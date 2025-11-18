“No Partiers, No Fussy Eaters”: Woman’s Traveling Partner Red Flags List Goes Viral

Finding the right travel partner can be challenging. After all, you don’t want to be having drama with someone when you’re navigating unfamiliar streets and alleys.
So Lauren, the woman behind the lifestyle blog Gigs ‘n’ Travel, decided to share her insights on what makes a good companion for her.
In a recent TikTok video, she laid out her list of “no’s”—the behaviors and traits she simply cannot tolerate in someone joining her on an adventure.
Her candid approach resonated with many, sparking a lively conversation in the comments on personal boundaries, planning, and, of course, the purpose of exploring new places altogether.
Choosing the right travel partner is very important to ensuring you have a good time
Blogger Lauren of Gigs ‘n’ Travel shared her red flags in travel companions to help others figure out what they’re looking for
Lauren told Bored Panda that she enjoys traveling both solo and with other people, but everything depends on the specifics
“My ‘no’s in travel partners’ came from my experience of traveling both solo and with others, which led me to discover what I do and don’t like,” the traveler behind the now-viral video explained to Bored Panda. “A few years ago, I’d been in instances where I’d compromised for other people every time, and it really took the enjoyment out of the trip. Although compromise here and there is understandable, in some cases, I’d compromised so much that I came back thinking I would’ve had more fun had I gone on my own.”
And when she does, it typically goes well. “I find solo travel freeing. You can be selfish and do everything you want to do,” Lauren said. However, it’s a compromise. “It’s equally nice to be able to experience things with other people. Sometimes, I’ve been to places and thought about certain family members or friends who would really like it where I am, and where possible, I do love to share those experiences.”
At the end of the day, if Lauren can’t find anyone to join her on a trip, she’s “not going to put [her] life on hold and wait.” “In 60 years, I want to think ‘I’m glad I got to experience the things I did,’ rather than ‘I wish I didn’t wait and wait so I could’ve experienced it,'” she explained.
“If there’s someone who wants to come (and we’re travel compatible), then great! But if not, I’m still going!” she concluded.
People want reliable travel partners who can be flexible even if things don’t go as planned
Some people thrive on spontaneous adventures, while others prefer a more structured approach. If one person is eager to explore every museum in a city and the other wants to relax by the beach, it doesn’t mean that one has a flawed perception of traveling. They just have different priorities.
The Summer 2024 Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey showed that the most important characteristic when selecting a travel partner is, indeed, compatibility.
In this context, the term essentially refers to aligning preferences regarding itinerary planning, pace, activities, and overall approach to travel.
According to the data, 51% of respondents emphasized this trait as paramount. Flexibility (16%) got second place and a sense of humor (9%) came in third, followed by open-mindedness and good communication (each 8%).
While it’s important to recognize the traits that make for a great travel companion, Lauren highlighted that it’s equally important to be aware of the deal breakers.
The survey said the most alarming trait, as identified by 32% of respondents, is a negative attitude. It can manifest in various ways—complaining about every inconvenience, dismissing other people’s ideas, or having an overall pessimistic outlook. A negative travel companion can suck the joy out of any adventure and create a toxic environment for everyone involved.
Recklessness (20%) was also a significant concern. Traveling often requires a certain level of safety consciousness, and someone who’s a loose cannon may put themselves and their group in precarious situations.
Another alarming trait was unreliability (19%). This also makes sense, as travel involves a lot of coordination, and a person who cannot keep their word will likely disrupt plans, adding unnecessary stress.
Having disagreements while traveling with other people is pretty much unavoidable — what matters is how the two of you can resolve them
“I definitely used to avoid confrontation [when I was traveling with other people] in the past,” the woman behind Gigs ‘n’ Travel told us. “In all honesty, it’s on me for lacking the ability to communicate my feelings as I’d feel guilty. So I’d always compromise for someone else every single time, and would never express how I felt or what my preferences were.”
“It was when I did my first solo trip that made me realize how much I’d just been compromising, and I couldn’t believe why I hadn’t communicated my travel preferences upfront before!”
Lauren said people should be able to do so without guilt-tripping themselves, as long as both parties respect each other’s preferences.
“In most cases, I now find that I discuss travel preferences with others before booking a trip. If I don’t think it’s going to work out, then that’s fine, it’s not for us! We’re mature enough to not let that ruin our relationship!
“I know certain people that I’d happily do a short city break with, but couldn’t do a long trip with. Some people I know prefer to stay in hostels for everything, whereas others want a luxury hotel,” Lauren explained. “I have friends whose idea of partying while traveling is going clubbing until 5 a.m., whereas mine is more going to a local concert, perhaps finding a bar afterward for a couple of hours and then being back around midnight.”
“It’s just about understanding each other’s preferences and finding out if it will work… And if you can’t find anyone, try a solo trip!”
Inspired by Lauren’s insights, other people chimed in with their own priorities
