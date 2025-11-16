30 Stunning Pics Of Famous People From The Past, As Shared On This Facebook Page

Vintage celebrity portraits give us a glimpse into the past and a way to connect with icons from bygone eras. These pictures, often taken by renowned photographers, show us things like fashion and style, as well as the cultural and social norms of the time.
But they also offer a sense of nostalgia for a time that many people may not even have experienced firsthand. The images serve as reminders of the enduring influence of certain stars and the impact they have had on popular culture.
And the Facebook page ‘Things of the Past’ is one of the richest online archives of such memorabilia. So let’s take a scroll through its most prized possessions and who knows, maybe we’ll see some of our beloved celebs in a way we still haven’t.
#1 Tilda Swinton – 1988
#2 Goldie Hawn In 1964
#3 Remembering Television Legend Betty White
January 17th, 1922 – December 31st, 2021
Portraits of Betty from 1954 during the period she was starring in the syndicated sitcom Life with Elizabeth. First appearing on television in an experimental broadcast in the late-1930s, Betty was a true TV pioneer. Beyond her work as an actress (as well as a singer, dancer, hostess and game show contestant), Betty assumed various roles during her years in television and produced, wrote and directed a number of productions she was involved with, breaking new ground for women in the entertainment industry. Nominated for twenty-one primetime Emmy Awards and twice for a daytime Emmy during her eight decade long career, Betty won five of her primetime nominations, one of her daytime, and received a daytime Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2015. She also won a regional Emmy Award in Los Angeles in 1951
#4 Jazz Singer Ella Fitzgerald (1954)
#5 Debbie Harry And David Bowie
#6 Silent Film Actress Bessie Love In The Early 1920s
#7 Marilyn Monroe
#8 Cate Blanchett
#9 Raquel Welch
#10 Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Alan Alda, Harry Morgan And David Ogden Stiers Raise A Toast And A Cake At A 7th Anniversary Cast Party
#11 Sophia Loren
#12 Sean Connery & Michael Caine By Michael O’neill For “ Vanity Fair”
#13 Christopher Walken, Robert Deniro, Chuck Aspegren, John Savage, And John Cazale On The Set Of The Deer Hunter (1978)
#14 Audrey Photographed By Mark Shaw In Beverly Hills, California During The Filming Of ‘Sabrina’ In 1953
#15 The Brady Bunch Meets The Jackson 5
#16 Sammy Davis Jr
#17 Little Liza Minnelli With Mom Judy Garland At Mgm During The Filming Of In The Good Old Summertime
#18 Harpo Marx And His Children, 1954
#19 Marlon Brando And Al Pacino On The Set Of The Godfather (1972)
#20 Logo Shots For Metro Goldwyn Meyer In 1928
#21 Ingrid Bergman And Isabella Rossellini In 1971
#22 “The Best Time I Ever Had With Joan Crawford Was When I Pushed Her Down The Stairs In “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?”“ – Bette Davis
#23 Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Posing In A Production Still For The Godfather: Part Il (1974)
#24 Ben Kingsley
#25 Jack Nicholson In Paris In 1975
#26 Audrey Hepburn And Gina Lollobrigida At The Marigny Theatre During The Nuit Du Cinema N Paris (1965)
#27 Frank Sinatra Gets Carried Off Stage By Dean Martin While Sammy Davis Jr. Watches, Photo By Art Shay, Las Vegas, 1961
#28 Sophia Loren In The Millionairess
#29 The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981, Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange, John Colicos)
#30 Jack Nicholson
