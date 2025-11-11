This 300-Year-Old Library Chamber In Dublin Has 200,000+ Books

Forget the Guinness Storehouse, Phoenix Park and Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. The real attraction in Dublin is the majestic Long Room in the library of Trinity College.
Take a look at the pictures below to see just what we mean. Built between 1712 and 1732, The chamber is almost 65 meters (213ft) long and contains over 200,000 books. Why so many? Because back in 1801 the library was granted the right to claim a free copy of every book published in Britain and Ireland. As well as being the largest library in the country, it also holds The Book of Kells, which was written by monks over 1200 years ago and is now one of the most famous and valuable manuscripts in existence. The library also houses one of the few remaining copies of the 1916 Proclamation of the Irish Republic.
So next time you’re in Dublin, don’t head for the bars. Head for the library.
(h/t: lostateminor)
