Our Certified Therapy Cat Who Loves To Go On Adventures Is Guaranteed To Make You Smile (40 Pics)

by

Meet Pumpkin, a very fluffy, sweet, ragamuffin cat who loves to go out and explore. I take her with me on hikes, kayaking, camping trips, and other trips! She’s even certified as a therapy pet to spread joy and positivity.

Pumpkin was born to be an adventure cat. She was born on the East Coast and flew across the country to San Francisco when she was just a couple of months old. She told us she wanted to be an adventure cat from the start by spending the next few days meowing at the window and asking to go outside. Backyard walks turned into walks around the neighborhood, which became trips to the beach and beyond. With all of the opportunities to get outside in California, Pumpkin found her calling. 

More info: Instagram.com | tiktok.com

#1 Forest Of Nisene Marks

#2 By The Dutch Windmills In Golden Gate Park

#3 Marin Headlands

#4 The 16th Ave Tiled Steps

#5 Mount Tamalpais Watershed

#6 Stable Cafe

#7 Boston, Where She Was Born

#8 The Coastal Town Of Half Moon Bay

#9 Marin Headlands

#10 Chinatown, San Francisco

#11 A San Francisco Cat

#12 Hollywood Walk Of Fame

#13 Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

#14 Crystal Springs Reservoir

#15 San Francisco Ferry Building

#16 Kayaking – Half Moon Bay Is Her Favorite

#17 Pumpkin Is On Her Way To Becoming A Star!

#18 Buena Vista Park, Sf

#19 Half Moon Bay, California

#20 Sutro Baths

#21 San Francisco, California

#22 The Maiden’s Lane

#23 Grace Cathedral, San Francisco

#24 Half Moon Bay, California

#25 Los Angeles

#26 San Jose, California

#27 Stanford University

#28 Half Moon Bay, California

#29 Ina Coolbrith Park

#30 Chicago, Illinois

#31 Pumpkin Loves To Go Camping

#32 Grand View Park

#33 Bixby Creek Bridge

#34 Pacifica State Beach

#35 Foster City, California

#36 Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

#37 Twin Peaks (San Francisco)

#38 Niagara Falls State Park, USA

#39 Big Sur, Pacific Coast Highway

#40 Pacifica, California

