tac, you probably need one.”
Trump is dealing out Tic Tacs at Lindsey Graham’s funeral 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/dHZnT8fsnY
— Jack (@jackunheard) July 28, 2026
Image source: jackunheard
#3 Tapping on Lindsey Graham’s casket
The president was seen tapping the late politician’s casket at the Washington National Cathedral before taking a seat next to Vice President J.D. Vance.
Many people felt it was a strange way to honor his late ally.
“Did he just ‘touch wood’ on that box so it doesn’t happen to him?” an X user asked.
“A man devoid of any empathy has no idea how to show compassion during a man’s funeral,” a separate user fumed.
“What was he expecting? That Graham returned the greeting?” another comment read.
One viewer disagreed with the criticism, writing, “That was actually a sweet gesture, and I’m no Trump apologist.”
Trump taps on Lindsey Graham’s casket pic.twitter.com/NJtU4d7Led
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026
Image source: atrupar
#4 Making a late entrance and nearly falling out of his seat
The president reportedly arrived late to Graham’s memorial service before taking a seat next to Vice President J.D. Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
He was also joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other cabinet members.
Trump did not appear to be fully alert during the event and was seen nearly losing his balance in his seat.
A viral video shows his upper torso leaning noticeably to one side, giving the impression that he was about to topple over.
However, the MAGA leader quickly regained his posture, avoiding what could have been an embarrassing fall.
“Yup. No doubt. Nodding off at a funeral. He doesn’t care,” one viewer said.
“Clarifying that not *everyone* loved the deceased can be exhausting,” a separate user quipped.
President Trump arrives at the funeral service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the Washington National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/r15QRY0VC9
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 28, 2026
Image source: cspan
#5 Attempting to say the Lord’s Prayer
Another viral video that drew hundreds of reactions on Reddit showed Trump attempting to recite the Lord’s Prayer at Graham’s funeral.
The president appeared not to know the entire prayer by heart, repeating only the parts he remembered in a moment that did not go unnoticed by viewers.
“I’m an atheist, and I could do a better job than this,” one viewer joked.
“Lmao, it was such a classic, ‘Oh my favorite album by that band I just claimed to be one of my favorites? I just like all of them!’ kind of moment,” a Redditor commented.
One Redditor humorously compared the scene to a “a kid bluffing his way through an oral book report for a book he didn’t read.”
Image source: JamesRobles-p2q
#6 Criticizing the eulogy written for him and “roasting” the senator
Rather than trying to present the heartfelt eulogy as his own, Trump acknowledged that he disagreed with parts of the speech he was reading aloud.
“Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat, liked…” Trump read, before stopping himself and looking at the crowd. “Well, not everybody. But it sounds good,” he said.
Trump continued, “He was a tough cookie, okay? I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second. But it was beautiful.”
He also said the late senator “never saw a war that he didn’t like.”
“Only his true friends would understand that. But he wanted it for the good of our country.”
One viewer called the moment “outrageous,” writing, “I didn’t agree with Graham politically, but TRUMP HAS NO RIGHT to disparage him in a eulogy–at his FUNERAL!!!”
“Dude literally gave his whole soul for Trump and this is what he gets in return,” another comment read.
“It’s a funeral, not a roast, Donald,” one critic noted.
Trump takes issue with the Lindsey Graham eulogy he’s reading: “Virtually everyone liked Lindsey. Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second.” pic.twitter.com/L5JwAXxWi0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026
Image source: atrupar
#7 Appearing to forget where Lindsey Graham is
Another confusing moment came when Trump was discussing Graham’s legacy.
“Our nation needs more men and women like… that… great… person… sitting– lying– wherever he may be,” the president said, seemingly gesturing toward Graham’s casket.
“I think I know where he is,” Trump continued before looking up at the sky. “I think he’s up there. I think he’s watching. I’m pretty sure of it.”
This part of the eulogy left many viewers in disbelief.
“He totally forgot who he was supposed to be talking about,“ one of them suggested.
“‘Pretty sure’ is not something I’d want someone to say about whether or not I’m in heaven AT MY OWN FUNERAL,” one viewer commented.
Someone else chimed in, “Well, let’s just say he’s not sitting.”
Trump, 80, appears to forget where Lindsey Graham is at his own funeral:
“Our nation needs more men and women like… that… great… person… sitting– laying– wherever he may be.” pic.twitter.com/k5tjG6bNXX
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026
Image source: HQNewsNow
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