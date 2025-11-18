Traveling Cats: 30 Purrfect Photos Of Two Cats Accompanying Their Humans Around Japan (New Pics)

If you’re thinking of leaving your cats at home while you go on an adventure, think again, as these two cats won’t have it! Daichi and Fuku-chan are traveling cats and very much enjoy new scenery, like their owner, Daisuke, does.
Their travels began before Daichi came into their lives as they had another cat named Daichiki. In an interview with Bored Panda, Daisuke shared: “My journey of traveling with cats began with my late cat Daikichi. After he passed away in 2021, I continued with Fuku-chan and later welcomed Daichi. The decision to travel with them stemmed from a desire to share experiences and create memories together. Over time, it evolved into a lifestyle that has brought us closer and allowed us to explore Japan in a unique way.”
So, without further ado, we invite you to take a look at their cutest travel photo gallery ever.
“Behind the couple is the shrine’s hall of worship and a ” thatched ring,” a ring several meters in diameter woven from thatch.
This ring is used in a Shinto ritual called “Chinowa-kuguri,” or thatched-rope walking. “ This event symbolizes the purification of the body and soul to purify the body and soul, to ward off bad luck, and to pray for good health and well-being at the purification ceremony.”
“Today is Children’s Day, May 5th. Carp streamers are hung outside to wish all children success and happiness as a Japanese culture.
We took Fuku-chan and Daichi to Aoshima, a small island in Miyazaki Prefecture, a place that holds fond memories for my father, who also visited there as a child.
Daichi was especially interested in the carp streamers, which he would see for the first time in his life.”
“Mt. Yotei and grass rolls! This is what Hokkaido is all about.”
“Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Tokyo. For the first time since Daichi’s discharge from the hospital, we were able to go for a walk with Fuku-chan to see the cherry blossoms.
As you can see in the second photo, Daichi seems to have gotten used to riding in the cat stroller that Daikichi and Fuk-chan used to ride in.
Daichi was very interested in the scenery outside and seemed to be in a good mood as he purred throughout the walk.”
“Those maples look great against the blue sky!”
“We are here at Nojimasaki Lighthouse, the southernmost lighthouse on the Boso Peninsula.
It is one of the eight lighthouses that were promised to be built in 1866 under the “Edo Treaty” concluded with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands. It is historically important.”
“It was just time for sunrise as I was walking along the embankment looking at a small island named Futatsushima on the Isohara Coast (Kitaibaraki City, Ibaraki Prefecture).
Actually, there was another small islet next to this island, but it was lost by the earthquake and tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011.
There is a local legend about this island. It is said that if you cross to the island at low tide and touch it and pray for three wishes, one of them will come true. However, due to the danger of the island collapsing, it is now forbidden to cross the island.”
“This is Ichigaya Kameoka Hachiman Shrine in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo.
It is a pet-friendly shrine with group visits dedicated to pets, and we visit it frequently.”
“Here are Fuku-chan and Daichi enjoying the view under the golden ginkgo tree.⠀
The ginkgo tree was shining sacredly in the clear blue autumn sky.”
“This building is called “Sakitsu Church.”
Facing the calm waters of Yokaku Bay, Sakitsu Village in Amakusa has a long Christian history beginning in 1569 when Luís de Almeida, a Portuguese missionary, brought the religion to the region.
Due to a decree banning Christianity in Japan, the locals were forced to hide their faith for over 240 years. The village is considered one of the “Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region” and a World Cultural Heritage Site.”
“We had a prayer by a Shinto priest at Zama Shrine. We prayed that pets and humans all over the world would live in peace and happiness.”
“Hanami Beach here in Akazaki-cho, Kotoura-cho, Tottori Prefecture, is a rare beach called “Nari-ishi no hama” (beach of sounding stones).⠀
⠀
It is a natural beach with an accumulation of oval-shaped stones, which make clattering soothing sounds as they collide with each other with the ebb and flow of the waves. ⠀
It is a spot visited by many people from inside and outside of the prefecture as a place of good omen that things will turn around, since it “sounds better.””
“As people say “it is the calm before the storm,” today’s weather was so mild that it was hard to believe that a typhoon was approaching soon. ⠀
Mt. Daisen (1,729m/5,673ft), one of Japan’s 100 most famous mountains, was beautifully lit up against the blue sky.”
“A beautiful red bridge spans over Kameyama Lake, adding even more color to the autumn foliage scenery.
So I can understand why Fuku-chan exclaimed, “How beautiful!””
“Wow, why is the mountain glowing?⠀
The evening sun made Mt. Kaimon glow with a golden light, which surprised even Daichi!⠀
This mountain is also known as Satsuma Fuji. Located at the southernmost tip of the Satsuma Peninsula in Kagoshima Prefecture, it is 924 meters high and is one of the 100 most famous mountains in Japan.”
“Daichi took a walk and arrived at the Tokyo Sky Tree, Tokyo, designed after taking from the classic shrines and temples and swords of Japan. With a height of 634 meters (634 can be read as “Musashi”, a historic name of the Tokyo Region), recognized as the tallest tower in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011, the Tokyo Skytree is today the rhird tallest towers in the world. The tower serves as a landmark and tourist attraction.”
“Today we enjoyed a walk in Tokyo Shinjuku Central Park. It is a true urban oasis with a view of skyscrapers. Daichi made friends with many walking dogs.”
“Fuku-chan starts her walk with Mt. Yotei in the background!”
“In the heart of Okinawa, amidst the idyllic landscapes and azure waters, a chance encounter unfolded. Through the serendipity of the camping community, I crossed paths with a remarkable individual who manages multiple ventures, including a captivating campsite.
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
⠀
This unexpected encounter and the splendor of the “Secluded Oasis Camp” have left an indelible mark on my memory, forever etched in the tapestry of my Okinawan adventure.”
“Finally, Dichi and I have got to Hawaii Beach, where the sunset is beautiful! ⠀
I’m not joking. It is the Hawaii of Japan. In Chinese characters, it is written “羽合(feathers flock)” which is the name of a town along the central coast of Tottori Prefecture. ⠀
⠀
⠀
“The hotel in the background is Kameyama Onsen Hotel, located on the shore of Kameyama Lake in Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture.
The third-generation owner of this hotel and my dad knew each other, so we stopped by during our trip. Mom and Dad enjoyed the hotel’s famous oyakodon for lunch and a natural hot spring bath.
Oyakodon is an old traditional Japanese dish that has been around since the Meiji Era (1868-1912). It is a type of bowl of rice topped with a beaten egg and chicken meat simmered in a special sauce and served on top of rice. Oyako means “parent and child,” and it derives from the use of chicken meat and eggs.
While Dad and Mom were enjoying themselves, we took a nap, and after they returned, we took a walk along the lakeside together, and it was a fun day.”
“As we strolled through Zempukuji Park at dusk, we couldn’t help but feel our hearts swell with joy.
The serene beauty of the “Upper Pond” shimmering under the warm glow of the setting sun was truly breathtaking. It was as if time stood still in that moment, and all that mattered was the peaceful serenity of the park.
We felt grateful to be alive, surrounded by such natural wonders, and in the company of our beloved cats.”
“Although the lingering summer heat of the day is still intense even in Hokkaido, an early morning walk along the lakeshore was cool and pleasant. As you can see from the calm expressions on Fukuchan and Daichi’s faces!”
“This is a photo of a flock of seagulls flying over a giant tuna statue at dusk, and two cats beside the statue, staring out at the evening sea.”
“The largest area of Yayoi Period (c. 300 BCE to c. 250 CE,) ruins in Japan is here at the Mukibanda Ruins in Tottori Prefecture.⠀
Several of the approximately 460 excavated pit dwelling sites have been reconstructed as settlements in this manner.⠀
Anyway, the clouds lined up in a row accentuated the perspective, and it was really a beautiful day with a beautiful sky.⠀
By the way, Mi-chan is tucked in behind Daichi.”
“Blessed with clear skies, the view from the high ground of Tomioka Castle Ruins revealed a blue sky and the sea stretching out before Fuku-chan and Daichi’s eyes.
The unique earth and sand accumulation called “sand spit,” which continues to grow even now, was also beautifully visible as shown in the photo.”
“Here is a closer view of Okiakime Island from the harbor.⠀
It is an uninhabited island on a cliff 8 kilometers southeast of Cape Noma on the Satsuma Peninsula.”
“Daichi is imitating a torii gate.
Now, the fourth spiritual spot introduced here is the sacred zelkova tree of Nitta Shrine.
The 700-year-old zelkova tree at Nitta Shrine was struck by lightning during the Edo period, splitting more than half of its trunk, but it did not die.
Then, in the Tokyo Air Raid of April 1945, bombs fell on the precincts of the shrine, and the shrine pavilions and the town were almost completely destroyed by fire. Although a part of the zelkova tree was also destroyed by fire, it did not wither, but rather, every year in the season of fresh greenery, it grows lush green leaves, providing a moment of relaxation for worshippers.
It is said that touching this sacred tree brings blessings of “health, longevity, healing, and rejuvenation,” and it has become a “representative symbolic spiritual spot in Tokyo” .”
“Just after sunrise here on Kujukuri-hama, Daichi enjoyed a seaside walk. Surfers are up as early as Daichi!
Kujukuri-hama is an arch-shaped beach stretching 66 km from Taitozaki’s Ichinomiya-cho in the south to Cape Gyobu’s Asahi City in the north. The beach is fringed with white waves, and there is not a single reef in sight.”
