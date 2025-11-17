25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove ‘Boy Mom’ Culture Needs To Die

by

There’s a subreddit called ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say‘ and it’s dedicated to the drama that unfolds in online parenting communities.

From those who believe that essential oils cure all diseases to big anti-vax showdowns, the subreddit positions itself as a place to critique the “no judge” culture of these groups.

One of the more popular tropes here is what the internet considers the toxic boy mom. The subreddit’s members believe some mothers are just too obsessed with their son’s gender. More vivid examples include a fascination with their kid’s penis and looking at him as the partner they never had.

Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and let us know in the comments if you also think that these are not okay or if you believe the subreddit is reaching a bit too far.

#1 When You #boymom Too Hard On Instagram, And The Internet Calls You Out

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: flight-of-the-dragon

#2 Just Boy Mom Things

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: OkCan6870

#3 “Boy-Moms”

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: ashleylibby

#4 Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit – I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: ThestralBreeder

#5 Oh My God Finally Someone Said It

…or a girl in her early or mid twenties is baffling to me. I don’t know what boy mom needs to hear this but your son is not responsible for romantically furlilling your needs. Your son is eventually going to move on. And your son is eventually going to start a family without you. Yes, he’s a part of the family that you created. But you’re not gonna be a part of his immediate family forever. Your husband or partner is responsible for emotionally fulfilling you. And if you don’t have a husband or partner, you are responsible for emotionally fulfilling yourself. Because our kids owe us nothing. And as a matter of fact, we chose to bring them into this world. So our responsibility to fulfill them and expect nothing in return. It’s your responsibility to be the bigger person. And stop fighting with his girlfriend or wife

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: VanillaLaceKisses

#6 More Gross “Boy Mom” Content On A Picture Of Her 6 Year Old By The Pool

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: weliketohave_funhere

#7 Maybe This Should Have Stayed An Inside Thought

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: VixensGlory

#8 Boymoms Are The Reason For Waifu Entitlement

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: lysol_breathmints

#9 I Physically Cringed Reading All Of This

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: Chowderhead1

#10 Why Do “Boy Moms” Say This So Often

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: nukagirl

#11 “Don’t Mind Me, Just Enjoying A Good Old Cup Of Boymom Fuel”

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: non-citrus-fruit

#12 The Boy Moms Are Not Ok Y’all

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: Vegetable-Drawing215

#13 #boymomlife

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: reesesmfpieces

#14 Why Why Why Do “Boy Moms” Focus On This?!

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: felicity_reads

#15 Why Can’t It Just Say ‘Mom’ Instead Of ‘Boy Mom’?

What’s the big difference? Paul and Morgan always hate on trans people for finding their identity in gender, yet they do the exact same thing all the time, and at such random moments none the less.

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: Starry_Night_94

#16 These Boy Moms Are Out Of Control

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: Countryspider

#17 Um Weird Flex

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: xFutureCorpse

#18 Boymom

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: the_dizzy_fool

#19 [gendered] Only Boy Moms Know About Adjustable Waist Bands

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: BetziPGH

#20 Boymom, You Say?

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: dave-stirred

#21 Poor Kid. I Feel So Bad For Him. This Is In A Boy Moms Group

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: NeurodivrgentSquirrl

#22 We Get It Loren, You’re A Boy Mom. Odds Are You’ll End Up On I Love A Mamas Boy As One Of The Mamas. We. Get. It

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: ColoradoSunrise303

#23 Boy Moms Be Like:

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: WilliamFromIndiana

#24 Comparing Your Children’s Penis Size And Wondering How To Make Them Endowed

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: schmeowy

#25 She’s Panicking About Being A Boy Mom Because She Can’t Find Cute Clothes!? Also, The Girls Are Sooooo Easy Because You Neglect Them Smeli. Just Neglect The Boy Too And It Will Be Easy

25 Facepalm-Worthy Posts That Prove &#8216;Boy Mom&#8217; Culture Needs To Die

Image source: HissyKitty82

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Somewhere I Would Like To Live’: 30 Very Aesthetic Places And Homes Posted By This Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Jack Wagner’s Son’s Death Inspires Family to Fund Scholarship for Addicts
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2022
This 2-Year-Old German Shepherd With Dwarfism Will Always Look Like A Tiny Puppy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“It Didn’t Make Sense”: The Best And Worst Celebrity Looks At Paris Fashion Week 2025
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Life Before And After Getting A Dog (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Mindy Project Season 3 Episode 7 Review: “We Need to Talk About Annette”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.