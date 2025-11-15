I Spend 15 Days In The Most Dangerous Country In The World. Spoiler Alert: It’s Not (107 Pics)

During the pandemic, after seeing a Drew Binsky video and deciding to go to Afghanistan (the most dangerous country in the world) for 15 days, I was constantly attacked with politeness, and if you consider terrorism giving me diabetes due to the constant threat of amazing tea with sugar from strangers in the streets who wanted to share a moment with the crazy foreigner who came to their country, then yes, it was really dangerous.
The feeling of being in constant danger is real: constant danger from eating amazing food, or too much cotton candy. This is one of the most beautiful countries I have ever seen, and its people are just the most polite and welcoming people I ever met. The phrase that stayed in my mind after this trip was people asking for me to take and share their pictures to show that not everyone is a terrorist in Afghanistan.
I am planning to go there again since I met wonderful people, and I would like to explore more; of course, not everything is all peachy, as they say, but there’s always the other side of the coin, and that’s the one I saw.
On the funny side, when at the airport before flying back, I found a CNN video news report where they were describing the city where I had just spent 3 days walking, eating, and going on family picnics as a city destroyed by war and suffering. Well, I did not see that at all—I saw a city that wants to move forward.
