20 Times Stars Wore Runway Outfits, Here Are The Side-By-Sides

A designer’s vision may begin on the runway, but that’s rarely where the story ends.
Once a collection debuts, its most eye-catching pieces often make their way from fashion week catwalks to red carpets, award shows, movie premieres, and high-profile events around the world.
While some celebrities recreate the runway look top to toe, others put their own spin on the outfit through styling, accessories, tailoring, or dramatic alterations. Sometimes the changes elevate the look; other times, they leave fashion fans divided over whether it was a “fail.”
From Hollywood A-listers to pop sensations, countless celebrities have stepped out in designs that first turned heads on the runway, allowing fashion lovers to indulge in a detailed scrutiny on who wore it better.
Here are 20 times stars wore runway outfits, with side-by-side comparisons to the original catwalk looks.
#1 Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child and first with her husband, Travis Barker, in November 2023.
Earlier that year, the oldest Kardashian sister posed in a cobalt-blue LaQuan Smith cropped leather biker jacket with shearling trim, pairing it with an asymmetrical miniskirt featuring silver hardware and a back zipper.
The outfit was introduced on the runway in Smith’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection.
She accessorized the attire, which put her baby bump on display, with Suede Studio Brea Heel in silver and a messy bun. In one behind-the-scenes picture, she posed in the dress and long black boots.
“This woman makes motherhood look interesting and not mediocre and boring,” one user commented when Kourtney shared photos of herself in the outfit.
The pictures went viral again recently, prompting netizens to speculate that she was pregnant.
Some were critical of the way she styled it.
“Do you think designers ever see this and just get sad?” one netizen commented.
Image source: kourtneykardash/Instagram, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
#2 Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter flexed her fashion A-game when she wore a Christian Dior dress even before it debuted on the runway. In fact, she wore it to the event where the dress was launched.
The pop sensation attended the Dior Cruise 2027 show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in May 2026, wearing the opening look of the collection — a pastel yellow midi dress.
The outfit came with a high-neck, sheer bodice, a drop waist, and an opaque, multi-hued skirt flaring out from a girdle of white-and-yellow flowers. The bodice showed off her white lace lingerie beneath yellow pleats.
While the model walked the runway in black tweed peep-toe shoes, Carpenter chose to accessorize with pastel-yellow satin mule heels and a matching bag. Her signature blonde hair was pinned up in the back with a lace hair bow.
She joined a high-profile front row at the show, which featured Al Pacino, Mikey Madison, and Miley Cyrus.
While critics liked the dress itself, many thought the silhouette was not a good fit for Carpenter’s physique.
“She’s so tiny, I feel like the proportions on the dress look off on her,” one said. Another chimed in, “Horrible, heavy, disproportional. A reject from the Lady Holiday collection.”
Image source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images
#3 Lizzo
Lizzo stepped onto the amfAR Gala red carpet at Cannes 2026 in a surrealistic custom Robert Wun gown inspired by their Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
While the gown itself was a solid royal blue number featuring a velvet bodice and a mermaid-style skirt with a train, the highlight of the outfit was the faux metallic embellishments that created a trompe-l’œil, a deceptive illusion.
The dress came with a pair of sheer gloves and a second pair of sculpted, solid-framed gloves adorned with diamond cuffs on top. The latter was created to look like another set of hands atop Lizzo’s own.
A pair of small rings hung from the center of the cups of the bodice, and a diamond necklace dangled between them, making it look like a piercing accessory. She also wore a three-tiered diamond necklace.
Wun collaborated with Anabela Chan on a jewelry ensemble featuring 2,000 white diamonds totaling 3,161 carats.
Stylist Patti Wilson put the whole look together.
Netizens weren’t big fans of the faux-piercing chain, and some even complained about her hair and makeup.
“Ni**le chain or fake hands, but not both. One too many focal points. Also, the bodice material looks cheap as hell,” one said.
Another wrote, “Coco Chanel would’ve had an aneurysm with this look.”
“The hair is very early 2000’s housewife trying to look like a Disney star turned singer,” said a third.
The model wore a similar version on the runway, except the corset was halterneck rather than sweetheart, and she wore a royal blue headpiece with a tiara instead of the faux chest piercing.
Image source: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images
#4 Zendaya
Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, are well-known for their extensive use of archival and vintage designer dresses.
From her iconic Thierry Mugler 1995 fembot suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere to the Vivienne Westwood 1994 miniskirt on the Challengers press tour, she has done so on several occasions, impressing the fashion world each time.
In 2024, the Euphoria actress wore an archival Christian Dior Spring/Summer 1998 number by John Galliano to Anna Wintour’s Pre-Met Gala Dinner.
After taking over Dior in 1996, Galliano launched the collection on the marble-step runway at Paris’ Opéra Garnier, with the early-20th-century Italian socialite Marchesa Luisa Casati allegedly as the muse.
The dress, reportedly sourced from Aralda Vintage, had a semi-sheer white lace skirt and a sheer bodice with pink floral and butterfly appliqués.
Zendaya ditched the white gloves and purse from the runway look and instead showed off her long painted nails.
In a statement to the press at the time, Law Roach said, “We wanted to pay homage to the rich tapestry of fashion history while infusing Zendaya’s signature allure into the look. The archival John Galliano dress encapsulates the essence of timeless elegance, offering a glimpse into the storied past of haute couture.”
“I swear she is the best-styled celebrity so far,” a user said about the look.
Image source: Gotham/GC Images, Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
#5 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway attended the New York City screening of her 2026 film Mother Mary in a shimmery asymmetrical number from Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri’s Lever Couture.
The ethereal-looking dress was part of the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection titled “Anatomy of Identity.”
The semi-sheer dress had a deconstructed look, adding both fluidity and structure in equal measures.
Hathaway accessorized with metallic silver Christian Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewelry.
Stylist Erin Walsh curated Hathaway’s outfit.
“Suddenly, my dislike of overdone sheer dresses has gone out the window,” a netizen said about the look.
“She’s wearing abstract art. It’s as lovely as abstract art gets. And it looks beautiful on her,” another said.
Image source: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images, Olga Gasnier/Getty Images
#6 Vittoria Ceretti
A model herself, Italy’s Vittoria Ceretti wore a sheer black Chanel evening dress with a plunging neckline to a pre-Met Gala 2026 bash hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
The dress appeared on the runway as part of the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
It had yellow-and-white floral appliqués along the bodice. At the knee, the dress’s skirt became more opaque, providing a darker canvas for the oversized embroidered flowers along the hem.
Ceretti wore the gown with black underpants and styled it with open, wavy hair, a black clutch, and a REZA necklace, rather than the bare-jewelry, hair-slicked-back runway look.
The necklace, reportedly worth $379,500, featured 102 princess-cut diamonds, 26 round diamonds, 12 emeralds, and a single trillion-cut pink sapphire.
“Daring but super sublime,” one user commented about the dress. Another said, “Enchanting forms like a painting.”
Ceretti, who has been romantically linked with Leonardo DiCaprio since August 2023, made her Met Gala debut with the actor in 2025.
Image source: Aeon/GC Images, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
#7 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has always been experimental with her aesthetic.
In May 2026, hours before the Met Gala, she stepped out in New York City in an archival Christian Dior by John Galliano from the Spring/Summer 1997 collection.
She wore the butter-yellow cheongsam-inspired dress to a performance of The Fear of 13 on Broadway, alongside Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Timothée Chalamet. She is also a producer of the play.
The dress had a high neckline, cap sleeves, and a floral jacquard bodice accented with bands of chartreuse embroidery and hints of navy detailing on the chest. It had a thigh-high slit on the side.
Kim accessorized it with strappy gladiator heels and a mini silver Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin bag.
She was praised by many for keeping things “classy,” but some netizens thought she accessorized it incorrectly. A few also thought that she tailored the dress to fit her more snugly, or that it did not fit her body shape to begin with.
“The shoes are too Shein-esque for the dress,” one said. “That purse makes me ANGRY,” wrote another.
Image source: Aeon/GC Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
#8 Millie Bobby Brown
Months after the final season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown attended the 2026 Netflix Upfront in New York in a white Spring/Summer 2026 look from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.
The dress came with a structured sweetheart corset and a pleated, knee-length column skirt.
Brown paired the number with white Paris Texas mules and added a cropped trench-inspired, full-sleeved muted green bolero jacket to set the outfit apart from the runway look.
Some netizens thought the jacket had a “cool 90’s look,” but most criticized the attire for lacking proper styling.
“I like the dress and the jacket, just not together,” one said. Another added, “The jacket is throwing off the proportions the rest of the outfit needs to work.”
“She needs to fire whoever has been styling her for the past 8 years, and I’m being so serious that jacket is fugly with this, and the whole thing is giving Ambercrombie & Fitch,” said one netizen.
“I don’t like the corset, the skirt, or the khaki crop-trench bolero. Yet somehow, the sum manages to be even worse than the individual parts,” wrote a fourth.
Image source: Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images, Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
#9 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep returned as the formidable magazine editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, in this year’s Devil Wears Prada 2, twenty years after the first movie was released.
Appearing at the world premiere of the sequel in New York City alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Streep came decked in a Sarah Burton Fall/Winter 2026 outfit.
The dress was a red soft leather cape featuring a striking bow detail that matched the movie’s color theme.
She paired it with black leather gloves, Givenchy sunglasses, Stuart Weitzman black pointed shoes, and David Yurman jewelry.
The look earned positive reviews online, with many praising Streep for going “all out” with her looks during the movie’s promotion.
“This is such a Meryl outfit…it brings the drama in a good way,” one said. Another added, “She must love this character, and she is LOVING this press tour.”
The runway look also came with black boots, but the gloves ended in bunched-up leopard-print cuffs at the wrists rather than running all the way up the upper arms.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, FF Channel
#10 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger attended the premiere of Fatherland at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a Givenchy dress from Sarah Burton’s 2026 Fall/Winter collection.
The dress — a pale yellow cowl-neck, floral-embroidered gown with a fluid, asymmetrical hem — came with an emerald-green satin duchesse bow-knot draped ceremonial-style cape.
The Troy actress styled the look with a metallic-jewel clutch and matching Givenchy boudoir-bow sandals, ditching the knee-length satin boots in the same design as the runway model.
Most in the fashion world thought that adding the floral boots would’ve been “too much” for the red-carpet look, but some said it was necessary to give the outfit an added spark.
“She needs the boots to sell the look,” one user said.
Image source: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images, FF Channel
#11 Ruth Negga
Attending the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as a jury member, Ruth Negga wore a custom black lace evening gown inspired by an Anthony Vaccarello design from Saint Laurent’s 2018 Spring/Summer collection.
She wore the dress for the premiere of the French film, La Vie D’Une Femme (A Woman’s Life).
The runway number was a lace babydoll minidress featuring full lace sleeves and a fitted lace bodice with a plunging neck. The bodice ended just under the bust and gave way to a layered tulle peplum skirt.
The model wore knee-length boots with fluffy fringes and mismatched earrings.
With the help of stylist Kara Welch, Negga customized the dress by adding a long black column skirt while keeping the top half as is. Emerald Chopard earrings completed her look.
Some users noted that the outfit changes did not look good on Negga.
“The customization was a mistake; it truncates her,” one said.
The original outfit was previously worn by Maria Bakalova at the Bodies Bodies Bodies NYC screening in 2022.
Image source: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Estrop/Getty Images
#12 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum graced the red carpet of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May in a peach Elie Saab gown from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 couture collection.
The Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran wore the dress to the opening ceremony and a screening of the French film La Vénus Electrique (The Electric Kiss).
The strapless dress featured a plunging neckline, a structured bodice, a large pink flower adorning the décolleté, and a long train.
Klum did not keep the peach choker piece worn on the runway and chose to accessorize with a dainty diamond bracelet and open-toe heels instead of going for golden shoes and bag like the model.
Her hair was styled in loose retro waves and parted to the side.
Neither the dress nor her overall look sat well with many social media users.
One wrote, “Heidi Klum would be the one to ruin an Elie Saab. For such a beautiful, iconic woman, she has an equally iconic, horrible sense of taste.”
Another commented, “Proportions are not right, and the hip wrap is so unflattering. The color is doing nothing for her either.”
Image source: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images, Francois Durand/Getty Images
#13 Ruth Wilson
After joining the label in 2025, Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson debuted at Dior Haute Couture with the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring artisanal styles and paying tribute to nature’s effervescence.
Among the range were experimental structures and unpredictable silhouettes, one of which was later worn by Ruth Wilson to the premiere of La Bataille De Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.
The number Wilson wore was a jacquard dress adorned with cyclamen floral embroidery and delicate organza fringe. The asymmetrical, sculptural draped neckline of the piece folded into an oversized bow representing flower stems near the bust.
While the runway look featured a sheer veil covering the model’s face, two huge blooms on two sides of her head, and a forest-green clutch, the True Things actress sported a no-accessory look on the red carpet, except for black embellished heels.
Critics were unimpressed with the lack of an x-factor and thought the dress “needed something more.”
“Is this the theme of jumping out of bed and immediately heading out?” one person joked.
A second said, “Her styling for this just seems like she slipped it on and ran out the door, when it needs more oomph, like the way it was on the runway.”
Another said, “She needs some jewelry.” A third added, “Maybe a peony at the back of an updo, and a simple necklace or something.”
Image source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Estrop/Getty Images
#14 Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham worked closely with Greek designer Dimitra Petsa of Di Petsa for the 2026 Met Gala.
She wore a beige mesh gown with a drape resembling reptile scales — a design inspired by Di Petsa’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.
The two chose to channel the year’s theme, “Costume Art,” through the concept of a dress becoming the wearer’s “second skin,” and hand-sewed the entire dress onto the model in real time.
While the runway inspiration had an asymmetric hem — short in the front and a train in the back — Graham’s skirt had a floor-length flare.
She styled the outfit with straight black hair, small hooped earrings, and finished the look off with eye-catching silver chrome-dipped hands, as an homage to artists and sculptors whose hands look caked in paint or clay after hours of creation.
This was the first time one of Petsa’s pieces was worn at the Met Gala.
“I have always admired Ashley for her intellect and her beauty, and it has been a dream to dress her for such an important moment,” she told Vogue at the time.
Some netizens thought that she could have accentuated the look with some more accessories.
“She could have done jewelry,” one user commented.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Estrop/Getty Images
#15 Julia Fox
In May 2026, actress Julia Fox attended the “Voyage Through the Diamond Realm” event, an immersive, multisensory art installation exhibition presented by De Beers Group and its A Diamond Is Forever brand, at The Shed during Frieze New York.
At the exhibition, Fox wore a theatrical, avant-garde outfit from Viktor&Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2021 The New Royals collection, styled by her longtime collaborator, Briana Andalore.
The structured garment was heavily wrapped in oversized bows and layered with a flurry of blank, message-less sashes meant to satirically signify an elevated monarchical status maintained for appearances’ sake.
The model who wore it in Viktor&Rolf’s exclusive launch video wore a medallion-like choker necklace and a pearl-set white crown to match the theme. But Fox kept it minimal with a natural diamond bracelet and ring, and Shushu/Tong pointed heels in mint green.
“This is such an elegant look,” one netizen said after Fox’s appearance. Another joked, “She genuinely dresses like she lost a bet with the fashion gods and somehow still ends up looking iconic.”
However, it was also criticized by some netizens for being too “campy” and “over the top.” A few said that better makeup or a hairstyle could have helped Fox carry it better.
“Can we at least get a wig to go with the couture?” one user said.
Image source: juliafox/Instagram, FF Channel
#16 Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer’s crystal-encrusted chain dress as the host of the 2026 Billboard Women in Music in April 2026 became quite the talking point on social media.
The disco-inspired one-shoulder minidress, which had a sheer mesh underlay with visible boning on the corset bodice, came from Monse’s 2026 Spring/Summer collection.
The gossamer fabric was draped with rhinestone-encrusted tassels, some of which cascaded down from the waist, creating the illusion of a barely-there skirt.
Styled by Molly Dickson, Palmer paired the dress with chrome metallic Jimmy Choo platform pumps.
The look earned mixed reviews in online fashion circles, with the visible boning “ruining” the dress in some opinions.
“The visible boning takes away from the sparkle and flow,” one critic said.
“It just looks messy. Like, someone grabbed some beads and glue, mixed it up, and threw it on,” another joined in.
The model wore the dress with laced-up black toe-covered shoes featuring metallic details.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
#17 Theodora
Theodora showed up for the La Vie D’Une Femme (A Woman’s Life) screening in a Vivienne Westwood look by Andreas Kronthaler at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The dress, an ivory corseted gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Andreas Kronthaler, featured layers of sheer organza and tulle, silver crystal embellishments, and a crystal bow detail.
The French-Congolese singer-songwriter kept the dress mostly the same from the runway look, but heavily accessorized it with a chunky ring, a statement bracelet, and dangling earrings.
She wore plaid platform shoes to complete the look.
“Theodora is a tinkerbell fairy and all the poetry that goes with it,” one user said about the dreamy outfit.
Image source: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images, Estrop/Getty Images
#18 Florence Pugh
Another Netflix Upfront 2026 attendee, Florence Pugh, showed up at the event in a Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2026 number, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.
The white ivory silk floor-length dress had a mermaid-style skirt, long sleeves that puffed around the shoulders, and a single long-stemmed poppy flower running the length of the front.
The Midsommar actress rounded out her red-carpet appearance with sparkling Bulgari diamond chain earrings and the brand’s iconic Serpenti rings.
While many users did not like the look, they often blamed the “awkward” design and not Pugh.
“What an unfortunate dress. Did she lose a bet? It’s truly awful,” one said.
Another said, “Besides not being a great dress, it also photographs in a very bad way, which is why no one could pull it off.”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images
#19 Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey, of teen drama Outer Banks fame, added her own twist to an Etro Spring/Summer 2026 number at the 2026 Netflix Upfront in May.
The piece was a patchwork of multicolored chiffon stitched in fluid layers using fil coupé style, giving it a shifting transparency.
On the runway, the outfit was worn as a dress and accessorized by flat burgundy mules, Bohemian jewelry and headwear, and a tan bag with fringes.
Bailey spiced things up by wearing the dress as a top paired with blue, wide-legged denims — a fashion choice people seemed to love — and maroon pointed heels, golden hoops, some rings, and bracelets.
“Cute, colorful, and fun. I like it with jeans, too,” one user said.
Image source: Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images, Justin Shin/Getty Images
#20 Eve
American rapper, singer, and hip-hop artist Eve attended the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in a colorful Versace dress from the Spring 2003 collection, chosen by her then-stylist, Alexander Allen.
The collection launched at a ready-to-wear runway show and became famous for paying tribute to the high-octane 1990s style and color palette.
It featured neon hues, fluid fabrics, and iconic cutouts, such as hot-pink skirts and dresses edged with safety pins and grommets.
The dress Eve wore at the MTV Movie Awards featured a purple corset with blue straps and bust detailing, and a cobalt blue skirt with a chromatic undertone and a frilly hem.
Some netizens thought the dress’s color palette was not suitable for the event.
“She made Ts look cheap as hell,” one commented.
The ceremony is also famously remembered as the night Beyoncé debuted her own striking green Versace pixie dress on the red carpet.
Image source: KMazur/WireImage, Giovanni Giannoni/Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
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