Adorable Totoro GIFs That’ll Motivate You To Start Exercising

Remember THAT New Year’s resolution? You know, the one where you promised yourself that you’d get back into shape? Well, if that didn’t work out then don’t worry because Studio Ghibli’s Totoro is here to help you!
Australian animator CL Terry has created a GIF series depicting Totoro’s adorable attempts to keep fit. His workout routine includes cardio, yoga – even weightlifting! They’re all part of the artist’s “A GIF per day, for 100 days” challenge which she started back in May. “I wanted to do some simple body mechanics animations, And thought it would be cool to use a big, bouncy character,” CL told Bored Panda. “Totoro is perfect for that! I was only planning on using him for one or two, but it’s been hard to stop given how happy they seem to be making people.
“My 100 gifs in 100 days were just a way to do something every day that I find entertaining, and hopefully through this project the right job will find me. It’s also been a great way to learn new things and get faster.”
