Things That Are Perfect: List of 70 Absolutely Perfect Things

It has been accepted that perfection doesn’t exist in the real world. That perfect things don’t exist. That perfection only exists as an ideal, a Platonic, ethereal form. It works for the better, as perfectionism can be dangerous for your mental and physical health.
However, although there might not be things that are perfect in the conventional sense, there sure are things that get as close to it as possible. Then, if, at the back of our minds, we acknowledge that there is no such premise as a perfect thing in the world, is there really a problem with treating certain things as if they were?
Sure, deeming things (or people) perfect creates an illusion of a ‘standard’ that must be followed. But we can admire the beauty of others, whether things or people, without questioning our own. Hence, let’s avoid using the word ‘perfect’ to describe awesome things. There are many great adjectives in the English vocabulary to use instead, yet the term ‘perfect’ sometimes just seems to fit better than the others.
We invite you to take a minute and remember things that are actually perfect, not in the sense that they are flawless, but because there is little not to like about them. Or because current or possible deficiencies of these perfectly imperfect things don’t diminish their general positive impact.
Below this article, we’ve compiled a cool list of perfect things, pictures, and quotes, ranging from the most notable examples to oddly specific and totally random happy things and perfect moments. It doesn’t make them any less perfect, even so disparate from each other (like a baby’s laugh or how an engagement ring fits your finger). And this is a source of beauty and perfection that can amaze, excite, and enjoy you.
What do you deem as tiny perfect things? Let us know in the comments! And if you agree with any of the examples we’ve given, be sure to give those an upvote!
#1 The Color Of The Sunset On Any Given Night
Every “look at the sky, it’s beautiful!” – kinda person will agree.
#2 Snowstorms
Especially and only when you have nowhere else to be but home.
#3 Cat’s Toes
It doesn’t matter if you are a cat or a dog person. Admire others’ beauty without questioning your own (dog’s).
#4 Natural Sunlight
Though direct sunlight might not be the most flattering in photos, something about it and your body being showered in rays makes you happy to be alive.
#5 The Moon
New Moon, full Moon, waxing crescent, waxing gibbous, waning gibbous, third quarter, you name it — all equally perfect.
#6 Getting Into Bed After A Really Long Day
Even better if you forgot or were too lazy to make the bed before leaving.
#7 The Ocean
It might be the ocean waves and the sound of them crashing. Or it might be the aquatic hues that we associate with qualities like calm, openness, depth, and wisdom. Probably that.
#8 Bees
Bees are perfectly equipped to identify blossoms and gather pollen. A bee’s tongue even changes in length depending on the type of flower it is feeding on!
#9 A Quiet Morning
And you can enjoy your morning coffee in peace without rushing to be anywhere. Also, you just read online that your favorite author is releasing a new book.
#10 Mountains
It’s not our place to question the perfection of something mother nature has created.
#11 Laughing So Hard Your Stomach Hurts And You Can’t Breathe
The temporary discomfort is worth it.
#12 Water
How can the source of all life be anything less than perfect?
#13 Hydrangeas, Peonies, And Lilacs
We’ll just go ahead and make it “every single plant in general.”
#14 Solitude
The feeling you get when you are finally comfortable being with your own self, body, and thoughts. That is freeing; that is perfect.
#15 Finding Something You Lost
When it’s time to put your winter coats at the back of the clothing rack and bring out spring clothing, and you find your long-lost earphones in one of the pockets.
#16 Hummingbirds
Hummingbirds have a unique “knack” for flying. They are capable of flying forward, backward, and even upside down!
#17 A Cup Of Tea, Drunk Slowly
When was the last time you actually took the time to finish your tea without chugging it while the cup was still half full because you had to rush somewhere?
#18 Waking Up And Realizing You Have Another Hour Left To Sleep
Realizing you have a window seat on the plane. Public toilets that have hooks to hang your purse. McDonald’s when the ice cream machine is working. Small things like that.
#19 Blankets
When you desperately need a blanket, there’s no such thing as a ‘bad’ blanket. No matter its color, the material it’s made of, or how long it hasn’t been washed, it’s always perfect. Even those old itchy ones.
#20 Stone Fruit
Each and every one. Cherries, mangoes, plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, you name it.
#21 Hug
Especially when you have been longing for it for so long.
#22 Creating Something
Even better if it’s something you make from scratch.
#23 A Connection With Someone Else
Because good, meaningful connections are so rare. Like shooting stars.
#24 A Walk Outdoors
The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and you have your comfiest trainers on.
#25 A Song That Gets You Dancing
*Alexa, play Livin’ la Vida Loca By Ricky Martin.*
#26 Fallen Leaves
How nature, in the form of trees, teaches us how easy, and at the same time, beautiful, it is to let (dead) things go.
#27 A Friend
Those are rare. Anyone that makes you feel good deserves to be looked up to.
#28 Having Spontaneous Plans Come Together Perfectly
Because you have previously acknowledged that things never go as planned and prepared yourself mentally.
#29 Berries
They make nice snacks, go perfect in smoothies and look great as garnishes in cocktails — what is there not to love about them?
#30 Cabins
Even those in which those awful teen slashers are filmed.
#31 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Just hear us out — white chocolate chip cookies from Subway.
#32 The Way Your Paintings Are Hung On Your Gallery Wall
Stop ruminating about it. That frame is hanging perfectly straight.
#33 Knowing That You Love Yourself
In this story, the hero saves themselves. The ending doesn’t get more perfect than this.
#34 Finding The Perfect Outfit And Looking Amazing All Day
The chances of this happening are as unlikely as getting out of bed with your first alarm. Still, when this does happen, though, it’s worth celebrating by posting a fit pic on your IG story. And going to as many public spaces as possible.
#35 Someone Wanting Your Attention
Your dog longing for you to come back home from work. Your child wanting to show you what they painted in the art class at school. Your friend waiting to hear your advice. Your mother waiting to hear what you think of her new recipe.
#36 Science
You simply can’t argue with science. Or simply, we don’t have the necessary knowledge to even attempt to. If the scientists say the Sun is a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium, that’s indisputable.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#37 Family
And seeing the people closest to you happy.
#38 Warmth
The warmth you feel inside your belly after eating a homemade meal. The warmth of being snuggled in your partner’s arms. The warmth of July. The warmth of the fireplace. It’s perfect.
#39 Learning Something New
Because when you are learning, whatever it is, you are always going forward, never backward.
#40 Buying Something And The Cashier Telling You There’s A “Buy One Get One Free” Deal
The cashier probably doesn’t give a damn whether you get the use of the deal or not. Still, the fact that they let you know anyways provides hope that humanity will prevail.
#41 Reading One Of Those Books Sitting On Your Shelves
And the relief you get after finishing it because now you can purchase even more books guilt-free.
#42 Coconut
Because Tom Hanks lived on coconuts for days. Also, piña coladas.
#43 Love
True love doesn’t hurt. A person who does not know how to love you does. So how can love be anything less than perfect?
#44 Getting To The Bus Stop As Soon As The Bus Arrives
Also, no queues at the supermarket or at the pharmacist. Though rarely, this does happen.
#45 Your Taste In Birthday Cake
Whoever’s birthday is that day has excellent taste. Do they want a carrot cake for their birthday? Perfect choice.
#46 Natural Curls
Straight-haired girlies can only wish! If you’ve got them, flaunt them, skip the straightener.
#47 Silk Pillowcases
Yes, a silk pillowcase is a luxury quite unlike any other. And no, it’s not common to own a silk pillowcase.
#48 Cashmere
It could be because it’s so rare, and not everyone can get their hands on it.
#49 Hungarian Bathhouses
Imagine getting rid of your civilian clothes, pulling up your swimsuit, and soaking your tired, work-wrought bones in one of Hungary’s famous mineral springs… Hungary, you are blessed!
Image source: tawneytravels
#50 Watermelon
Watermelon has a perfect combination and ratio of flavors — slight bitterness, pleasant sweetness, and not too over-powering sourness that helps the bitter taste to be more tolerable *chef’s kiss*.
#51 Meditation
A deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind — nothing can beat that feeling.
#52 Epsom Salt Baths
Do you know that feeling when you don’t feel any sort of joint or muscle pain and your skin doesn’t feel dry and itchy? We don’t either, but with Epsom salt baths, it’s as close to it as it gets.
#53 Birkenstocks
Look-wise, this one is debatable, but just how they mold to your feet is… beyond perfect. Like a Dormeo Memory Foam mattress.
#54 Linen
It is perfect all year round but reaches peak perfection in the summer.
#55 A .5 G2 Pen
That pen you use to doodle things on a random sheet of paper while on the phone with somebody. Or is that just a ‘mom’ thing?
#56 Mushrooms
Could their perfection lie in the fact that they grow best after the rain? Take it as a metaphor for hardships in life.
#57 Velvet Sofas
Have you ever seen a velvet sofa that was NOT perfect?
#58 Reflecting On Life, In A Journal
Because thoughts that don’t make sense in the head somehow start to untangle on a piece of paper.
#59 SPF Moisturizers
They moisturize, they protect, they perfect.
#60 Avocados
Because they are the reason why young people can’t afford to buy homes. But jokes aside, it’s the texture and their versatility in the kitchen.
#61 A Good Workout
The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen.
#62 People Laughing Around You
Whatever they’re laughing at, good for them!
#63 Imagining Future Possibilities
Even if not all things are meant to come true, if you can imagine it, you can probably achieve it too.
#64 Dark Chocolate Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark
It is all the more desirable since you can’t always have it. Much like chocolate bunnies and chocolate Santas.
#65 Shrimp Cocktail
Notably when it is unexpected, unlimited, and free of charge.
#66 Dakota Johnson’s Kitchen
We see a vintage tea set, a carpet (in the kitchen!), a copper kettle, plant pots, and books (again, in the kitchen!) We say it’s perfect.
Image source: youtube.com
#67 Oysters
It might be because they have been long associated with romantic lore. Or their libido-increasing qualities?
#68 The “To Me, You Are Perfect” Scene In Love Actually
Not only is that something everyone secretly hopes to hear from someone they love, but also the Christmas setting adds to the scene being beyond perfect. Besides, Mark’s (or any of the set designers’) writing is poster-board perfect.
Image source: amazon.com
#69 A Professionally Selected Wine Pairing
Let us just say this: Sauvignon Blanc and goat’s cheese.
#70 Chanel No. 5
It smells like a cool aunt with no kids living her best life.
