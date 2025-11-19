30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

by

Here’s a riddle for you, pandas: What’s something that gives you chills without the need for cold weather? Keeps you glued to the edge of your seat but isn’t a rollercoaster? Gets dissected in podcasts but has nothing to do with a lab? The headline might have already spoiled it—it’s true crime!

For all you lovers of the genre, we’ve gathered a collection of fascinating true crime facts and stories from across the web. Perfect for impressing your friends or giving yourself a healthy dose of goosebumps. Scroll down to check it out, upvote your favorite pics, and if you’ve got any eerie trivia to add, share it in the comments!

#1 What Do You Guys Think?

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Ninja109_

#2 Pretty Wild

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Susan Kuhnhausen Is The S**t

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Hysterymystery

#4 At Just Nine-Years-Old, Nathan Thomson Saved His Mother From A Crazed Attacker Who Broke Into The Family Home Intent On K**ling Her

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Pizza Hut To The Rescue

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: reddit.com

#6 6 Miles

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: lipozine

#7 The Free Tape In Korean Post Offices Is Called ‘Hope Tape’. It Has Details Of Missing Children And Age Progressed Pictures

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Sweet_Alien

#8 Time To Find A Lawyer Who Specializes In Bird Law

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Hysterymystery

#9 My Mom’s Boyfriend I Called Dad Since I Was 3

This case was technically recent though for me it’s been 14 year of heck. I got out at 18, turned him in, my mom and siblings initially sided with him. (One being his victim as well she was only 16 at the time). I lost my case in Barton county mo and turned down kc no offer to prosecute based on supporting evidence. Their argument was that he would not pay for a prom dress and I was mad (?) idk he as all over with try’s. It was the other victims being young and denying out of fear that solidified my loss. Years later he would be caught with his biological grand daughter, this reopened my case. 4 years later after and even a day of being on stand with a jury present for 8 hours of triggering evidence, he would be found guilty, I feel free. But not enough to let my guard down as he has promised my death since I was about 3 if I spoke. I feel like he should be seen for what he is.

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: KourtneyIsStressed

#10 In 1995, 13 Yo Thad Philips Was Kidnapped From His Home By Joe Clark, Aka “The Bone Breaker K**ler.” Held Captive For Almost 2 Days, Both His Legs Were Broken And Ankles Were “Twisted Until They Snapped.” He Managed To Escape And Eventually Walk Again

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: TheLadyEve

#11 Found This In A River With My Magnet Solved A Cold Case With It!!

I have a case number. The only news link is this but the investigation was still ongoing at the time of the interview. We have found over 80+ guns.

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Top-Equipment-6393

#12 The Fence Where Matthew Shephard, A Gay Man Who Was Tortured And M**dered, Was Beaten And Left To Die

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: metalnxrd

#13 Matthew Shepard, Was An American College Student Who Was Severely Beaten Because Of His Sexual Orientation And Was Left To Die In October 1998

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: stfx2012

#14 Olivia Engel Would Have Been 18. Olivia Was K**led Along With 19 Other Children, 6 Members Of Staff And The Perpetrator’s Mother In The Sandy Hook Shooting On December 14th 2012

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: cherrymachete

#15 Ester Petschar: (Night Stalker) Describes The Women Who Fancied Richard Ramirez. It’s Her Whole Style And Sass For Me

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: hutchie2648

#16 Many Will Continue Mourning The Brutal M****r Of Vanessa Guillén, A 20-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned To Death By A Fellow Soldier April 22, 2020 In Fort Hood, Texas

It was reported that Vanessa faced sexual harassment by a sergeant before her m****r.

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: beekeeperjo

#17 “Boy In The Box” Finally Identified As Joseph Augustus Zarelli 66 Years Later!

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: sickandtiredbro

#18 Mindhunter (Netflix) — Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: A_Wise_Mans_Fear

#19 Youngest Person To Be Executed: George Stinney. He Was Executed For A Crime He Did Not Commit And Was Exonerated 70 Years After His Execution

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: artofchilling

#20 The Co-Ed K**ler – Ed Kemper

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: letstraveltoday

#21 After Being Falsely Accused Of R*pe By Classmate Wanetta Gibson, Brian Banks Spent Close To Six Years In Prison

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: freeredbot

#22 My Forensic Files Bingo Card. Happy Quarantine

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: freestylejunkie

#23 Today I Learned

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: carmensax

#24 44 Days Of Hell. Japanese Highschool Girl Junko Furuta Was Abducted, Brutally Tortured For 44 Days (Nov 1988 To Jan 1989) By 4 Teenagers. They Put Her Dead Body In A 55 Gallon Drum And Filled It With Concrete. The Crime Was Believed To Be The Worst Case Of Juvenile Delinquency In Post War Japan

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: A_mirage_

#25 Skull Found In David Attenborough’s Garden Was Victorian M****r Victim Who Was Cut Up And Boiled To Feed Street Children

A skull discovered in David Attenborough’s back garden belonged to the victim of a gruesome Victorian m****r, a coroner has ruled.
Widow Julia Martha Thomas, 55, was attacked in 1879 by her maid Kate Webster who pushed her down the stairs, then strangled her, chopped up her body, boiled it and gave the dripping to local children to eat.
Webster was tried and sent to the gallows but the skull lay undiscovered until October last year when workmen at TV naturalist Sir David’s £1.5million home dug it up while building an extension.

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: frostyfalls

#26 In 1997, Reena Virk Was Relentlessly Bullied For Her Indian Heritage By Her Fellow Canadian Classmates. Her Life Ended At Age 14 When One Of Her Bullies Kelly Ellard Forced Reena’s Head Under Water Until She Drowned

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: iajzz

#27 FBI’s Fingerprint Files, 1944

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: slightlystatic92

#28 In August 1965, Louisville, Kentucky’s First Black Female Prosecutor Was M**dered. Her Case Remains Unsolved

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: itsthemysteryforme

#29 The 70’s Were Crazy

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: Hysterymystery

#30 Born On 12 May 2003, Madeleine Mccann’s Went Missing At Age 3 In 2007 While On Holiday With Her Parents In Praia Da Luz, Portugal. Her Case Remains Unsolved

30 True Crime Stories And Curiosities To Keep You Up At Night

Image source: iajzz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, When Was One Time You Felt Like Your Parents Or Guardians Didn’t Like You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Second Patient In History Has Been Cured Of HIV
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Neglectful Mom Drops Off Baby Without Making Sure Anyone’s Home, Baby Ends Up Spending Night Alone
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why a Green Lantern Show Makes Perfect Sense
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2020
Spartacus: War of the Damned: Christian Antidormi to Play Tiberius
3 min read
May, 15, 2012
Husband Texts Wife He Spent $800 From Their Vacation Budget On His Student After Noticing His Clothing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.