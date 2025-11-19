30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Here’s a riddle for you, pandas: What’s something that gives you chills without the need for cold weather? Keeps you glued to the edge of your seat but isn’t a rollercoaster? Gets dissected in podcasts but has nothing to do with a lab? The headline might have already spoiled it—it’s true crime!
#1 What Do You Guys Think?
#2 Pretty Wild
#3 Susan Kuhnhausen Is The S**t
#4 At Just Nine-Years-Old, Nathan Thomson Saved His Mother From A Crazed Attacker Who Broke Into The Family Home Intent On K**ling Her
#5 Pizza Hut To The Rescue
#6 6 Miles
#7 The Free Tape In Korean Post Offices Is Called ‘Hope Tape’. It Has Details Of Missing Children And Age Progressed Pictures
#8 Time To Find A Lawyer Who Specializes In Bird Law
#9 My Mom’s Boyfriend I Called Dad Since I Was 3
This case was technically recent though for me it’s been 14 year of heck. I got out at 18, turned him in, my mom and siblings initially sided with him. (One being his victim as well she was only 16 at the time). I lost my case in Barton county mo and turned down kc no offer to prosecute based on supporting evidence. Their argument was that he would not pay for a prom dress and I was mad (?) idk he as all over with try’s. It was the other victims being young and denying out of fear that solidified my loss. Years later he would be caught with his biological grand daughter, this reopened my case. 4 years later after and even a day of being on stand with a jury present for 8 hours of triggering evidence, he would be found guilty, I feel free. But not enough to let my guard down as he has promised my death since I was about 3 if I spoke. I feel like he should be seen for what he is.
#10 In 1995, 13 Yo Thad Philips Was Kidnapped From His Home By Joe Clark, Aka “The Bone Breaker K**ler.” Held Captive For Almost 2 Days, Both His Legs Were Broken And Ankles Were “Twisted Until They Snapped.” He Managed To Escape And Eventually Walk Again
#11 Found This In A River With My Magnet Solved A Cold Case With It!!
I have a case number. The only news link is this but the investigation was still ongoing at the time of the interview. We have found over 80+ guns.
#12 The Fence Where Matthew Shephard, A Gay Man Who Was Tortured And M**dered, Was Beaten And Left To Die
#13 Matthew Shepard, Was An American College Student Who Was Severely Beaten Because Of His Sexual Orientation And Was Left To Die In October 1998
#14 Olivia Engel Would Have Been 18. Olivia Was K**led Along With 19 Other Children, 6 Members Of Staff And The Perpetrator’s Mother In The Sandy Hook Shooting On December 14th 2012
#15 Ester Petschar: (Night Stalker) Describes The Women Who Fancied Richard Ramirez. It’s Her Whole Style And Sass For Me
#16 Many Will Continue Mourning The Brutal M****r Of Vanessa Guillén, A 20-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned To Death By A Fellow Soldier April 22, 2020 In Fort Hood, Texas
It was reported that Vanessa faced sexual harassment by a sergeant before her m****r.
#17 “Boy In The Box” Finally Identified As Joseph Augustus Zarelli 66 Years Later!
#18 Mindhunter (Netflix) — Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them
#19 Youngest Person To Be Executed: George Stinney. He Was Executed For A Crime He Did Not Commit And Was Exonerated 70 Years After His Execution
#20 The Co-Ed K**ler – Ed Kemper
#21 After Being Falsely Accused Of R*pe By Classmate Wanetta Gibson, Brian Banks Spent Close To Six Years In Prison
#22 My Forensic Files Bingo Card. Happy Quarantine
#23 Today I Learned
#24 44 Days Of Hell. Japanese Highschool Girl Junko Furuta Was Abducted, Brutally Tortured For 44 Days (Nov 1988 To Jan 1989) By 4 Teenagers. They Put Her Dead Body In A 55 Gallon Drum And Filled It With Concrete. The Crime Was Believed To Be The Worst Case Of Juvenile Delinquency In Post War Japan
#25 Skull Found In David Attenborough’s Garden Was Victorian M****r Victim Who Was Cut Up And Boiled To Feed Street Children
A skull discovered in David Attenborough’s back garden belonged to the victim of a gruesome Victorian m****r, a coroner has ruled.
Widow Julia Martha Thomas, 55, was attacked in 1879 by her maid Kate Webster who pushed her down the stairs, then strangled her, chopped up her body, boiled it and gave the dripping to local children to eat.
Webster was tried and sent to the gallows but the skull lay undiscovered until October last year when workmen at TV naturalist Sir David’s £1.5million home dug it up while building an extension.
#26 In 1997, Reena Virk Was Relentlessly Bullied For Her Indian Heritage By Her Fellow Canadian Classmates. Her Life Ended At Age 14 When One Of Her Bullies Kelly Ellard Forced Reena’s Head Under Water Until She Drowned
#27 FBI’s Fingerprint Files, 1944
#28 In August 1965, Louisville, Kentucky’s First Black Female Prosecutor Was M**dered. Her Case Remains Unsolved
#29 The 70’s Were Crazy
#30 Born On 12 May 2003, Madeleine Mccann’s Went Missing At Age 3 In 2007 While On Holiday With Her Parents In Praia Da Luz, Portugal. Her Case Remains Unsolved
