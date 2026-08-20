85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Creating something stunning with just your hands is an astounding display of genius. Not everyone has that gift, but you can count on those who do to create work that is nothing short of amazing.
Just take a look at these examples posted on the Crafting World subreddit. This growing online community shares crafting ideas and photos of finished products that may inspire you to get into arts and crafts yourself.
As always, we’ve collected some of the best posts from the group, which you can bookmark for reference later. Also, feel free to upvote those that caught your eye.
#1 Fox Brooch, Which I Embroidered From Beads With My Own Hands
Image source: Elit_brooch7
#2 My Sculpture Of A Conure, Which I Made From Several Hundred Eva Foam Feathers
Image source: FoamLayers_Art
#3 Hi Everyone, I Am A Wire Wrapped Pendant Craftsman And This Is The Work I Made. What Do You Think Of The Results?
Image source: dhull_art
While crafting involves creativity, it is also a meditative activity. Because it requires your full attention, you stay in the present moment the entire time. And in doing so, you enter a state of relaxation.
The Cleveland Clinic refers to such activities as “grandma hobbies,” aptly describing craft activities like knitting, woodworking, doing puzzles, and baking.
#4 Jellyfish Resin Earring
Image source: emily3289
#5 Hand Painted Glasses Holder Pin
Image source: Sartamore
#6 I Tried To Capture That Big Goofy Grin In Wool
Image source: Halseyry
“After a long day of work and decision-making, our brains become tired,” Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers explains. “Many people turn to the phone as a way to unwind, but this actually revs up your brain instead of calming it down.
“Crafting or tech-free hobbies are a way to move your mind into a state of calm.”
#7 I Crocheted My Little Sister’s Drawing For Her 11th Birthday
Image source: MuroiidArts
#8 Making These Yawning Sleepy Cats. If You Have Trouble Falling Asleep, Just Look At Them And Yawn Back
Image source: The_Hlyna
#9 Crochet Sky Blue Cotton Crop Top I Made
Image source: Maleficent_Lobster77
Crafting may be appealing because of the serenity it may bring, but it does require a lot of practice and patience to see results you’d be proud of. After the work and repetition come the fulfilling sense of accomplishment.
“There is incredible meaning in pushing through the discomfort of learning a new skill,” licensed clinical social worker Matthew Solit tells Good Housekeeping.
#10 I Wove Some Bracelets Using Crystals And Waxed Cord. Don’t They Look Like Vines Trying Their Best To Grow?
Image source: Stock_Equipment_4202
#11 I Tried To Recreate This Golden’s Smile In Wool—did I Capture The Joy?
Image source: Halseyry
#12 My Crochet Design
Image source: CreativePandaC
If you intend to keep crafting as a hobby to enjoy, relaxing is most important. So if you find yourself getting frustrated, Dr. Albers advises trying something else. She also advises finding activities that perfectly match your energy levels.
#13 Cowboys N’ Aliens! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket
Image source: mywildlove4
#14 My Art Reminds Psychedelic Style But I Call It Wavy Impressionism Through The Prism Of Water. What Do You Think About My Work?
Image source: Tanbelia
#15 This Is Fiera, I Gave Her Adorable Face Into 3D Leather Charm, Did I Capture Her Vibe?
Image source: Leatherypaw
“If you are feeling tired, choose an activity that has slow, repetitive movements, such as crocheting or knitting,” Dr. Albers said. “If your brain is feeling alert, a brain puzzle or putting together a puzzle can help to tap into your focus and concentration.”
#16 I Tried To Capture The Calm Pride Of A Maine Coon In Wool Form
Image source: Halseyry
#17 My Latest String Art Piece
Image source: StringArtByOlesia
#18 I Make Bookmarks And Pendants Out Of Copper Wire. What Do You Think?
Image source: KoveyCat
#19 Hi Everyone, I Have Finished Carving This Spoon Made Of Wood. What Do You Think?
Image source: dhull_art
#20 I Made This Pendant Using Peridot And Labradorite
Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410
#21 My Recent Cat Embroideries
Image source: No-Zone-3429
#22 Tufted Mushroom Rug I Made
Image source: GremlynRugs
#23 I’ve Made So Many Strawberry Bracelets Lately. When They’re Placed Together, Don’t They Look Like A Beautiful Strawberry Vine, With Sweet Little Strawberries Growing With All Their Might?
Image source: Stock_Equipment_4202
#24 I Made A Moon Pendant Inspired By The First Hints Of Spring. What Do You Think?
Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202
#25 A Whimsical Handmade Miniature “Mushroom Suitcase”
Image source: jueTong
#26 Strawberry Ear Wrap And Matching Earrings I Crafted
Image source: Xanthe313
#27 I Crocheted This Hat In Three Days
Image source: CarAccomplished104
#28 Crafting My Own Halloween Costume This Year!
Image source: piratedreads
#29 I Made A Vine Witch Necklace Using Fluorite, Peridot, And Woven Cord
Image source: Low_Ruin_1058
#30 Look What I Made! A Bracelet With Little Brown Crystal Cats
Image source: petcantalkLin
#31 Hi Everyone I Am A Wire Wrapping Artist And I Would Like To Show You Some Of The Latest Artwork I Have Created What Do You Think
Image source: dhull_art
#32 I Made Some Lace Bracelets Using Natural Pearls And Garnet
Image source: Relamiu
#33 My Autumn Crochet Design
Image source: CreativePandaC
#34 My Girlfriend Just Made These Designs, What Do You Think!
Image source: aflawedcrystal
#35 Wanted To Share My Handmade Teddy Bear
Image source: Bucreshki
#36 Lover Boy
Image source: chutneystain800
#37 I Made This Choker With Labradorite And Moonstone
Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410
#38 I Crafted This Choker Using Garnet And Zircons. What Do You Think?
Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410
#39 Giant Crocheted Ghost
Image source: According-Factor-472
#40 I Took An Old Fisher Price Doll House And Turned It Into A Haunted Mansion
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#41 Culture Wars
Image source: iLabrador
#42 A Zippered Pouch Featuring One Of My Illustrations. I Used A Printable Iron On Transfer
Image source: taracaplan
#43 My Little Birdie, Handmade Robin Redbreast Brooch
Image source: MisssMalika
#44 The Small Incense Burner We Made
Image source: chinateaspirit
#45 This Pearl Cockatiel Is Made Entirely Of Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint
Image source: FoamLayers_Art
#46 My Old Work Made Of Wool And Polymer Clay. I Hope You Like It
Image source: Zyabra_Art
#47 First Time Sharing My Work Here — What Do You Think Of This Crystal Planter?
Image source: baebae721
#48 I Made A Wearable Fruit Basket Out Of Clay! Which Little Fruit Is Your Favorite?
Image source: emily3289
#49 I Created A Wire Wrapped Cross Starlight Pendant With Amethyst As The Centerpiece
Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202
#50 Inspired By The Wild Vines In My Garden, I Made This Pendant With Peridot And A Clear Quartz Point
Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202
#51 A Dream Bakery Realized In The Miniature World. 1:6 Scale Handmade Resin Clay Art
Image source: jueTong
#52 I Handcrafted This Pendant With Prehnite And Brass, I Hope You Will Like It
Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410
#53 Flower-Inspired Clay Earrings
Image source: emily3289
#54 Hand-Embroidered Beaded Portrait
Image source: PsychologicalArm723
#55 My Dream Bakery, But Calorie-Free! 100% Handmade From Resin Clay
Image source: jueTong
#56 As A Beginner, I’m Surprised How Doable A Patchwork Phone Case Actually
Image source: PuzzleheadedBread219
#57 Handmade Lotus Resin Lamp That Looks Like It Bloomed Straight From A Fairy’s Garden
Image source: emily3289
#58 From Clay To Wearable Art
Image source: emily3289
#59 I Made This High Priestess Choker Using Obsidian And Brass
Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410
#60 I Made The Miniature Flower Growing Out Of An Open Book
Image source: emily3289
#61 Some Cats That Came Out Of The Oven Lately, I Make Them By Hand In My Pottery Workshop
Image source: YazhiAlfar
#62 Bat Necklace In Micromacrame And Hematite Crystal
Image source: Khelly_C
#63 I Combined These Pieces That I Made Using Crystals, Pearls, Natural Stones, Beads And Threads. How Do They Look?
Image source: Relamiu
#64 My Version Of Mad Tea Party
Image source: Anascraftworld
#65 Guitar Shape Pendant With Natural Stone
Image source: lalidary_art_720
#66 Chest Made With Ice Cream Sticks
Image source: equipodeltaS
#67 Small Crochet Business Potential?
Image source: LegalHBIC
#68 Mosquito
Image source: gingerfox_7
#69 Some Silly Sculpts
Image source: chutneystain800
#70 Miniature Cat Paradise Biscuits. Entirely Hand-Sculpted From Polymer Clay
Image source: jueTong
#71 Mouse Craft From Basswood
Image source: Nkansahsminicarvings
#72 Kicking Off My Creative Journey In 2025 With This Beetle Brooch Featuring Incredibly Long Antennae. For This Piece, I Used Gorgeous Seafoam Velvet, Silk Ribbons To Embroider Miniature Flowers, And A Variety Of Beads, Pearls, And Bugle Beads
Image source: BogdanaProts
#73 Tina Doll And Bunny
Image source: gunes_orgu
#74 Frog On A Mushroom
Image source: KKRVWOODBURNING
#75 Hippo In A Tutu For My Mom
Image source: Just_Kris1102
#76 Cat Brooches I Made Recently
Image source: gilli_handmade
#77 Couldn’t Get This Idea Out Of My Head So I Present To You-Girl Dinner
Image source: ThatsMrsGoose2You
#78 Handmade Wybie Rag Dolls . Inspired By Neil Gaiman!
Image source: MotherTomato1772
#79 Felt Pancake Keychain. Pattern Made By Me
Image source: ReiCreazioni
#80 Evil Paint Brush Defeated
I finally defeated the dreaded paint brush. Context this paint brush was always loosening bristles, and no matter what I did, it always fell off the handle or left bristles on my projects. I coated the bristles in Modge Podge to make it easier to paint, and once painted, I sealed it in resin. I currently use it as a hair stick.
Image source: No_Fly6402
#81 I Made A Forest Necklace Using Crystals And Woven Cord
Image source: Low_Ruin_1058
#82 Crocheter Beware, You’re In For A Scare!
I crocheted this Goosebumps 3D pillow. Any Goosebumps fans?
Image source: janklybee
#83 Made Myself A Big Button
Image source: Nanikarp
#84 My First Butterfly Wing Cane
Image source: JordanWThatcher
#85 My New Hand Painted Wooden Box
Image source: Lexy_Leto
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