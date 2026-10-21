Glamorous Trans Influencer Faces 10 Years In Egyptian Prison As Raunchy Video That Led To Her Arrest Revealed

Malévola Alves’ vacation in Egypt turned into a legal nightmare after being arrested for filming lewd acts.
In a video shared online, the Brazilian transgender influencer was seen begging for help and hoping for her release, along with her friend and fellow Brazilian, Bruna Mercatelli.
“We’re desperate,” she said in an Instagram Story.
Malévola Alves’ was arrested for filming lewd acts, turning her Egyptian vacation into a legal nightmare
Malévola Alves and Bruna Mercatelli, also a transgender woman, are reportedly trapped in Egypt due to legal troubles.
They had a frightening encounter with the police, who accused them of making suggestive, pointed remarks at passersby and harassing them on the street.
The Arab country’s Interior Ministry confirmed their arrest on Tuesday, October 20.
Prior to their arrest, the pair allegedly filmed themselves making gestures in a van that were s*xu*l in nature.
Cops allegedly pulled over their van during a tour and confiscated their passports. They were then taken into police custody.
At some point, Malévola managed to put out a message to her 814K followers on Instagram, pleading for help.
The influencer and fellow transgender Brazilian Bruna Mercatelli were accused of harassing passersby
From the police station, Malévola said they were unsure about what was going to help next.
She also said she and Bruna were questioned about their gender identities.
“We’re at the police station, we’re desperate,” said the emotional content creator.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen or what they’re going to do to us,” Malévola continued.
“They took all our passports and stopped our van in the middle of the tour.”
Malévola, whose real name is Mariana Alves Gadelha Pereira, is a 22-year-old content creator, best known for lifestyle, fashion, and daily-routine content videos, including “get ready with me” clips.
The 22-year-old has attracted a sizeable fan following in Brazil, including 900,000 followers on TikTok.
Malévola shared a post begging for help with their release
As per details shared by the country’s Interior Ministry, Mariana and her friend were arrested for videos of them dancing and making lewd gestures.
Their conduct was described as “p**nographic exhibitionism,” the statement added.
During questioning, both women admitted that they were filming the salacious videos to increase their online clout, the ministry claimed.
The case was transferred to Egypt’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, and no specific criminal charge has been mentioned so far.
A statement released by the influencer’s team said her defense team is in contact with officials
A statement was released to fans on Malévola’s social media, addressing the controversy and her legal troubles.
Her legal team has been following the case and is in contact with the Embassy of Brazil in Cairo and other authorities, according to the statement.
Her team also said they were ensuring her rights and physical integrity were being respected.
“The case is being followed with priority and the necessary measures are being taken,” read a translation of the statement.
“We ask for caution in the dissemination of unconfirmed information,” the translation continued.
“As soon as we receive new official information, we will respond to all the contact requests received and will keep the press and the public updated.”
“This is illegal in all countries basically, but she is crazy,” one commented online
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