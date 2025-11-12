Thousands Of Computer Mouse Clicks and 10 Hours To Create A Masterpiece

I’m a mother of four. Pretty often I helped my kids out with their home tasks. We wrote, counted, and drew together. The other day we decided to try drawing in Paint which was installed on our laptop. And we really enjoyed the result. And I myself got into drawing in Paint!
Today it’s my biggest passion and the most interesting hobby. Having tried out all the options of this programme I found my unique style and technique, which I’ve been using for over three years now. All I need for my art is a computer mouse, monitor, and Paint.
loneliness…
proud bird
Forest Lake
girl and the sea
with spring
glare on the water
purple morning
reflection of spring
two
dawn for two
soon warm
on the wave
keep the wave
we will know each other
Whale
whale dance
a smile of a friend
killer whale
See more pictures in the short video
