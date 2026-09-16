Tom Cruise Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Over “Embarrassing” New Photoshoot As Fans Zero In On His Unusual Look

On Tuesday, Tom Cruise kicked off the promotional campaign for his upcoming movie with a new photoshoot.
The Hollywood star appeared on the cover of GQ’s October 2026 issue, marking his first cover for the magazine in nearly two decades. Cruise also sat down for a rare interview with the publication, discussing his career and upcoming projects.
However, fans on social media quickly turned their attention to Cruise’s unusual appearance in the photos.
“Don’t know how to explain it but I find this photo deeply disturbing,” one X user said.
Tom Cruise’s latest photoshoot draws harsh reactions online
Despite recently turning 64, Tom Cruise remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. He will next appear in director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s black comedy Digger, in which he plays a wealthy oil tycoon.
Earlier this year, Cruise surprised fans by shedding his action-hero persona for a dramatic transformation, complete with gray hair, deeply wrinkled skin, and a potbelly.
For the GQ photoshoot, Cruise reverted to his familiar youthful appearance. The Mission: Impossible star struck a steamy pose for the cover, showcasing his abs, in a photo by Mario Sorrenti.
However, the image proved divisive on social media, with many X users describing it as “embarrassing” and “disgusting.” Several fans also criticized Cruise for using a racy photoshoot to promote his upcoming movie.
Others mocked Cruise for seemingly refusing to embrace his age, arguing that he no longer had the same heartthrob appeal that made him a major star in the 1990s.
“Nobody actually tells men the truth because Tom Cruise hasn’t been ‘se*y’ in 15 years, and yet here he is doing a sl*t shot on a magazine cover,” one person said.
A second wrote, “They set him up for the ‘sorry brother got no change’ blitz of the decade.”
“You are like 70 uncle calm down,” a third user commented.
Tom Cruise faces more scrutiny over his guarded interview style
While Cruise’s appearance left many fans unimpressed, the backlash extended beyond the photoshoot.
Fans also criticized Cruise’s interaction with journalist Zach Baron during the publication’s cover interview. When Baron asked several questions about his personal life, Cruise largely avoided answering.
When asked whether turning 64 meant anything to him, the actor simply replied, “It means I’m 64.”
After the interviewer pressed for a more elaborate answer, Cruise performed an impression of Baron while reiterating that his age changed nothing about his life.
“It doesn’t at all,” he added.
One X user reacted to the interaction, saying, “Tom Cruise is one of the greats, but man cannot give a good interview.”
Some fans also accused the Top Gun: Maverick star of going off topic and giving unclear responses to the interviewer’s questions.
“For a dollar tell me what the hell Tom Cruise is saying,” a second person wrote.
Others attributed Cruise’s guarded responses to what they saw as his limited media interaction over the past decade, as his career increasingly focused on franchise blockbusters.
A few fans also cited the actor’s infamous erratic behavior during a 2005 interview with Oprah Winfrey as a possible reason for his guarded approach. Cruise’s personal life has also been the subject of media speculation because of his ties to Scientology and rumored rocky relationship with his daughter, Suri.
Tom Cruise addresses long-running rumors about his on-set behavior
Although Cruise remained guarded about his private life, he was far more willing to discuss his professional career, including long-running rumors about his intense on-set behavior.
“I work hard, and people that work with me, they know. I expect a lot and I’m up-front about it,” he said.
While Cruise has long been praised for his dedication to filmmaking, stories about his demanding behavior on set have emerged over the years.
An audio clip allegedly capturing Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after seeing them violate COVID-19 protocols made headlines in December 2020.
“Trust me, the rumors are true,” he added.
During the interview, Cruise also revealed that he rarely rests when he is not on a film set. Instead, he spends his free time preparing for his next role.
“I’m always studying something. I’m always learning something, always,” he said.
Cruise’s next film, Digger, is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.
“Public plank of wood,” one netizen said of Tom Cruise’s latest interview
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