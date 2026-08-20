85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

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Creating something stunning with just your hands is an astounding display of genius. Not everyone has that gift, but you can count on those who do to create work that is nothing short of amazing. 

Just take a look at these examples posted on the Crafting World subreddit. This growing online community shares crafting ideas and photos of finished products that may inspire you to get into arts and crafts yourself. 

As always, we’ve collected some of the best posts from the group, which you can bookmark for reference later. Also, feel free to upvote those that caught your eye.

#1 Fox Brooch, Which I Embroidered From Beads With My Own Hands

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Elit_brooch7

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

#2 My Sculpture Of A Conure, Which I Made From Several Hundred Eva Foam Feathers

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: FoamLayers_Art

#3 Hi Everyone, I Am A Wire Wrapped Pendant Craftsman And This Is The Work I Made. What Do You Think Of The Results?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: dhull_art

While crafting involves creativity, it is also a meditative activity. Because it requires your full attention, you stay in the present moment the entire time. And in doing so, you enter a state of relaxation. 

The Cleveland Clinic refers to such activities as “grandma hobbies,” aptly describing craft activities like knitting, woodworking, doing puzzles, and baking.

#4 Jellyfish Resin Earring

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#5 Hand Painted Glasses Holder Pin

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Sartamore

#6 I Tried To Capture That Big Goofy Grin In Wool

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Halseyry

“After a long day of work and decision-making, our brains become tired,” Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Susan Albers explains. “Many people turn to the phone as a way to unwind, but this actually revs up your brain instead of calming it down. 

“Crafting or tech-free hobbies are a way to move your mind into a state of calm.”

#7 I Crocheted My Little Sister’s Drawing For Her 11th Birthday

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: MuroiidArts

#8 Making These Yawning Sleepy Cats. If You Have Trouble Falling Asleep, Just Look At Them And Yawn Back

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: The_Hlyna

#9 Crochet Sky Blue Cotton Crop Top I Made

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Maleficent_Lobster77

Crafting may be appealing because of the serenity it may bring, but it does require a lot of practice and patience to see results you’d be proud of. After the work and repetition come the fulfilling sense of accomplishment. 

“There is incredible meaning in pushing through the discomfort of learning a new skill,” licensed clinical social worker Matthew Solit tells Good Housekeeping.

#10 I Wove Some Bracelets Using Crystals And Waxed Cord. Don’t They Look Like Vines Trying Their Best To Grow?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Stock_Equipment_4202

#11 I Tried To Recreate This Golden’s Smile In Wool—did I Capture The Joy?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Halseyry

#12 My Crochet Design

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: CreativePandaC

If you intend to keep crafting as a hobby to enjoy, relaxing is most important. So if you find yourself getting frustrated, Dr. Albers advises trying something else. She also advises finding activities that perfectly match your energy levels.

#13 Cowboys N’ Aliens! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: mywildlove4

#14 My Art Reminds Psychedelic Style But I Call It Wavy Impressionism Through The Prism Of Water. What Do You Think About My Work?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Tanbelia

#15 This Is Fiera, I Gave Her Adorable Face Into 3D Leather Charm, Did I Capture Her Vibe?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Leatherypaw

“If you are feeling tired, choose an activity that has slow, repetitive movements, such as crocheting or knitting,” Dr. Albers said. “If your brain is feeling alert, a brain puzzle or putting together a puzzle can help to tap into your focus and concentration.” 

#16 I Tried To Capture The Calm Pride Of A Maine Coon In Wool Form

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Halseyry

#17 My Latest String Art Piece

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: StringArtByOlesia

#18 I Make Bookmarks And Pendants Out Of Copper Wire. What Do You Think?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: KoveyCat

#19 Hi Everyone, I Have Finished Carving This Spoon Made Of Wood. What Do You Think?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: dhull_art

#20 I Made This Pendant Using Peridot And Labradorite

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410

#21 My Recent Cat Embroideries

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: No-Zone-3429

#22 Tufted Mushroom Rug I Made

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: GremlynRugs

#23 I’ve Made So Many Strawberry Bracelets Lately. When They’re Placed Together, Don’t They Look Like A Beautiful Strawberry Vine, With Sweet Little Strawberries Growing With All Their Might?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Stock_Equipment_4202

#24 I Made A Moon Pendant Inspired By The First Hints Of Spring. What Do You Think?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202

#25 A Whimsical Handmade Miniature “Mushroom Suitcase”

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: jueTong

#26 Strawberry Ear Wrap And Matching Earrings I Crafted

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Xanthe313

#27 I Crocheted This Hat In Three Days

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: CarAccomplished104

#28 Crafting My Own Halloween Costume This Year!

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: piratedreads

#29 I Made A Vine Witch Necklace Using Fluorite, Peridot, And Woven Cord

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Low_Ruin_1058

#30 Look What I Made! A Bracelet With Little Brown Crystal Cats

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: petcantalkLin

#31 Hi Everyone I Am A Wire Wrapping Artist And I Would Like To Show You Some Of The Latest Artwork I Have Created What Do You Think

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: dhull_art

#32 I Made Some Lace Bracelets Using Natural Pearls And Garnet

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Relamiu

#33 My Autumn Crochet Design

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: CreativePandaC

#34 My Girlfriend Just Made These Designs, What Do You Think!

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: aflawedcrystal

#35 Wanted To Share My Handmade Teddy Bear

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Bucreshki

#36 Lover Boy

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: chutneystain800

#37 I Made This Choker With Labradorite And Moonstone

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410

#38 I Crafted This Choker Using Garnet And Zircons. What Do You Think?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410

#39 Giant Crocheted Ghost

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: According-Factor-472

#40 I Took An Old Fisher Price Doll House And Turned It Into A Haunted Mansion

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#41 Culture Wars

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: iLabrador

#42 A Zippered Pouch Featuring One Of My Illustrations. I Used A Printable Iron On Transfer

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: taracaplan

#43 My Little Birdie, Handmade Robin Redbreast Brooch

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: MisssMalika

#44 The Small Incense Burner We Made

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: chinateaspirit

#45 This Pearl Cockatiel Is Made Entirely Of Eva Foam And Acrylic Paint

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: FoamLayers_Art

#46 My Old Work Made Of Wool And Polymer Clay. I Hope You Like It

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Zyabra_Art

#47 First Time Sharing My Work Here — What Do You Think Of This Crystal Planter?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: baebae721

#48 I Made A Wearable Fruit Basket Out Of Clay! Which Little Fruit Is Your Favorite?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#49 I Created A Wire Wrapped Cross Starlight Pendant With Amethyst As The Centerpiece

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202

#50 Inspired By The Wild Vines In My Garden, I Made This Pendant With Peridot And A Clear Quartz Point

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Ok-Perspective-5202

#51 A Dream Bakery Realized In The Miniature World. 1:6 Scale Handmade Resin Clay Art

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: jueTong

#52 I Handcrafted This Pendant With Prehnite And Brass, I Hope You Will Like It

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410

#53 Flower-Inspired Clay Earrings

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#54 Hand-Embroidered Beaded Portrait

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: PsychologicalArm723

#55 My Dream Bakery, But Calorie-Free! 100% Handmade From Resin Clay

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: jueTong

#56 As A Beginner, I’m Surprised How Doable A Patchwork Phone Case Actually

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: PuzzleheadedBread219

#57 Handmade Lotus Resin Lamp That Looks Like It Bloomed Straight From A Fairy’s Garden

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#58 From Clay To Wearable Art

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#59 I Made This High Priestess Choker Using Obsidian And Brass

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Efficient_Goat_5410

#60 I Made The Miniature Flower Growing Out Of An Open Book

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: emily3289

#61 Some Cats That Came Out Of The Oven Lately, I Make Them By Hand In My Pottery Workshop

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: YazhiAlfar

#62 Bat Necklace In Micromacrame And Hematite Crystal

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Khelly_C

#63 I Combined These Pieces That I Made Using Crystals, Pearls, Natural Stones, Beads And Threads. How Do They Look?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Relamiu

#64 My Version Of Mad Tea Party

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Anascraftworld

#65 Guitar Shape Pendant With Natural Stone

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: lalidary_art_720

#66 Chest Made With Ice Cream Sticks

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: equipodeltaS

#67 Small Crochet Business Potential?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: LegalHBIC

#68 Mosquito

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: gingerfox_7

#69 Some Silly Sculpts

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: chutneystain800

#70 Miniature Cat Paradise Biscuits. Entirely Hand-Sculpted From Polymer Clay

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: jueTong

#71 Mouse Craft From Basswood

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Nkansahsminicarvings

#72 Kicking Off My Creative Journey In 2025 With This Beetle Brooch Featuring Incredibly Long Antennae. For This Piece, I Used Gorgeous Seafoam Velvet, Silk Ribbons To Embroider Miniature Flowers, And A Variety Of Beads, Pearls, And Bugle Beads

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: BogdanaProts

#73 Tina Doll And Bunny

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: gunes_orgu

#74 Frog On A Mushroom

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: KKRVWOODBURNING

#75 Hippo In A Tutu For My Mom

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Just_Kris1102

#76 Cat Brooches I Made Recently

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: gilli_handmade

#77 Couldn’t Get This Idea Out Of My Head So I Present To You-Girl Dinner

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: ThatsMrsGoose2You

#78 Handmade Wybie Rag Dolls . Inspired By Neil Gaiman!

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: MotherTomato1772

#79 Felt Pancake Keychain. Pattern Made By Me

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: ReiCreazioni

#80 Evil Paint Brush Defeated

I finally defeated the dreaded paint brush. Context this paint brush was always loosening bristles, and no matter what I did, it always fell off the handle or left bristles on my projects. I coated the bristles in Modge Podge to make it easier to paint, and once painted, I sealed it in resin. I currently use it as a hair stick.

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: No_Fly6402

#81 I Made A Forest Necklace Using Crystals And Woven Cord

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Low_Ruin_1058

#82 Crocheter Beware, You’re In For A Scare!

I crocheted this Goosebumps 3D pillow. Any Goosebumps fans?

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: janklybee

#83 Made Myself A Big Button

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Nanikarp

#84 My First Butterfly Wing Cane

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: JordanWThatcher

#85 My New Hand Painted Wooden Box

85 Jaw-Dropping Handmade Projects That May Make You Say, “Take My Money”

Image source: Lexy_Leto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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