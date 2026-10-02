74 People Who Are Probably Having A Day Way Worse Than Yours

You ever wish that you could have a perfect day, week, or month and that nothing could ever ruin it? Well, reality isn’t always so picture-perfect, and sometimes we have to deal with terrible days to enjoy the good ones when they come along.
Unfortunately for these folks, they got the worst luck at the worst time, but they ended up capturing the exact moment it happened. Although we can certainly sympathize with their plight, it can’t hurt to see exactly what went wrong.
#1 Dropped My Passport Down This Hole To Nowhere While Lining Up To Board My Flight
Image source: Fearless-Hedgehog-58
#2 My Uncle’s Suitcase After His Flight
Image source: an0nym0ose
#3 My Shoes Decided To Give Up Just As I Reached The Wedding
Image source: Srovium
Small things often go wrong daily, but we don’t notice some of them, and a few can actually ruin our day. According to a report by the New York Post, by 8:36am, the average American already knows whether their next 24 hours will be nice or terrible. Research on over 2,000 folks in the U.S. found that 26% believe that if something goes wrong in the morning, there’s no saving the rest of the day.
They also noted that on average, people tended to have 4 terrible days per month, and that these experiences usually came at the start of the week, possibly why it’s called the ‘Monday blues.’ Notably, 51% of parents said they experienced more terrible days at the start of the school year.
#4 The Logo On My Waterproof Jacket… Isn’t Waterproof
Image source: SentientLeg
#5 Apartment Complex Filled Our Pool With Dirt… Then Raised The Rent
Image source: ohsweetdeezus
#6 After Eating Two Of These Blueberry Waffles, I Went To Heat Up Two More And Saw That The Package Was For Plain Waffles. I Ate Mold
Image source: RandyBoBandy___
There could be many reasons a person’s day doesn’t turn out as expected, and apparently, for 35% of folks, waking up feeling sick did it for them. For 31% of people, poor-quality sleep or waking up with a headache affected the rest of their day.
From losing keys to forgetting their phone, or even running out of toilet paper, so many tiny things can make the next 24 hours feel like a pain. The problem is that once a day starts off badly, it can carry over for the next couple of hours and make a person feel even worse.
#7 View From The Top Of The Dome On Saint Peter’s Basilica
Image source: Ksevio
#8 For The Past 6 Years, My Previous Dermatologist Told Me The Spot Behind My Ear Was “Nothing To Worry About”
15 years ago. I had my first two basal cell skin cancers removed, including one behind my right ear. It never seemed to heal properly. I still go to the dermatologist at least once a year. And I know I’ve asked my previous dermatologist about this spot at least for the past 6 years. Every year, he would look at it and tell me it was just damaged skin in a place that is hard to heal. This year that group quit taking my insurance. So I had to switch dermatologists. As soon as my new doc saw this area, he said “I am sorry, that is basal cell. You are going to need Mohs surgery”. 30 stitches later, it’s clean. I am convinced my previous doctor was more interested in selling lip filler and Botox than actually doing dermatology.
Image source: 59Bassman
#9 The Funeral Home Accidentally Locked The Keys In The Hearse Graveside For My Mom Today
I’m genuinely grateful to the local PD for not having a legitimate emergency and taking the time to jimmy the lock on the hearse. It only took an extra 10 minutes and waiting on a locksmith could’ve been 2 hrs. While sitcom worthy, it was only a mild annoyance thanks to local cops. Apparently it’s never happened to them before, and I’m willing to bet they get an extra set of keys for the office moving forward. It’s just a reminder that even during death, life still happens.
Image source: [deleted]
When someone has a terrible day, it isn’t just the physical exhaustion or pain they feel; a lot is also happening under the surface. According to the Inquisitive Mind, positive or negative events in a day tend to affect our mood and how we behave afterward.
Sometimes, though, our emotion-processing bias can alter how we experience the world around us, and if we internalize or hold onto negative events, we might carry the stress of a bad day for much longer than we should. This can then translate into worry, tension, and negative thoughts like maybe the rest of our week will turn out terribly as well.
#10 I Brought Muffins To Work Because Of My Birthday, 5 Minutes Later They Told Me I Am Fired Because Of Budget Cuts
Image source: SadEggYolk
#11 Our Dog Chewed My Wife’s Passport 12 Hours Before Our International Flight
We were packing for our family trip to Jamaica and I hear my wife scream upstairs. She just tells me “I’m not going to Jamaica” and shows me her passport. Only the main page shown is torn. Nothing else. (The image depicted is after she tried taping it back together) She dropped it on the bed for a second and the dog got to it. And she is normally not destructive like that, but despite how pissed we were, we couldn’t blame her.
After reality has sunk in, I hopped on a call with some passport department inquiring about an emergency passport. They apparently only give them out if there is a death in the family etc. They searched for appointments nearby and the only one on the east coast was in Buffalo NY at 8am the following day. So we changed my wife’s flight, and sent her tour to buffalo, and got her a 10:45 am flight out from Buffalo to Orlando, then to Jamaica hoping that it would work. They don’t guarantee that you will get it same day, but the reviews for the location were surprisingly positive so we were hopeful. She shows up an hour early, is first in line and they tell her they can get it same day, but won’t start printing passports till 10am. The manager came out and told my wife she should probably change her flight because he can’t guarantee that she will get it in time for the 10:45 flight.
She comes back around 10, sits right, and the woman at the front desk gives a friendly wink to my wife. At 10:15 the manager tells my wife’s passport is printing. Around 10:20-10:25 they hand it to her and she hits the find driver button on the uber app. She gets picked up, and takes the 15 min ride to the airport. The uber driver told her he’s driven MANY people that flew from out of state to Buffalo for a same day passport and he believed she could make it. Well she did. Boarding got delayed but she make it with like 10 minutes to spare and arrived in Jamaica only 3 hours after we did.
Was beyond exhausting!
TLDR: dog chews wife’s passport 12 before flight. Wife flys to Buffalo for only available appointment, gets her passport same day and barely makes her flight to eventually meet us in Jamaica only a few hours after our arrival.
Image source: IDontFeel24YearsOld
#12 The Worst Pizza I’ve Seen On My Life
Image source: acota2
As you might have noticed from this list, everyone seems to have bad days at least once in a while. Unfortunately, research has found that folks who experience depression and anxiety might struggle more after having a tough time; mainly, they might have an attentional bias that pushes them to look out for more mellow cues like sad music.
This can make a person feel even worse and thereby continue the cycle of pain and distress. That’s why experts advise folks to focus on what they are grateful for, as this kind of positive thinking can help people out of their funk and see their day in a better light.
#13 My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This
Image source: kt-gd
#14 GF Found The Engagement Ring A Week Before I Was Going To Propose
I’ve had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn’t occur to me until too late…
We have a trip to Chicago coming up within a week. So much for surprises.
Image source: 4N6and4D6
#15 This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant
Image source: WoundedDonkey
Sometimes you can have a bad day, or, in extreme cases, a series of unfortunate events that push a person over the edge. In such cases, therapists note that people with many social roles, like artists, teachers, dancers, and painters, tend to be more emotionally resilient than folks with fewer roles.
This is called “self-complexity” theory, and it suggests that people with more roles often build more social connections, which can help them regulate their emotions better and be more cognitively flexible. This could also suggest they respond to stress and disappointment better than those with fewer roles.
#16 Had To Sit In The Front Row Of The Movie Theater. This Was The View…
Image source: battlebot1430
#17 Told The Seller I Was Missing The Ctrl Key And He Sent Me This
Image source: Iamthehottestman
#18 Photo Delivery Took Of Me
Image source: Lonelygoldyhair
A great way to turn a terrible day or week around completely is to celebrate the experience and actively do things that can make you feel better. Although it might feel completely alien to push yourself to be happy when you’re at your lowest, gratitude or celebration can lessen the burden and help you feel better.
A person’s attitude can make all the difference between being completely bogged down by an experience and dealing with it well. Since life is full of twists and turns, it’s best to go with the flow, experience even the lows, and choose to respond in a better way.
#19 My Prize Winning Carrot From This Year’s Harvest
Image source: DelicatessenCataract
#20 Flew To The Other Side Of The World To Give A Talk At A Conference
Image source: Amygdali_lama
#21 I Put Up A Fence To Keep My Thieving And Incredibly Nosy Neighbor Out. He Then Puts Up A Camera So That He Can Look In
Image source: harbinger_CHI
Don’t underestimate the effect hormones can have on your emotions; research by Wondermind suggests that moving your body can do a lot to make you feel better. This kind of physical activity might be the last thing a person wants to do on a bad day, but it can help reduce stress by releasing endorphins, natural mood-lifting hormones.
Going for a walk, going for a run, dancing, or even creating moments of movement can help lighten the burden of the day. Although it probably won’t solve the whole problem, it can improve your mood, which is half the battle already won!
#22 My Printer Printed A 2 Foot By Three Foot Black Page Of Its Own Volition And Then Said It Was Out Of Black Ink
Image source: ShrimpHeavenNow
#23 Looks Like I Won’t Be Listening To My New Vinyl Record. Thanks, USPS
Image source: 404forlife
#24 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today
Image source: murderously-funny
When we’re down in the dumps about something that happened in our lives, it might be hard to think about anything else. The interesting thing to note is that we can improve this harsh state of mind by simply showing kindness to someone else.
Research shows that doing kind deeds every day for a week can significantly boost happiness. This is because when we do something for another person, it makes us feel like we can impact the world positively and puts us in a better headspace.
#25 My Wife Ate My Son’s Birthday Breakfast
Yesterday I bought a strawberry cheese coffee cake my son loves so he could have a special birthday breakfast today. My wife came home late last night and apparently couldn’t resist. She knew it was for our son, but it’s not a big deal because she “left him a full slice”.
Image source: grohkstrom
#26 Bus Drove Past Me And 4 Other People, Now I Can’t Make It To My Job Interview
Image source: alexey4ever
#27 Told My 13 Year Old He Could Have A Piece Of Cake While We Were Gone
Made a cinnamon crumble dessert Saturday after dinner and we each had a small piece. Next day we heading out to run some errands and get dinner when he asked if he could have a piece after he ate. Which I told him was fine. I get back after a long day and they ate the entire middle of the cake. His excuse was “I didn’t like the edges”, as if taking the literal entire middle was the only choice he had!
Image source: Geno0wl
There are so many ways a bad day can ruin our mood and emotions and push us into a negative thought spiral. Luckily, we also have the capacity to turn that experience around and make it something positive instead. We just have to consciously make a decision not to let a bad moment, day, week, or month bog us down anymore, just like these folks probably did at some point.
When you’ve had a bad day, what do you do to feel better? We’d love to hear tips, tricks, and advice from you as well.
#28 Only 7 Noodles In My Large-Size Stouffer’s Mac N Cheese
33 weeks pregnant and was craving specifically Stouffer’s mac n cheese, don’t judge. Stirred it and noticed it was very soupy. So yes, I counted the noodles. I was extremely disappointed and of course this is the only box I bought EDIT: Okay guys, you all gave me a good laugh. I’m glad some were as inconvenienced about this as I was. I did boil some elbow noodles and toss them in there. I did not make nachos or use bread, because my craving was the stupid Stouffer’s mac n cheese. For those mad about me calling them “noodles”, I don’t care. I will continue calling them noodles, be mad I am considering contacting Stouffer’s QC, but also it was $5 and I’m fortunate enough to not be in a spot where $5 is a lot.
Image source: Agitated_Natural2037
#29 A Hailstone Crashed Into The Sunroof Of This Car But The Shattered Tempered Glass Was Kept In Place By The Laminate
Image source: Majorpain2006
#30 My Lunch
Image source: Admirable_Comedian_2
#31 Amazon Put My Package In My Recycling, Which Was Taken This Morning
Image source: TheBeardedWelshman79
#32 This Is Why Mom Always Cracked Eggs One At A Time In A Quarantine Bowl First
Image source: chef-nom-nom
#33 They Put My Receipt In The Burger
Image source: Luxray2000
#34 My Bread
Image source: LuciferTeaParty
#35 Pos Neighbors Drove Straight Through Our Yard To Get To Their House
Image source: DownsyndromeFox
#36 Just Found A Bite In My Ice Cream Pint…
Image source: Dexunto
#37 Bathroom Mirror Suddenly Fell Off The Morning I’m Going On Vacation
Image source: IdlePerfectionist
#38 I’d Hate To Leave Work To Learn My Parked Car Was Hit, Rolled Down A Hill, And Crashed Into A Pilates Gym
Image source: tcapri8705
#39 Ruined My Dinner With Chunky Milk
Image source: CreamPyre
#40 Thought I’d Try A Tanning Booth For The First Time. Did Not Notice The Cardboard That I Laid On
Image source: Tux-
#41 The Doctor Told Me To Stop Taking Notes On My Phone Bc He Would Write It All Down. His Notes:
Image source: SBanks52
#42 I Was Walking Down A Barely Used Corridor In A Building. I Stepped Into The Restroom, Turned Around And Saw This…
Image source: StcStasi
#43 75″ TV Stuck Sideways In Hallway After My Dog Knocked It Over
Image source: TheRealReapz
#44 Spilled Paint Just Missed The Drop Cloth
Image source: thatsagoodpint
#45 So I Accidentally Brought My Floss Instead Of My AirPods To A 3 Day Work Conference. I Am A 3 Hour Ride Away From Home
Image source: Lexidoge
#46 Someone Spent Two Weeks Looking For Their Airpod… It Was Here The Whole Time
Image source: Odd-Sympathy1274
#47 20 Years Of Wearing Headphones Deformed My Head
Image source: Seagul_Hunter
#48 My Cat Scratched My New Monitor
Image source: Fishmyashwhole
#49 I Slipped While Curling My Eyelashes And Ripped Them All Out
Image source: ElowenEretria
#50 Used A Self-Serve Car Wash And Paid The Price. The Blue Dye In The Soap Stained My Skin And Ruined My Hat, Shirt And Shoes. Fųćķ Off Autowash
Image source: R4ndomlyJ0n
#51 Wife Washed My Book
Image source: digitalsalmon
#52 The Staircase In My Apartment
Image source: anon
#53 A Raccoon Tore A Hole In Our Roof
Image source: thememoryman
#54 My Parents Used Dish Soap In The Dishwasher
Mind you, they did already did it once this week with the same results. I had to remove the dishwasher and fix it. I made it very clear the last time to both of them that dish soap cannot be used in the dishwasher.
EDIT: they aren’t even old lol, mid 50s and we’ve had a dishwasher since forever. We ran out of the tablets last week and no one has gotten any yet. That’s probably why they thought putting in dish soap was going to work.
Image source: vismaypikachu
#55 Soiled Diaper On Ryanair Flight
Image source: rintpete
#56 Do You Try To Retrieve It Or Jump To Another Stall?
Image source: Horror_Bottle_9451
#57 Opened The Box To My New $4k Smart Toilet Just To Find This…
Image source: norris2013
#58 Private Title
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#59 My Dad Hates Wrapping Presents So He Just
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#60 Locked Out
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#61 My Friend Usually Has His Things Together, But We All Make Mistakes
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#62 Found Something Odd In My Engineering Textbook
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#63 It Will Be Fun They Said
#64 Man Who Dropped His Phone
Image source: PaikD20
#65 I Accidentally Put A Plastic Board On Fire By Lightning The Wrong Stove Top And Leaving The Kitchen
Image source: vinimanock
#66 Uh… Sarah
Image source: pdxchris
#67 I’ve Been Walking Around For 4 Hours Like This. I’m A Lawyer
Image source: Captain_JohnBrown
#68 Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy
Image source: zhayona
#69 My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food
Image source: calliente321
#70 Co-Worker Thought This Was A Harmless Prank
Image source: Dallinboi347
#71 Tried Weighing Myself Today
Image source: Training-Can5694
#72 So This Just Happened To My Favorite Knife…
I was cutting celery (wtf) and this so called stainless steel knife just broke. So bummed cuz it’s always been my go to knife
Image source: KittyMeowKatPishy
#73 Colander Does Me Dirty
Made some spaghetti, poured it into my trusty colander and gave it a couple shakes to get more water out…and the bottom of the strainer perfectly broke, plopping my fresh food right into the dirty sink. Thanks, plastic, you are the best.
EDIT: lol for all the pedants out there, I moved the piece from under the pasta to show clearly how it broke. I ain’t got time to make food and ruin it, and making my hungry kids wait another 30 minutes for dinner was annoying
EDIT 2: yes, plastic colander is dumb and I absolutely upgraded to something more suitable after this sad event
Image source: nndscrptuser
#74 Designers Who Have Good Intentions But Bad Creations
Image source: flippinrustic
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