Thousands Of Computer Mouse Clicks and 10 Hours To Create A Masterpiece

I’m a mother of four. Pretty often I helped my kids out with their home tasks. We wrote, counted, and drew together. The other day we decided to try drawing in Paint which was installed on our laptop. And we really enjoyed the result. And I myself got into drawing in Paint!

Today it’s my biggest passion and the most interesting hobby. Having tried out all the options of this programme I found my unique style and technique, which I’ve been using for over three years now. All I need for my art is a computer mouse, monitor, and Paint.

More info: Facebook

loneliness…

proud bird

Forest Lake

girl and the sea

with spring

glare on the water

purple morning

reflection of spring

two

dawn for two

soon warm

on the wave

keep the wave

we will know each other

Whale

whale dance

a smile of a friend

killer whale

See more pictures in the short video

