True Detective: Night Country Has Officially Been Confirmed For HBO

True Detective is back! Just when you thought that the HBO series was dead and gone, it comes back with a strong cast and intriguing story. In truth, the True Detective name has been somewhat damaged following season two. The first season with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is highly regarded as some of the best television ever made. Season Two, in retrospect, is not bad by any means. It helps that it has an excellent cast leading the charge; however, it doesn’t match up to the greatness of the previous season.
Still, True Detective managed to bounce back nicely in the third season, but at that point, the level of high-quality television dominated the landscape, and there wasn’t buzz surrounding the anthology. Once again, True Detective has stacked the upcoming season with a big name, most notably Oscar-winner Jodie Foster. She and Kai Reis will play Liz Danvers and Evangelie Navarro, two detectives in Ennis, Alaska, who investigate a strange disappearance at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand round out the cast of the upcoming season. Below is the official synopsis:
“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”
Thus far, there’s no set a date for the fourth season premiere. Labeled True Detective: Night Country, production for the next installment has just started in Iceland. Other than the brief details given, there’s not much known about the upcoming series. Season three managed to find a way to connect back to the first season. Could Night Country do the same with one of the previous entries? Whether it does or doesn’t, Night Country has all the tools to be another great season. Issa Lopez and Alan Page are the writers for the upcoming season, with the former also directing and acting as the showrunners. Some heavy hitters are running the executive position as Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nic Pizzolatto, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryark, Mari Jo Winker, Chris Mundy, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, all share producing credits.
Reis is a newcomer in the world of acting, as she originally started out as a professional boxer. After becoming a fairly successful boxer, Reis crossed over to the filmmaking world with Catch the Fair One, and instantly, the feature grabbed the attention of critics everyone. She was nominated for Best Female Lead at the Indie Spirit Awards. At the Tribeca Film Festival, Reis was awarded the special Jury Mention for Best Actress and also received the Audience Award. It was because of her breakthrough performance in Catch the Fair One that the boxer/actor got the role in the upcoming True Detective season.
“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa Lopez, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kai Reis in the starring roles,” said Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at HBO.
Hopefully, Night Country maintains the high level of quality that True Detective established from the beginning. As always, when more information about the latest True Detective season comes out, such as the official premiere date and time, then we’ll keep you updated. True Detective season one through three is currently on HBO Max. Check them out if you haven’t already.