“People Kept Quitting”: Company Loses Skilled Staff Over Toxic Manager’s Constant Digs

One of the most terrifying ancient curses was: “May you live in an era of change!” Well, from that perspective, we’ve all long been cursed, but in modern times, another “office” curse has actually been added here: “May you work under a toxic boss!”
Our narrator today, the user u/SilverLumino, was triply unlucky. After seven years at a large company, three toxic and entitled higher-ups joined her department – so her dismissal was simply a matter of time. But, well, let’s take things just in order!
More info: Reddit
The Original Poster (OP), a 27-year-old woman, recalls how a couple of years ago she worked at a large company, moving up from sales to a role in accounts payable. Everything would’ve been just fine if, after yet another restructuring, the author’s department hadn’t acquired a new boss, “Camila,” who quickly brought in two managers, “Sally” and “Cally.” “Together they formed the Toxic Trio,” the OP says.
All three managers gradually made working in the department completely unbearable. Camila demanded that all employees greet her ceremoniously every morning when she arrived at the office (she arrived late), and all three threw real tantrums over anything they deemed “disrespectful.”
For example, when our heroine once brought samosas to the office and treated a couple of colleagues at neighboring desks, Camila immediately called her in and, along with Cally and Sally, reprimanded her for not treating them too. The managers called this “very disrespectful” and even burst into tears of hurt. Coming from three grown-up ladies in managerial positions, this seemed just weird.
Personal meetings followed by reproaches became a real tradition for Camila, and she also loved holding long team meetings at the end of the month, when every minute counted. Experienced employees gradually left the department, but Camila seemed to have a special relationship with HR, so no one bothered her. Gradually, it was our heroine’s turn…
That day, she received a WhatsApp message about an upcoming “disciplinary hearing” against her. Realizing what would follow, she spent the next hours looking for a new job. The OP played the lead, handing Camila her resignation letter first. Yes, the toxic boss got rid of her, too, but in fact, an internal investigation against Camila and her cronies was clearly only a matter of time.
Unfortunately, companies’ annual financial statements don’t reflect the true losses caused by toxic higher-ups and the tyranny they instill in working teams. “Toxic managers divert people’s energy from the real work of the organization, destroy morale, impair retention, and interfere with cooperation and information sharing,” this dedicated article at Ivey Business Journal says.
Sometimes employees call a manager “toxic” when it’s simply a bad fit. But in this case, it appears to be just true. For example, this post at Office Dynamics defines a toxic manager as one who creates an unbearable atmosphere within the team and undermines the well-being of the employees. In other words, everything the author listed in this tale.
In this case, if the problem can’t be resolved by any legal means (including reporting it to HR), experts strongly recommend simply changing jobs. “Instead of holding on to hope for a change in your relationship with your toxic boss, focus on finding a work environment where your talents are appreciated,” Knowledge Inside wisely states.
So, actually, some responders’ comments that the original poster lost rather than won in this situation don’t really seem reasonable. Just agree, there are times in life when simply leaving with honor feels like a true victory. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point of view?
Many people in the comments just praised the woman for defending her boundaries and quitting with honor
