This Dog Was Trained To Respond To Harry Potter Spells And He’s Probably The Cutest Hogwarts Student Ever

Dog training can be a pretty overwhelming task, but proper training and socialization are very important for every dog. So many dog owners choose not to skip this step. Armed with snacks and patience owners usually get pretty good results at getting their puppies to listen to them. Although some puppy owners are not afraid to take this task to a whole new level. Take for instance Anna Brisbin, a voice actress, and a YouTuber from Los Angeles, who decided to train her dog, not in English but in Harry Potter spells. “Harry Potter is my EVERYTHING. It’s what inspired me to become an actor, made me a nerd, gave me my creativity and kindness, my friends, everything. I have a tattoo that says “Lumos” in JK Rowling’s handwriting on my arm that I got the day I met her. And of course, my puppy’s name is Remus. So training in Harry Potter spells was really just the obvious choice,” she told Bored Panda.
Anna adopted Remus, who is now 10 months old, after losing her beloved pet, Lexie. “Last year, I lost my childhood dog Lexie who was also a dachshund. I got her when I was only 8 and she died at almost 18 years old. It was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I knew I couldn’t go on forever without another dachshund to fill my heart. I searched for over six months before I found Remus and knew he was perfect.” And when Remus was 2 months old she began training him. She says, that her puppy already knows 9 spells and advises other Harry Potter fans to just have fun if they decide to train their dogs in the same way. “Positive reinforcement. Always. Make it fun for the dog, obviously. When Remus seems to be struggling, we try to back up and make it easier by going back to the basics like Stupefy which he is really confident with.”
