12 Times Female Stars Had It With Men And Bluntly Put Them In Their Place

Women in the public eye are often expected to smile through condescending questions, brush off misogynistic remarks, and stay gracious even when a man is deliberately pushing their buttons.
Yet fame doesn’t come with an endless tolerance for disrespect.
Hannah Waddingham, Sofia Vergara, Serena Williams, and more proved as much on separate occasions, delivering comebacks so sharp that those on the receiving end were left with little choice but to eat their own words.
And while none seemed to be chasing a viral moment, their responses quickly became one, with netizens cheering them on and handing them the ultimate compliment: “queens.”
#1 Miley Cyrus X Matt Lauer
On the morning of October 7, 2013, Miley Cyrus walked into NBC’s Today show studio amid the turbulence of her Bangerz era.
At just 20, she was in the midst of a deliberate, high-stakes transformation, shedding the wholesome Hannah Montana image that had made her a household name and stepping into a bold, rebellious pop persona marked by provocative performances and boundary-pushing visuals.
The world couldn’t stop talking about it, but the conversation wasn’t always kind.
Critics questioned whether she had gone “too far,” while the media scrutinized her every gesture, outfit, and lyric.
Into that charged atmosphere stepped Matt Lauer, who leaned into the controversy by asking whether her new, more adult image was permanent or just a phase.
What followed was a deadpan zinger, as Cyrus turned Lauer’s question about her “phase” back on him.
“I heard when you turn 40 things start to go a little less s**ual,” she said, pausing just long enough to let it sink in.
When Lauer revealed he was 55, Cyrus struck again.
“Well, then you’re really, definitely not s**ual,” she said.
The exchange was cheeky but pointed, redirecting scrutiny of a young woman’s image toward an older male host whose personal life was never picked apart in the same way.
Image source: NBC – TODAY SHOW
#2 Dakota Johnson X Jimmy Fallon
Dakota Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018 ready to chat about her upcoming projects.
Midway through the interview, though, she began recounting a story about an experience at Big Sur, a rugged mountainous stretch of the Central Coast of California, promising a punchline at the end.
Before she could get there, Fallon, excited as he always is, jumped in with follow-up questions and repeatedly interrupted her.
After a few interjections, Johnson, laughing but firm, said, “Aren’t you supposed to let people talk on this show?”
The episode went viral that year and continued to resurface, not because it was hostile, but because it highlighted how often women’s stories can be cut short, even by well-meaning men.
Image source: NBC – THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
#3 Ariana Grande X Justin Credible And Eric D-Lux
Grande stopped by KPWR (Power 106), a Los Angeles radio station, in 2015 to promote her new single, Focus, but found herself fielding surprisingly patronizing questions from two male DJs.
Justin Credible and Eric D-Lux asked her if she had one last chance to use either her makeup or her phone which one would she pick.
Grande paused before turning the question back on them.
“Is that what you think girls have trouble choosing between?” she asked.
She then pressed them further, probing, “Is this men assuming that that’s what girls would have to choose between?”
The awkwardness continued when the hosts responded “Girls” after Grande said the unicorn was her favorite emoji.
Grande pointed out that “many boys use the unicorn” and told them they “need a little brushing up on equality over here.”
Unconvinced, Credible asked whether that was true and pointed out that he had never used a unicorn emoji himself.
The singer’s following response was blunt: “All right. I’ve changed my mind. I don’t want to hang out at Power 106 anymore.”
“She did a great job handling it. I’m not sure I’d be able to keep my cool,” one netizen said.
“I love her sass,” added another.
Image source: Power 106 Los Angeles
#4 Scarlett Johansson X Jerry Penacoli
In 2012, Scarlett Johansson was promoting The Avengers alongside Jeremy Renner when an Extra interview took a very strange turn.
Instead of talking about the film, its stunts and superhero dynamics, correspondent Jerry Penacoli became fixated on the actress’s skintight costume and asked whether she could wear undergarments with it.
Johansson wasn’t about to entertain the inquiry.
“You’re like the fifth person that’s asked me that today,” she said. “What is going on? Since when did people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?”
Penacoli tried to defend himself and rephrase the question, but Johansson refused to play along.
“I’ll leave it up to your imagination,” she replied. “Whatever you feel like I should be wearing or not wearing under that costume.”
As a result, what could have been another invasive question, thanks to Johansson’s no-nonsense attitude, became a pointed reminder of the way female superheroes are often objectified in ways their male counterparts rarely are.
Image source: EXTRA TV
#5 Sofía Vergara X David Letterman
During a 2010 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Sofía Vergara mentioned that Colombia and Los Angeles share similar weather because of their closeness to the equator.
Letterman replied that he’d love to visit Colombia but was afraid he’d be kidnapped, playing into outdated stereotypes that associated the country with violence and crime.
Vergara didn’t bother giving the remark a serious response.
“They don’t even know who you are over there,” she said.
Her dry one-liner quickly became the highlight of the exchange.
Image source: Late Show With David Letterman
#6 Serena Williams X Male Reporter
Williams had just come through a tense second-round battle against Slovakia’s Lucie Safarova at the 2017 Australian Open, but the satisfaction of the win didn’t last long.
During the post-match press conference, a reporter called her performance “scrappy,” a description the tennis prodigy clearly didn’t appreciate.
“I think that’s a very negative thing to say,” she replied.
She then made her point even more directly: “That wasn’t very kind. You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?”
Caught off guard, the reporter obliged.
Williams accepted it with a simple, “Okay, thank you very much,” before adding, “That was a great performance. I played well.”
And that was that.
Rather than letting a man diminish her achievement, Williams made it clear that she expects her efforts to be treated with respect.
Image source: Australian Open
#7 Simone Biles X Tom Bergeron
In May 2017, during Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, Simone Biles found herself being judged not just on her performance, but on her demeanor.
After receiving mixed feedback from the judges, host Tom Bergeron noted that she hadn’t smiled in response to the compliments and asked why.
Biles, a four-time Olympic champion, didn’t hesitate.
“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she replied.
The line resonated because it put into words something many women experience: being expected to perform happiness alongside excellence.
Years later, in 2023, Bergeron reflected on the moment on the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, explaining that his comment had stemmed from the producer’s note he heard in his earpiece.
Calling it one of the “rare times when I spoke before I thought” while hosting the live show, Bergeron praised Biles for “properly” putting him in his place.
Image source: Inside Edition
#8 Mariah Carey X Howard Stern
Mariah Carey had established herself as a pop icon by 1998, with a string of No. 1 hits including Love Takes Time, One Sweet Day, and Always Be My Baby.
She had every reason to expect a conversation about her career and future projects during a Blockbuster Entertainment Awards-related program with Howard Stern, but the interview instead left her visibly uncomfortable.
It began when the singer asked what angles the camera would capture and Stern replied, “Right up your dress!”
She tried to flag the tone early, telling him, “I’m not sure about what’s going on, and you guys can be a little bit lewd sometimes.”
Stern, however, did not take the hint, asking her, “Why didn’t you flash me onstage?” and later repeatedly asking whether she was wearing undergarments with her dress.
“You can’t do that kind of stuff to me,” she told him.
When the remarks continued, Carey made her objection unmistakable, saying, “Howard, don’t say that. You’re making a mockery of me.”
The bad blood between Carey and the talk-show host that began during the interview continued until 2012, when Stern worked with Carey’s then-husband, Nick Cannon, on America’s Got Talent.
According to Cannon, Stern acknowledged his past mistakes and apologized.
Image source: The Howard Stern Show
#9 Anne Hathaway X Matt Lauer
Anne Hathaway’s December 2012 appearance on NBC’s Today was supposed to be about Les Misérables, her would-be Oscar-winning film.
Instead, the conversation began with an embarrassing moment she had probably hoped to leave behind.
Days earlier, paparazzi had captured a wardrobe mishap as she stepped out of a car in New York.
Matt Lauer opened the interview by referring to the incident, creepily saying, “I’ve seen a lot of you lately,” before asking what “lesson” she had learned from it.
Hathaway rejected the suggestion that the responsibility lay with her.
Calling it “unfortunate,” she said, “I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment, and rather than delete it and do the decent human thing, they try to exploit that person.”
When Lauer pressed for a takeaway, yet again, Hathaway redirected the conversation, stating, “I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies the image of unwilling participants. Which brings us back to Les Mis…”
The moment took on new resonance after Lauer’s 2017 firing from the network amid allegations of misconduct involving women.
“Anne Hathaway was the epitome of poise, while Matt Lauer, as everyone knows now, was the absolute worst,” one Redditor said.
Image source: NBCUniversal, NBC NewsWire
#10 Natasha Lyonne X Rafael Cortez
In June 2015, the women of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black sat for an interview with Brazilian comedian and journalist Rafael Cortez.
What followed was a series of questions that left them visibly stunned.
Cortez asked Uzo Aduba whether the show needed “a guy inside the prison” to do things “only a guy can do,” then flexed his muscles.
Aduba dismissed the suggestion by listing the names of the show’s male cast.
He then turned to Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley, suggesting their beauty must get in the way of their acting.
Lyonne, however, was not as willing as Aduba to let him off the hook.
“It feels like it might unintentionally carry a hint of misogyny,” she said. “It’s as if he’s saying, ‘You’re so attractive, what’s it like to act?’”
“I’m not sure if that’s the actual question, but if it is, it’s outrageous,” she added, before asserting, “Even with the undeniable beauty present on the show, everyone is professional, skilled, and extremely capable. I don’t believe anyone is focused on something as trivial as their looks while working, especially not on this series.”
Viewers mocked the logic behind Cortez’s question, too.
“Tom Cruise is not a good actor then,” one X user wrote.
“Henry Cavill should retire,” another remarked.
Image source: Rafael Cortez
#11 Hannah Waddingham X Photographer
“Show me your leg,” a photographer at the 2024 Olivier Awards called out as Hannah Waddingham, the host of the ceremony, stepped onto the red carpet.
The demand stopped the actress and singer in her tracks, but she was ready with an answer.
“Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man, my friend,” she said, adding, “Don’t be a d**k, otherwise I’ll move off.”
With that single statement, she refused to align with the culture that treats women’s bodies as public property.
Her response drew plenty of praise online, with one person saying they hoped their daughter “would respond the exact same way” if ever placed in a similar situation.
“I love her. She is all class,” said another.
Hannah Waddingham, “You’d never say that to a man, my friend” when a photographer demanded she show some leg. pic.twitter.com/UFxMhkPSq6
— AskAubry 🦋 🐆🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 15, 2024
Image source: Getty/Gareth Cattermole
#12 Blake Lively X Red Carpet Reporter
Blake Lively arrived at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York in April 2017 to be honored for her advocacy work against child exploitation.
So when a reporter stopped her on the red carpet, she probably expected a question about the cause she was there to support.
Instead, she was asked about her dress.
“Really? At this event, you’re asking me about my outfit?” Lively fired back.
She went on to explain why the question bothered her.
“I’m here so we become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up. So, you can ask me another question.”
Lively wasn’t hostile, but she made it clear that the occasion called for something more meaningful than a discussion of her appearance.
Image source: Variety
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