Fans Stunned To Learn Where Tobey Maguire Is Now At 51 Amid $80K Payout And New 21YO “Lover”

Tobey Maguire grew up relying on food stamps, public assistance, and help from neighbors before his fortunes changed dramatically in 2002, when he landed the role of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.
The superhero film became a major hit and spawned a franchise, with the actor reprising his iconic part in two subsequent installments while commanding increasingly lucrative paychecks.
His rise to fame, however, came with controversy.
Maguire became embroiled in high-profile underground poker games in the late 2000s, eventually facing a lawsuit and reportedly paying thousands of dollars to settle the case.
The financial setback, though, appears to have done little to diminish his wealth, as fans recently learned details about it amid reports that he is dating a 21-year-old model.
“And people wonder why he didn’t act much afterward,” one said.
Tobey Maguire’s recently revealed net worth left netizens stunned
Maguire is worth a whopping $75 million, according to an October 6 report from realestate.com.au.
The outlet broke down the actor’s Spider-Man earnings at length, revealing that he secured $4 million for the first film.
For Spider-Man 2, which came out in 2004, he received a $17.5 million salary plus five percent of the global box office, bringing his estimated total compensation to $56.5 million.
For Spider-Man 3 in 2007, his upfront salary was $15 million, alongside 7.5 percent of box office grosses, delivering an estimated $82 million payday.
In 2013, the actor told The Guardian that his showbiz career helped him overcome poverty because his imagination was “not tethered to reality or infrastructure or statistics.”
“I always knew I wanted to live a great version of my life,” he explained.
Maguire spent his wealth on lavish mansions over the years, including two properties worth $6.9 million and $10 million in Brentwood, Los Angeles, as well as a $4.2 million home in West Hollywood.
He participated in underground poker games between 2006 and 2009 and reportedly made more money.
In 2011, however, he was sued by a bankruptcy trustee seeking to recover $311,000 in winnings paid by convicted hedge fund manager Brad Ruderman using embezzled funds.
Maguire agreed to an $80,000 settlement to resolve the lawsuit while admitting no wrongdoing.
Fans reacted with shock upon learning about the actor’s fortune.
“That’s outrageous,” one said.
“Seems like he got whatever he asked for from Marvel,” added another.
Maguire last made headlines after being spotted with a woman 30 years his junior
The 51-year-old attended the 2026 Super Bowl with Mishka Silva, 21, in February.
The latter, who has modeled for the likes of Guess, Steve Madden, Too Faced, and Smashbox, shared photos from the outing on her Instagram account.
“Super Bowl weekend was so good I forgot to take pictures,” she captioned her post.
While neither Maguire nor Silva has confirmed whether they are romantically involved or simply friends, social media users are convinced they are dating.
“The gap is crazy,” one said.
“She wasn’t even born when he was playing Spider-Man,” added another.
Some defended their rumored relationship, pointing out that both are consenting adults
“Age does not matter as long as there is love,” an X user told critics.
“They are both grown-ups and know what they are doing. Who are we to judge them?” asked a second.
“As long as they are happy, everyone should shut up,” echoed a third.
A separate user urged people to especially “stop infantilizing” Silva.
“She’s a grown woman. She can make her own choices. Stop infantilizing women as if they aren’t in control of their own bodies,” they said.
Tobey Maguire and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer recently finalized their divorce
Maguire met jewelry designer Meyer in 2002 on the set of Seabiscuit and began dating her shortly after.
They got engaged in 2006 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby, the same year.
The couple tied the knot in 2007 in Hawaii, welcomed a second child, a son named Otis, in 2009, and separated in 2016.
Maguire and Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with a judge declaring them divorced on October 1, 2026.
“Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated, and the parties are restored to the status of single persons,” the ruling read.
“It’s predatory,” a netizen said about Maguire dating Silva
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