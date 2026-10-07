Toni Braxton: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Toni Braxton
October 7, 1967
Severn, Maryland, US
59 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Toni Braxton?
Toni Braxton is a celebrated American singer renowned for her rich, sultry contralto vocal range. This smoky vocal delivery helped the deeply passionate artist establish herself as a definitive voice of classic nineties R&B.
The vocalist rose to global prominence with her acclaimed, self-titled solo debut album in 1993. This hit release won three Grammy Awards, and fans immediately copied her signature chic pixie haircut.
Early Life and Education
Strict Methodist faith filled the Severn, Maryland home where Toni Braxton grew up. Her father, a Methodist clergyman, and her mother, a former opera singer, encouraged her and her siblings to perform in the church choir.
She later attended Bowie State University with plans to become a professional teacher. However, a chance meeting at a gas station with a producer convinced her to pursue a professional music career instead.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to rapper Birdman, Toni Braxton was previously married to musician Keri Lewis. Her long-term bond with the Cash Money records mogul evolved from a twenty-five-year friendship before they privately tied the knot.
The singer shares two sons, Denim Braxton-Lewis and Diezel Braxton-Lewis, with her former husband. She continues to actively co-parent her children with Lewis, with whom she has maintained a supportive family dynamic since their split.
Career Highlights
Her multi-platinum sophomore album Secrets propelled her to global superstardom. This record featured the legendary ballad “Un-Break My Heart,” which spent eleven weeks atop the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.
She expanded her brand into television by starring in the reality show Braxton Family Values. This long-running series showcased her sisterly relationships while she simultaneously starred in several successful television movies for the Lifetime network.
To date, Braxton has collected seven Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards. These accolades, alongside her induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, cement her legacy as a true R&B icon.
Signature Quote
“I learned that I had to believe in myself and not just to be comfortable with the opinions of others.”
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