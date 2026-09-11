38 Parents Whose Behavior Made People Wonder How They Could Treat Their Own Kids This Way

Apart from child-rearing duties, part of a parent’s obligation is to be a source of safety and support for their kids. But if you grew up with a hurtful and neglectful mother and/or father, you know that this isn’t a universal reality.
These posts from the Insane Parents subreddit effectively illustrate what that experience is like. Scrolling through them may make you sympathize with the people who went through it, while also wondering what makes a parent behave this way in the first place.
This list has some of the most unbelievable proof of toxic parenting. With how bad they are, you likely wouldn’t wish them on your worst enemy.
#1 I Stoped Responding To Her Years Ago Like Dude Give It A Rest🥀
Ok to give some context I haven’t been responding to her because for almost my whole life she neglected to see me as anything but a child that doesn’t know any better and would either put me at risk or rely on me for comfort even as a small child.
When I was younger her and my dad separated (never divorced cuz of messy court stuff which is the the reason I also haven’t blocked her) but it really hit the fan when she got her boyfriend who turned out to be a a horrible man who went to jail for stuff he did (nothing happened to me dw) and my dad found out and got the police involved.
I decided a few years later of still going back and forth in between houses that it was making my mental health really bad and that she was a horrific person to be around so I decided to stop seeing her and talking to her. Now she’s been sending these lovely messages ever since yippee. (Also I’m 16 almost 17 now so that’s why the court and custody stuff still applies to me)
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#2 I’ll Have The Worst Phase Of My Life With A Side Order Of Guilt Please
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#3 Mother Refuses To Take My Cat To The Vet
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Many cultures around the world place immense value on unconditional parental respect. What isn’t commonly addressed is the toxicity that many parents show toward their children.
As a result, many people are unaware of the mistreatment they are experiencing and the trauma it brings. Fortunately, resources like PsychCentral have identified hostile behaviors to watch for.
#4 Follow Up From November 2025
Mom jumped off the deep end back in November. Been NC/VLC since but she has continued to text on and off. Here are a few of the latest. The mentality is incredible. I can’t even comprehend it anymore. There are about 10 more screen shots of her between this and my last post. This was my first response though in months.
Image source: JusttheWatcher
#5 Repost: Funeral vs. Important Doctors Visit
My girlfriend cant walk for 4 months post op and i am her primary caregiver since she has no friends or family since moving to our city 1 month ago, We need to go to this appointment for a re-cast asap doctors orders and this was the soonest time frame the doctor was able to see us to do this re-cast. Afterwards they said it would be cutting it too close to wait the weekend to postpone it.
Also, i dont know the deceased person. Im not too sure why I absolutely have to go if I had no personal connection with this person.
Lastly when my girlfriend had came home from her operation my mother wouldn’t leave my partner alone when she was in a lot of pain and kept knocking on her cast saying ” cant be as bad as when I had my knee done, you don’t need my son to help you”.
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#6 My Estranged Bio Mom Everyone
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PsychCentral listed behaviors such as overreactions and creating a scene, emotional blackmail, unreasonable demands, criticism and comparisons with others, and controlling behavior (“my way or the highway”).
Toxic parents also typically disregard their children’s feelings and needs, refuse to take responsibility, and disrespect physical and emotional boundaries.
#7 Rage Inducing Facebook Parents
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#8 My Dad Thinks I’m Lying About Being Sick
Me (20M) and my dad are currently on a little mini vacation at the beach. we left on Friday, I told him I could feel myself getting sick. Our plan was to check out and head home this morning at around 8, and it turns out he straight up lied to me. I’m sitting here in the hotel room, sick as a dog, coughing and sneezing everywhere in tons of pain due to a sore throat, while he’s sitting on the beach having the time of his life. On the phone, he told me he didn’t believe that I was sick (even though he literally felt my head and that I had a fever) and told me to stop being dramatic. He took both of the room keys, and I accidentally left my wallet at home so I can’t even go anywhere. I’m just so frustrated with him and wish I could do something. He takes any opportunity to belittle and control me even though I’m an adult. I posted her mainly for advice on how to deal with him in general.
tl;dr- i’m stuck in a hotel room sick while my dad sits on the beach even though we were supposed to leave hours ago
Image source: munchercruncher111
#9 Decided To Go To My Local Park. At 5pm. I’m Also An Adult
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The posts on this list also show the classic tendencies of narcissistic parents. As clinical psychologist Dr. Mary Ann Little points out, they tend to have low frustration tolerance and are usually selfish and insensitive.
All of these have an adverse effect on the child, including immature coping skills, low self-confidence, and feelings of unworthiness.
#10 Holy Patner-Fication On Steroids
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#11 Anti Vax Mom Shows Up Uninvited With Flu/Covid, 40+ Texts
I actually only looked at this spam now. I was taking a nap and because I hit stop on my alarm; apparently, per her, I was on cancer medicine. And also was RIP. I’m typing this now as a ghost! Boo!
She drove dozens of miles in inclement weather to bang on my door.
Then she went on as how she has to take care of EVERYONE including people on other continents. Yes you can perform surgery on someone in Kenya when you’re too scared to take your own bandaid off, and I have to do it instead.
But she is the martyr! She kept insisting on this. It’s a banana (I’m keeping this autocorrect)
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#12 Hypocrisy At Its Finest
My mom is toxic and I’m keeping her at as much distance and no contact as possible until I finally move from the County. She lives 5 minutes from me. I’m currently away on a trip and I get a voicemail from my mom saying she took my package for safety. Sure enough, my doorbell camera shows her taking it. I called her to return it that night because my roommate is home.
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“The risk of harm to children of narcissistic parents is real, as narcissists lack many foundational parenting skills and abilities,” Dr. Little wrote. “From a structural perspective, the narcissist does not have the capacity to be a ‘good enough’ parent.”
#13 Mom Tells Me To Walk Into Traffic
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#14 The Car I Barely Get To Drive
I only drive this car, which was supposed to be mine, maybe 2 days a week. Her vehicle has been damaged since I got mine, which ive sunk about 600 into by the way. Oh, and she wasn’t even off of the road our house is on. Sooo….just go to the gas station…-?
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#15 Throwback To Whatever This Was
Not much context needed besides i spilt her coffee in her car by accident and then she got a bit too mad. Don’t really know if she overreacted at the time or not.
edit: now i realize this does need more context so… i did end up cleaning it when i got home, yes it did soak into her car. i was like 14 when this happened.
Image source: Rinphobic
The road to recovery from the emotional and psychological trauma from toxic parenting can be a long and winding one. Holistic psychotherapist Jillian Williams shared some tips on how to start the process, which she says will take time.
One of her most important pieces of advice is to write everything down in a journal.
#16 My Mother On The Topic Of Whether She Understood The Trauma She Put Me Through As A Child
It’s been 9 years since I last lived with my mom. Throughout my childhood there was constant emotional ab*se, and a complete lack of understanding of why her Autistic/ADHD child wasn’t like other normal children. She still has no concept of how she could’ve handled things differently. She asked how could I learn to love her again. I responded that there’s no redemption without progression. Her following reply was the nail in the coffin. Unfortunately I will always continue to grieve the parental figure I so desperately desired since birth.
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#17 Oh Boy Okay Mom
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#18 My Mother The Day After My Partners Funeral
My long-term partner died suddenly in an accident a week ago. I was temporarily reliant on him due to a health issue and will now have to move out of my home and move in with my parents as I have nowhere else to go. I moved out at 18 due to my mother’s constant bullying over my appearance. It’s the day after the funeral and she’s already harassing me to wear make up.
(The dr*g comment is because I wanted to lie in bed after a panic attack and took my prescribed anxiety medication)
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Blaming oneself is another common result of growing up under emotionally manipulative and neglectful parents. But as Williams points out, the fault doesn’t fall on you.
“It’s not about you, it’s about the (parent’s) need to control you,” she told the Cleveland Clinic. “Remind yourself – over and over, if necessary – that it isn’t your fault.”
#19 More Texts From My Mom Who’s Upset That I’m Pregnant And Never Want To See Her
I posted a couple days ago about my mom texting me out of the blue demanding to see me because I’m pregnant, how cold I am, and how I’m “having her grandchild” as if she’s entitled to see him.
What she’s referring to with “I just wanted to see my baby’s tummy with her baby” is a few weeks ago she was texting me repeatedly asking me to send her photos of my pregnant belly, which I told her I don’t want to do. My mom has a serious issue with boundaries which date back to my childhood. She does not respect them, and I’m not comfortable around her. She also has a history of alcoholism and is a covert narcissist. She sent me this long text tonight and this was my only response. Her response to what I said is so typical- ignores the context of what I said completely and continues to focus on HER feelings. I will not be responding anymore.
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#20 Mom Is Insane
Got a text from my brother that actually turned out to be my mom texting from my brother’s phone. I haven’t talked to her in a week because she was being racist and making all kinds of threats.
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#21 My Dad
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#22 My Insane Mom Part 2
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#23 My Mom’s Reaction To My Pronouns vs. My Dad’s 😂😭😂
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#24 Happy Birthday I Guess
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#25 Mind You I’m Nonbinary And Adopted Thnks Mom
My mother posted this to facebook then continued to say she doesn’t “understand it” so she’s just not going to raise my siblings around it.
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#26 Texts With Mom
Hi, I’m 20yo m completely moved out as of 2 years almost 3.
I grew up in Utah in a very religious and conservative household. My moms side of the family are crazy toxic, dads side not so much more avoidant emotionally.
This is my mom reacting to me not going to visit her psychotic extended family, whom I do not feel comfortable around for a multitude of reasons. 1 being sexual offenders in the family (multiple) and that’s all you need to know pretty much.
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#27 Good Way For Kids To Be Socially Stunted And Left Behind
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#28 My Grandma Is One Heck Of An Insane Parent
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#29 Aunt Wants Me To Bring Her A Sandwich My Ride Was Two Mins Away There’s No Mathematical Way For Me To Get There And Back In Less Than 2 Mins Is
I didn’t think I’d have a post to have on here after being a long time lurker.
So uhm background: purple is my name, she wanted me to bring her a sandwich from work but I legit told her my ride was two mins away and I can’t run across the street into the hospital all way up to the sixth floor pass security all the way to her room.
I mean i understand if it was maybe 10 mins away, but she expected me to be there and back in two mins flat. Idk man really ticked me off fr (this legit just happened I don’t know if it fits since she’s not my mom but she did raise me for like 5 years so i guess I also worked like 10 hours before hand and texted her at 8 in the morning before I left to see if she wanted something to eat).
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#30 My (Alcoholic, Narcissistic ) Mom Died On My Birthday (’24), I Had Not Talked To Her In Almost 20 Years… Should I Feel Guilty? Because I Have Yet To
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#31 This Is Not A Fake Post. Make Simpsons References If Necessary
Not kidding, she thinks aliens were flying over. There’s thousands of pictures, news articles, and scientific articles about this phenomena but ok.
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#32 My Alcoholic And Ab*sive Mother Texted Me Upset Because I’m Pregnant And Never Want To See Her
My mom randomly texted me this tonight. So I’m currently almost 6 months pregnant. My mom and I have a distant relationship and have for years. She has been a problematic alcoholic all of my life, and only recently have I realized she is likely a narcissist too. She loves to start fights and treat people like shit while she’s drunk, and then she acts like the victim afterwards. For additional context, I have posted two other text exchanges with her on this sub which can be found on my post history pretty recently, more examples of how she is.
This last Christmas was the final straw- I had told them about my pregnancy a couple days prior. Went to an Airbnb with my husband, mom, aunt (her sister) and uncle. My aunt is the one she was referring to in these texts, who she talked to about me. During the Airbnb stay, my mom got extremely drunk one of the nights and started having one of her outbursts. Yelled at me, and then got into a big fight with her sister. Screaming and cussing match. The next day everyone was giving her the silent treatment and she got upset because of “how everyone was treating her.” She is also a smoker, and was smoking on the balcony of the Airbnb, and after we left they emailed me saying a neighbor had complained that they had cigarette butts on their patio. I confronted her and she denied it.
These texts are very typical of her. She tries to turn everything on me, and make it seem like I’m so “cold” and like she’s the victim. I really don’t like the way she said “I want to see you, when I was pregnant I saw my mom all the time.” Okay? You also had a different relationship with your mom. She says it in such a confrontational manner. Also note the accident voice memo she randomly sent, likely because she was drunk. 🙄 I just can’t take her victimizing herself like this anymore. She refuses to see her own actions which have resulted in me rarely wanting to see her. And clearly my aunt doesn’t care either, even though my aunt knows how she is as well as I do.
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#33 My Dad LOL
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#34 Causing The Death Of Your Baby Because Of You Want To Be Crunchy And Drink Unpasteurized Milk
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#35 I Went Full NC 5 Years Ago (Added Context In Description)
For some added context my father and step monster have ab*sed me my whole life. They are alcoholics and awful people. They kidnapped me from my home when I was a child, moved me to a new country, refused to let me contact home, told my mother and other family I didn’t want to talk to them (untrue), and screamed at me when I cried that I missed my mom calling me “ungrateful”. This is just the tip of the iceberg with them and probably the most tame things they’ve done.
When I moved out I went low contact with them. Then, 5 years ago the drop that caused the cup to overflow fell. I was almost 30 years old at the time and I got a call at 6am to scream at me that I hadn’t answered their text messages quick enough and that I was “punishing them” by not responding. I told them to lose my number and that I never wanted to see or hear from them again.
Since then, they have been non-stop stalking me online and through other family. Sometimes they send me random ass text trying to pretend that nothing has happened which is just weird and manipulative. This was one of the stranger texts they’ve ever sent me. My wife and I are child free by choice. We do not plan on having kids ever.
I have their phone numbers to go straight to voice mail and I haven’t outright blocked them so I have evidence if I ever want to get a restraining order. It’s also good for a bit of a laugh too.
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#36 Homeless Thanks To Them
After an argument, my parents threw me (19m) out without MY social security number, birth certificate, or any place to stay. I am not planning on going back, because of the insane restrictions that were placed upon me. (Example: I brought this phone after I left. Keep in mind I was “forbidden” from having any way to access the Internet under their roof, even AFTER I became a legal adult.) Because of these restrictions, I was put into a position where I could not support myself.
Extra Context:
I try to contact my mom or dad, but instead of directly talking to me they make someone else irrelevant to the conversation become a middleman.
I did contact the police, but they were told by my parents that there was no social security that arrived in the mail.
Fortunately, SOMEONE must be watching over me, because I now have a place to stay, however this arrangement isn’t solid.
It’s freezing cold outside, I just need to find some place to stay in case the accommodations don’t work out. They know this, but I’m sure that I need to be “taught a lesson.”
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#37 My Stepmom Has Been Putting My Money Into A Piggy Bank ($80/Year For 6 Years) And I Asked For The Money And She Went And Cried To My Dad About It
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#38 My Alcoholic And Schizophrenic Mother
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