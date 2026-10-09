People Are Sharing The Scariest True Stories They Know, And These 45 Are Seriously Chilling

Humans seem to have something of a collective soft spot for all things spooky. Take Halloween: Deloitte’s 2026 survey found that 92% of U.S. households plan to join in at least one Halloween activity this year, with the average household budgeting $285 for the occasion. That enthusiasm adds up: Statista puts the total expected spend at an all-time high of about $13.5 billion this year.
But vampires, ghosts, and monsters are one thing. Real life can be a whole lot more terrifying. Just ask these Redditors who responded to a thread asking, “What is the scariest story you know is 100% true?” From unexplained happenings and creepy places to devastating tragedies, freak accidents, and the unsettling realities of simply being alive, these stories show that sometimes, you don’t need fiction to get a fright.
#1
No idea if this counts. My wife and I recently moved to a new city. We live in a big apartment building in an area with other apartments and lots of bars and restaurants.
You know how sometimes you’re out driving and the person in front of you winds up making all the turns you do, and you kinda worry that they think you’re following them, but it’s really just a coincidence you’re going to the same place? That happens a lot walking around this neighborhood.
So one night we were on our way home walking the dog. We were waiting for the light to cross the street when a lady approached us. She looked a little scared of my dog so I said, “hi, he’s super friendly if you wanted to say hi.” She pet him a bunch and he was loving life. It happens all the time when waiting to cross a street.
She kinda awkwardly followed behind us for a couple blocks. We got to the apartment and we all walked in as folks were walking out. No alarm bells were ringing in my head. I’ve accidentally walked behind folks heading into our building like this before, so that’s what it felt like.
I hold the elevator for open, she hops on, and I ask which floor she’s heading to.
It takes her a moment to respond and she says “whatever one you’re going to”
That scared me. We got off on a different floor than our normal one and she followed us off. I said I’m sorry, but that’s not happening, I don’t know you, and you can’t just follow people into their homes. While I’m saying this, my wife is already heading for the stairs with our dog.
This woman freaks out. She just wants some help, can she borrow my phone. I start walking backwards saying I’m sorry, I can’t help you. You can go downstairs and the front desk will let you use their phone, or you can do to the bar across the street.
I got to the stairwell and she just sprints at me. So I just book it up the stairs. We got to our apartment and I haven’t seen her again. She was probably just as afraid as we were. She probably had absolutely no idea where she was. In her mind we invited her to our apartment but we didn’t say a word to each other besides when I let her pet my dog.
I still get chills thinking about it.
Which floor? Whatever one you’re going to. OMG.
Image source: gfxprotege, prostooleh
#2
I lived in Houston when Katrina hit New Orleans. Half that city wound up living in makeshift shelters in Houston. I was volunteering one night at one of the shelters in Houston (George R Brown Convention center) when the Superdome was evacuated. I was doing intake. We were getting people’s names, finding out what medication they needed, see if they needed medical assistance etc. One guy came up with a bandaged arm. I asked him if a doctor had looked at it, and he said no, so I escorted him to the medical area, and he told me the story of how he hurt his arm.
When the water started rising, he went to the second floor of his home. When it rose further, he went into the attic. And the water kept coming. He had no way out of the attic. He had no tools, but he found a plank of wood, so he started attacking the inside of the roof with that as the water kept rising around him in the dark. He finally made a hole big enough to squirm through, and he tore up his arm getting out. He then spent that night on his roof, surrounded by water, waiting for rescue.
Then he went to the Superdome, which was another kind of hell. People saw he was injured, so they’d force him to give up his blankets, shoes, clothes, and meals. He hadn’t had a proper meal in days. We swung by the kitch on the way to the clinic.
I’ve been in two major floods in my life, one before that and another after. I can’t imagine being in the situation he was in. That had to be absolutely terrifying.
Image source: klenow, Queenmoonlite Studio
#3
Driving up the 5 from the Bay Area to Oregon. Four of us in the car, two in the back are asleep, so just me and my friend on aux/nav duty
It’s around 1-2am so it’s pitch dark save for our headlights. We get off near somewhere near Ashland for gas when we see what looks like a huge, black, human sized pelican just squatting on the side on the shoulder.
As we get close, the thing opened up its bat-like wings and lifted off in our direction before flying over our car.
I screamed and swerved to try and dodge it. My bud also saw the f*****g thing and freaked out. The guys in the back woke up during this but didn’t see s**t so it was just us two witnesses by the time we got to our hotel.
Its wings were thin and fleshy with holes and no feathers, and the thing itself looked like a starving human in a hood with atrophied legs. It flew clumsily like a bat too, hobbling up and down in the air and it kicked up dirt when it took off.
Googled every single type of bird in Oregon and California to figure out what the f**k we just saw but no bueno. Tried to google spooky legends around the area and nothing came up either.
I try to justify that it was just a very large bird with mange that we happened to see at a horrifyiny angle or something, but whenever I confirm the details with my friend, we both say the same thing. Fleshy wings and hooded person.
It has an uncanny resemblance to the Samca from Resident Evil. It even flies the same way. But the wings are different, no monstrous tongue, and no human legs.
No one believes us or think we’re just trying to scare them so we only get to tell this story when the request for spooky stories pop up lol.
Image source: Lazy_Explorer, wirestock
#4
AI agents are increasingly coordinating and strategizing with other AI agents whilst AI is becoming more and more embedded in the global digital infrastructure (finance, healthcare, military, etc). And how simultaneously, humans are delegating vast amounts of work to these AI agents, which means that AI will one day be so powerful, and humans so dependent on it, that this will present a momentous shift in who we are as species – loss of human agency and global AI dependence. Adhering to the goals and objectives of AI, as AI will fully be in control.
I’ll just leave this quote here:
“Within thirty years, we will have the technological means to create superhuman intelligence. Shortly after, the human era will be ended.”
– Vernor Vinge, The Coming Technological Singularity
(1993)
Edit: Apologies for the existential crisis my comment seems to have given some of you. If it helps you sleep, the best-case scenario is incredible: AI curing every disease and solving energy forever!
Image source: InternationalOil1688, DC Studio
#5
I don’t usually tell people this because it sounds stupid when I say it out loud, but this happened a few years ago and I still think about it sometimes.
I was home alone one night. My parents had gone out and my brother was staying at a friend’s house. Around 1am, I heard what sounded like someone walking down the hallway. I honestly didn’t think much of it at first because our house makes a lot of noises at night.
Then I heard someone stop outside my bedroom.
I didn’t move. I just sat there listening.
After maybe 20 seconds, I heard three really quiet knocks on my door.
I called out, thinking it might be my brother, but nobody answered.
I checked my phone and called him. He picked up almost immediately and said he was still at his friend’s house.
I locked my door and stayed in my room until my parents got home.
The next morning I checked the hallway and there was nothing unusual. My parents thought I’d probably heard the house settling or something.
The part that still bothers me is that when I told my brother about the knocks, he said he had actually tried calling me around 1am but my phone showed no missed call.
I know there are probably normal explanations for everything, but I still don’t like being alone in that house at night.
Image source: WriterSweaty5911, alexdov
#6
It was probably around 11pm when we started hearing someone walking through the trees. Not running or anything, just slow footsteps. We figured it was an animal at first.
Then it stopped.
A few minutes later, we heard the footsteps again, but this time they were coming from behind our tent.
One of my friends whispered, “Is someone out there?”
Nothing.
Then whoever was outside said my friend’s name.
Not loudly. Just a normal voice, like they were standing a few feet away.
We all went quiet because none of us had told anyone where we were camping.
We stayed inside the tent for maybe ten minutes without saying anything. Eventually the footsteps moved away.
The next morning we found footprints around the campsite. They weren’t really clear enough to tell what kind of shoes they came from, but there were footprints going around the tent.
What bothered me most was that there were no footprints leading into the campsite.
Only ones going away.
Image source: Hiro_tea, dmiiva1987
#7
It’s a tie between the Sept. 26, 1983 nuclear false alarm and Able Archer, which happened less than two months later. Both incidents brought the world terrifyingly close to global thermonuclear war.
Image source: heyitsapotato, BPawesome
#8
There is good evidence that the crew of Challenger survived the explosion and experienced the fall to the ocean.
The orbiter broke apart about 73 seconds into the flight. The reinforced crew cabin separated mostly intact and was covered in heat shielding, protecting the occupants from the fiery explosion..and it continued upward to roughly 65,000 feet, then fell for about two minutes and forty-five seconds.
Three of the four recovered Personal Egress Air Packs had been activated. Those were not automatic, they had to be turned on. What’s more, Michael Smith’s pack was on the back of his seat, out of his own reach, so someone else would have switched it on. Also, some switches on Smith’s side of the flight deck had been moved from their launch positions, and investigators concluded impact forces could not account for this. That points to deliberate action after the breakup. This means the cabin remained pressurized. Their suits had air, but were not pressurized, meaning if the cabin depressurized they’d have gone unconscious immediately. But given the evidence of actions having been taken, it indicates that this was not the case. The compartment was intact and pressurized after the break up.
This suggests that for those 2 minutes and 45 seconds, they were alive and conscious. Knowing they were going to die. Almost 3 minutes to think about it on the way down. The compartment was tumbling and spinning so it was likely a very rough ride.
The impact with the water killed them, not the explosion.
Image source: ImprovementFar5054, kienl
#9
Life as we know it is meaningless. None of what we do matters, we will continue to live and die, in the pursuit of happiness, which will never be fully achieved.
Image source: WhereTheMoneyAtBoy, nickjackson1966
#10
The largest accidental man made explosion. Halifax is a town in Nova Scotia. December 7 1917 the ammo ship Mont Blonc was carrying tons of volatile explosives towards Germany. A fire started on board and the detonation leveled the nearby town. 2000 died 9000 injured.
The pressure wave wiped out everything in an 800m radius and created a tsunami that killed an indigenous community of Mi’kmaq people who had lived in that cove for generations.
Vince Coleman was a railway dispatcher in the town and successfully warned an incoming passenger train to stay away from the explosion and give them just enough time to not be caught in the blast.
Image source: anon, travelarium
#11
Bhopal. To many details for me to get wrong by memory but it was a huge nightmare. Methyl isocyanate IIRC.
Image source: OneTreePhil, fanjianhua
#12
Aokigahara Forest. The more I investigate it, the scarier it becomes for me. Getting lost, the suicides, the whole idea of a Sea of Trees is spooky.
Image source: manicgiant914, photoangel
#13
The Nepal Flood earlier this year is just horrifying to think about. Global warming is becoming so catastrophic.
Image source: EuphorbiasOddities, moravcikjaroslav
#14
The Nutty Putty Cave incident. Getting trapped upside down in a passage so narrow that rescuers couldn’t get you out is nightmare fuel.
Image source: ReplacementLumpy8208, wirestock
#15
A woman who was friends with my mom had an adult son who died for no apparent reason. Quite literally went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I think he was 19 or early 20s. No deaths in his system, no injuries, no signs of trauma or suffocation, no known or unknown pre-existing illnesses, nothing. As far as I know, the only answer she ever got was “like SIDS but in an adult”. The thought that you can be young, perfectly normal, perfectly healthy, and still randomly die in your sleep, is terrifying to me.
Image source: FlowerInAHorrorNovel, Getty Images
#16
My parents’ escape from a tropical storm in 1994. It was the middle of the night, the floodwaters were coming up fast, and my maternal grandmother was too drunk to drive her own car, so in pouring rain in pitch-black dark, my parents had to leapfrog driving three vehicles until my paternal grandparents arrived to help. My brother and I were a toddler and infant, respectively.
By the time the sun came up, the bridge we used to get out was closed due to flooding and the entire city was cut in half. We lost our house, all the belongings we couldn’t grab in time, and many of our pets to flooding.
Image source: No-The-Other-Paige, Julius Drost
#17
Sunshine Mine disaster in Idaho. 71 miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a fire. It’s the basis for the creation of the Mine Act of 1977 a very important piece of legislation for the safety of Miners and Workers everywhere in the United States. Truly tragic disaster that you rarely hear about unless you’re in the business of Mining.
Image source: QueasyAdeptness11, Ruslan Valeev
#18
Because I personally witnessed the cleanup of this truck (I worked a gas station that overlooks this bridge), Roberto Alvarado’s death during Ivan was/is upsetting. Terrifying winds and rain, and to have the cabin of your truck detach and fall into the bay? To this day, I still think of him every time I cross this bridge.
Ivan also allowed/forced me to listen to people calling the local radio stations, while climbing into attics and roofs to get out of rising waters, knowing no one could get to them or help during the storm itself. That night hasn’t left me even if my personal impacts were less.
Image source: TeniBitz, MUHAMMED TARIK KAHRAMAN
#19
When I was younger, someone broke into our house while we were asleep.
I remember waking up because I heard a noise downstairs. I thought it was my parents at first, but then I heard drawers opening and closing.
I was too scared to leave my room, so I just stayed in bed and listened. After a few minutes, I heard the front door open and close.
The next morning, my parents realized someone had taken a few things from downstairs.
But the part that still bothers me happened when we checked my bedroom.
My door had been left slightly open.
I know I had closed it before going to sleep.
Image source: Agreeable-Let-2395, tonodiaz
#20
My aunts boyfriend’s niece, who was 22 years old woke up on a Sunday with a headache and was dead by Monday afternoon from a brain aneurysm.
Image source: FNSquatch, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#21
I used to walk to a local 24 hour store in the middle of the night. One summer night as I was walking past the small bank I saw what appeared to be a tall man in a brown buttoned up trench coat wearing dark sunglasses just standing at the window without any lights on. He was so still I thought he must be a mannequin at first. But then I noticed his clothing was moving ever so slightly. I had to walk in front of the windows to get where I was going. Literally just a few feet away. I refused to look in that direction pretty much right after I first noticed him. Really felt like his head was turning to watch me, but can’t be certain.
My memory of that night is vivid. The couple years I did that walk I’ve never seen anyone in the window before or after. There was no traffic that night. It was very quiet out. No breeze. Nothing but he & I a few feet apart. It was a few years later when I read a report in our local newspaper of that bank closing. I’m pretty sure it said something about some internal theft done by someone connected to the bank. But it’s been awhile so I can’t remember what that was anymore. But I remember right after reading it thinking I might’ve witnessed something to do with it.
Image source: MillHall78, Andrea Piacquadio
#22
That my beautiful sweet 14 year old son went to bed one night and never woke up. Seizure, took him. 400 people showed up to his funeral, some standing for hours to say goodbye. A testament to the affect he had on people in his short 14 years. He was the most positive and happy person I’ve ever known. Always looking for a way to compliment someone, and make it a better day. Brightside was his nickname.
Image source: TheEndOfAllThings23, Mikhail Nilov
#23
Skinwalkers/Mimics.
I’ve had my own experiences. Heard stories from hunters in my family. (Native American)
My cousin, who I consider my brother. Told me a story about how he went hunting. It’s our culture to hunt for a moose after a loss of a loved one. They were hunting for a Moose after our Uncle had passed away.
The first night out at their camp, inside their shed, just as they were going to bed. He started hearing branches breaking and the animals and birds and everything went quiet. He got anxious and went inside with our other 2 older cousins. He told them what he heard outside, and why he was scared, and the cousins just looked and stared at each other. He told me not a few seconds later, he started hearing screams and pleas for help. Like blood curdling screams of genuine terror. But what was the most terrifying and bone chilling part, was the voice was that of our passed uncle they were hunting for. He was begging for help, saying he was stuck and couldn’t move or get out. But the voice couldn’t respond to questions, or know their names. So it scared them and they stayed inside the shed. The older cousins looked back at each other and one said , “its back”. They both immediately grabbed their hunting rifles, Locked the door and closed the one window they had. He told me it started getting closer, to the point you can hear it crunching on the snow outside the shack. Dragging its hands or something along the side and banging on the walls. The snow drifts ended up blowing away all the tracks when they had the balls to finally come out at daylight. They did find broken trees and branches and whatnot. They didn’t waste any time going back home and hunting another time.
Image source: justajetsfan52, Ron Lach
#24
My uncle worked nights at a chemical plant in Jersey and one night he watched a guy walk into a running conveyor belt in the dark. He said the worst part wasn’t the sound, it was how fast it went quiet. They shut the whole line down for two weeks and the official report said “equipment malfunction.” I was 12 when he told me that and I still think about it every time I’m driving past an industrial park at night.
Image source: Relaxed_Sand8299, Nothing Ahead
#25
Once you’re an adult and move out to live your life (18 and onwards), if you condense all the time you will spend with your parents statistically speaking you will only get a total of a few weeks or a month or two or so of time with your parents before they are gone forever.
If you are 18, you’ve already used up over 90% of the total time you will get to spend with your parents in their lifetimes.
Now go and call them to say you love them.
Image source: YoungDiscord, Brett Sayles
#26
Mine is always the people that go missing from cruise ships. like one minute you’re on vacation and the next you’re just gone in the middle of the ocean at night and nobody even notices till morning. That freaks me out.
Image source: Ambitious_Friend_691, William Jacobs
#27
I’ve had a couple of people try to stab me but funnily enough the scariest thing’s that happened happend on the same road in a small village, I used to walk my girlfriend home and it was a road out of this village hardly any house’s then one big hotel then her big house about a half a mile further than the hotel.
The first sketchy thing that happened was I was walking her home and it was really really foggy and this car drove past stopped and turned around with no lights on and low revs. I told my girlfriend if he gets out just run and I’ll slow him down. He pulled up beside us and asked something but as soon as I spoke he drove off quickly. I was wearing a purple hoody so maybe he thought we were both females? It made my heart stop though.
The second time seems stupid but a taxi pulled out of the hotel and saw us walking and asked if we wanted a lift and we both said no it’s fine it’s only the next house down but he said I’ll drive you for free. I was stupid and we got in, when I told him where to turn he sped up and like I said her house was the last one on that road for miles and then it’s woodlands. I lost my temper and maybe it was a genuine mistake but it really bothered me and I still wonder about both those things today. I’m just glad I did walk her home. I don’t scare easily but those were horrible experiences.
Image source: Psyclipz, Simeon Maryska
#28
I worked at a major hospital / trauma center – a coworker was on their way to work, they were struck head-on by another vehicle and came in as a trauma patient. They did not survive.
Image source: INGWR, Gustavo Fring
#29
There was a guy in my hometown who hid in the walls of random people’s houses and was a killer. His story was featured on “real stories of elm street”. Seems surreal since it’s a quiet town 5,000 people forget his name but his family is still around to this day.
Image source: xamous, Soubhagya Das
#30
Sleep paralysis. Waking up, unable to move, and feeling like someone is in the room. It’s a real brain thing and it still messes you up.
Image source: hanameow9013, Andres Cadena
#31
In 2019 in PES plant near Philly had a fire that almost destroyed a HF containment drum that would have dumped a hydro fluoric acid vapor cloud on philly that could have killed/severely injured a million people. Just imagine a cloud washing over houses and everything dying. Terrifying.
Image source: Important_Talk_2541
#32
Over ten years ago, my town had a Christmas arsonist. Guy went around in the middle of the night around Christmas setting fire to houses and cars all across town. One of them was the house across from us. The police pulled him over pretty early on, because he was driving drunk, and he put out a sob story about breaking up with his girlfriend and they let him go. He went on to set fire to more houses and cars, leading to two deaths. When the police went to check his place, his arson plans were everywhere.
Image source: Anra7777
#33
There was a major flood in Seattle in 2006, with high winds and torrential rain. A woman who did voiceover work was in her basement studio at the time, while her wife was making dinner in the kitchen just above her.
The rain weakened the house’s foundation, causing it to shift and skew the studio in such a manner that it could not be opened. Rainwater poured in through the cracks in the foundation. The woman could not get out. Her wife could not get her out. Firefighters eventually arrived and cut a hole in the kitchen floor, but it was too late.
I cannot fathom the terror she must have felt, or the horrified desperation her wife must have experienced knowing that her spouse was trapped just a few feet away.
Image source: Alleyprowler
#34
We moved into a house. My mom
Said it was haunted & wanted to get it blessed. I don’t believe in that stuff and still don’t, but I had 2. Experiences there. That made me reconsider
1) one time I was the only one home and the TV got so loud I could barely hear/. I ran upstairs to the TV and it was unplugged
2) in. A dream or not a dream I felt like I was awake a black shadow came behind me and was holding me down.
We ended up moving.
Image source: Traditional-Tie837
#35
The 2022 Paria diving disaster… Multiple men working a diving crew were sucked into an oil pipeline while working on it. They survived the initial vortex, but remained trapped in the pipeline. The oil company that had hired them actively stopped others (mainly family) from attempting rescue. One man slowly crawled away (edit to add—bc he was the least injured and was seeking help for the others), and survived after being rescued by relatives of the crew. The other four stayed in an air pocket, praying and comforting each other until they died. In the dark, small pipe, not knowing if the air they were breathing was safe.
Also, the oil company never paid the survivor for his work.
Image source: meguin
#36
The Byford Dolphin diving bell accident in 1983. It may have been a quick death for those men but I can imagine that the families and the clean up crew must have been traumatized by the aftermath. The thought that your life could end in an instant is a horrifying reality.
Image source: TheMusicLuvr
#37
Glowing scrap.
The scariest true story I can’t shake is Goiania, Brazil, 1987. Thieves opened a radiotherapy capsule and scraped out cesium chloride. It glowed blue. People handled it, carried it home, kids played in the dust, because it looked like harmless magic.
It wasn’t. Acute radiation sickness hit fast for some, slow for others. Four died quickly, many more were injured, and cleanup took years. All documented, not urban legend.
The horror is beauty with no warning. You don’t feel the dose until your body is already losing.
Image source: sylar_c
#38
During Hurricane Katrina, a nursing home full of elderly residents was not rescued and they all drowned.
Image source: Junior-Discount2743
#39
The man in Spain who got stuck, head down, in the leg of a dinosaur statue. They found him dead 2 days later. He wasn’t out doing a dangerous activity. He just dropped his phone and must have felt silly in the beginning.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/24/missing-man-found-d**d-inside-spanish-dinosaur-statue.
Image source: crappy_ninja
#40
This has been on my mind often recently for some reason. years ago, maybe 10 plus? can’t remember exactly but there was a local couple who were on the interstate driving but they were fighting and they stopped along the side of the highway. the woman got out and started walking around and intentionally jumped in front of a car on the highway going 65+ mph that, incidentally, a good friend of mine had been driving, ultimately killing herself and scarring an unwitting girl for life. my friend (as well as myself) was in her early 20’s when this happened 😞.
Image source: troubadorkk
#41
Nuclear war was narrowly avoided in 1983 because one soviet lieutenant colonel named Stanislav Petrov refused to follow standing orders to report nuclear launches detected to his higher ups when their early warning system detected 5 missile launches from the US, one after another. He believed and was later proved correct that all five detections were a glitch in the system. His gut told him that if the Americans were really launching nukes at them, they’d be sending hundreds or thousands of missiles at a time, not a handful.
World war 3 almost started because of a few high altitude clouds.
Image source: thehalfbloodmormon
#42
The guy at the Seakist factory in San Diego that was slowly cooked alive along with a bunch of cans of tuna fish.
Image source: kegman83
#43
*i won’t mention where i live. if it’s so important, you find out for yourself, it’s definitely out there.*
we have countless people reported missing on a daily basis. here is a FACT addressed by a detective in duty.
there are brokers who trade personal information on these missing people and foreigners have been busted living under their stolen identities.
this isn’t old news, which makes it scarier. it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. without the need for slavery, cannibalism, or such human trafficking operations which sound very unreal and irrelevant, you must fear for your life that it could be taken for no other than your name.
Image source: hemorrhoidcactus
#44
Most people never reach their full potential and it’s true. so when I look at youth of today, I try to focus on the positive but the thought lingers in my mind how their laughters and the joy in their face will become numb and expressionless in the future.
Image source: Able_Discussion1276
#45
The Tempi train crash of 28 February 2023. It was a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Larissa, Greece, that killed 57 people, many of them young students. The Larissa stationmaster had been placed in the position despite serious questions about his training and experience, using political connections, and the wider railway system suffered from chronic understaffing and missing safety systems that on paper were already paid for. Some victims’ remains were so severely destroyed by the collision and subsequent fire that identification was extremely difficult, families have described victims as effectively having been “burned away”/“evaporated.” There is one spicific girl, that absolutely nothing of her was found. Not a strand of hair, no piece of clothing.
Image source: donnaavr
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