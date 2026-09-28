Tom Cruise’s Assistants Allegedly Handle Every Little Detail Of His Life, And Bert Kreischer Just Revealed How Far It Goes

It’s no secret that the who’s who of Hollywood get to live the lifestyle they do with the help of a highly organized, efficient team of assistants.
Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is no exception.
Still, viewers were stunned when comedian Bert Kreischer recently revealed what he learned about the Mission: Impossible star’s everyday life.
“This is wild,” one netizen admitted.
Bert Kreischer said that Tom Cruise’s life is “planned out to a T”
During a September 28 episode of his podcast 2 Bears 1 Cave, Bert Kreischer told Rob Lowe, who replaced his co-host Tom Segura for the day, that Tom Cruise’s assistant-assisted life amused him.
“His life is fascinating,” Kreischer said. “I can’t say how I know this, but he has everything planned out to a T.”
“He has a person who trims down F1 and soccer so that in the gym they’ve just cut out all the commercials and all the highlights so we can go, ‘Oh, oh, this race is great.’ And he sees the best race anyone’s ever seen,” the comedian continued.
“And then he works out. And then as he works out, they’re like, ‘TC’s coming to D. Yeah, get his food ready,’ and he walks into the room, food’s ready, and the shower is already steaming.”
“Like everything’s planned out. I find that pretty fascinating about Tom Cruise,” Kreischer went on.
He added that he didn’t really care about the “religious s**t” of Cruise’s personality, referring to the actor’s controversial faith in Scientology.
“That doesn’t bother me. Whatever you find solace in,” Kreischer said.
Lowe previously co-starred with Cruise in the 1983 movie The Outsiders. Kreischer, meanwhile, said he went “full Tom Cruise” for a promotional video for his 2023 movie The Machine, trying to spoof Cruise’s famous stunt videos.
Tom Cruise was recently caught on camera making a lovely gesture for an employee
Even though Tom Cruise’s life is made easy by his assistants, the Top Gun actor doesn’t forget to acknowledge the people who support his lifestyle.
The 64-year-old recently went viral for checking on a woman he thought was in distress, only to realize she was “doomscrolling” while crouched down on a table.
A video of the interaction was captured on what seemed to be a CCTV camera and was later shared by the woman herself, who goes by Klementina on TikTok: “When you are doomscrolling at work, and Tom Cruise decides it’s your day.”
Cruise is seen walking past the alcove where she was scrolling on her phone during her work break. Then he doubles back and gently taps her on the shoulder to ask if she was okay.
She looks completely shocked at first, but then assures him she’s fine, shakes his hand, and waves goodbye as he walks away.
Cruise was reportedly at the location as part of his press tour for Digger, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s satirical black comedy where he plays Digger Rockwell, an eccentric oil tycoon who accidentally triggers a global ecological disaster following a catastrophic drilling excursion in Greenland.
House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy plays Lina, a character the actor described as “Digger’s long-suffering assistant” who is “deeply professional” and “trying to do her job in increasingly ridiculous circumstances.”
“It’s mad to work with someone whose work and face and brilliance you’ve kind of grown up with,” D’Arcy said of Cruise. “Tom is an incredibly disarming person. He locks in with all of his team members.”
Tom Cruise himself used to be an assistant before his film career boomed
Before he started working in the entertainment industry, Tom Cruise himself worked as a superintendent’s assistant on the Upper West Side of New York City.
“I would have to go down and fix their stuff. I was a handyman before,” Cruise said during a September appearance on Good Morning America.
“I had many jobs growing up. I would go down to fix their heating. I shoveled the ice every day. I made sure that the garbage was taken out. I took care of it. Whatever you need.”
When asked if he gave this job “200%” as well as he does with his films, he said, “I know. I can’t help it. I’m like, ‘I want to fix it. I’ve got this!’”
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
In 2015, Cruise was briefly at the center of a romance rumor involving his then-22-year-old assistant, Emily Thomas.
Reports claimed he had fallen for Thomas, whom he had hired as his assistant while filming Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and a few insiders claimed he was preparing to propose.
The speculation gained traction partly because Thomas bore a resemblance to Cruise’s former wife, Katie Holmes, and the pair were frequently photographed together on film sets.
The rumors faded after Thomas herself appeared to shut down the speculation by changing her Facebook profile picture to one showing her with her actual boyfriend, Alex Roberts, a British director, whom she later married.
“Down to earth guy,” one person commented
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