37 Travel Sketches By Ian Fennelly That Turn Architecture And Streets Into Art

Artist Ian Fennelly’s sketches feel like vivid, yet fantastical memories caught on paper. Working in pencil, ink, and watercolor, he turns city streets, old boats, bridges, parked vehicles, and everyday corners of the world into energetic, expressive scenes full of movement and atmosphere. His work is instantly recognizable for its loose but confident linework, splashes of luminous color, and the way he bends perspective just enough to make each place feel alive. Rather than chasing photographic perfection, Fennelly leans into the character of a scene, capturing the rhythm of architecture, the texture of cobblestones, and the feeling of standing in a place and really noticing it.

That same philosophy also shapes the way he teaches his travelling “Urban Sketch Course.” Through his courses, Fennelly encourages people to see sketching as more than a technical exercise; it becomes a way of slowing down, building confidence, and engaging more deeply with the world around them. His process begins with expressive watercolor washes that map out the mood and composition, followed by layered pen and brushwork that adds structure, detail, and depth. The result is artwork that feels spontaneous yet carefully observed, showing how urban sketching can preserve not just what a place looks like, but what it feels like to experience it in the moment.

So scroll through this selection of his work and pick your favorites. And, if you’re interested, check out Ian’s Instagram page and website for more of his work and some tips on sketching.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | urbansketchcourse.com

#1 Edinburgh Castle From Grassmarket

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#2 Maison Carèe, Nimes

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#3 The Hairy Lemon Pub, Dublin

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#4 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#5 “Lady Jeannie Waiting Patiently In The Hinckley Boat Yard, South West Harbor, Maine”

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#6 Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#7 Madeline Island, Wisconsin

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#8 Hector, Marrackech

“This is Hector, who has worked in Marrakech for over 25 years. His owner Ali was happy to let us sketch him in the market square. “Let me strap on his harness, give him a carrot, and he’s all yours,” he said. He then told us that Hector works hard all day but is well looked after and likes to hang out with his friends in the evening. He stood really still while we sketched him and seemed to enjoy the attention. He got a bit agitated and started shouting when another donkey walked past. The other donkey was called Boris. I think Boris is a brilliant name for a donkey.”

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#9 Bushells Building On The High Street In Maldon, Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#10 Pont Vieux, Beziers

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#11 Dee Marshes In Lower Heswall

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#12 Rooftops In Nimes

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#13 Boat Tours By The Harbor In Riomaggiori

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#14 Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#15 The Ranch At Tanque Verde In Tucson, Arizona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#16 The Blackbird Saloon In Los Cerrillos, New Mexico

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#17 Old Homestead Near Tanque Verde Ranch, Arizona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#18 Loretto Inn, Santa Fe

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#19 Brooklyn Bridge, NYC

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#20 Old Vintage C Outside Shakespeare House In Maldon, Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#21 Old Abandoned Vintage Tractor In Maldon, Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#22 Maldon Railway Yard In Rural Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#23 Venice, Italy

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#24 Hercules Fountain On Maximillionstraße In Augsburg

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#25 Plaça Reial, Barcelona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#26 Victoria Street, Edinburgh

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#27 Amsterdam

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#28 St Bartholomä On The Shore Of Königssee

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#29 Brixham Harbor In Devon

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#30 Up On The Trail Above Tanque Verde Ranch In Tucson, Arizona

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#31 Barn End, Burton Village

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#32 Old Abandoned Mine Entrance In Maldon, Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#33 Capilla Del Mayor Delor In Plaza Del Molviedro, Seville

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#34 Le Consulat, Paris

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#35 Piazza Salimbeni, Siena, Tuscany

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#36 Porcupine Inn, Maldon, Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

#37 Old Miners’ Cottage In Rural Australia

Image source: Ian Fennelly

