People Over 30 Share Things That Aren’t Cool Anymore Once You Get Older (45 Posts)

Life changes as you age (and, hopefully, even mature) and you’ve got to learn to adapt. Roll with the punches, try not to cling to your past lifestyle too hard, and instead focus on the things that really matter in life. You’ve got to do what makes you happy and not care about what everyone who isn’t a loved one thinks so much. Easier said than done, right?
Yours truly turned 30 recently, and all things considered, I’m okay with that. Sure, there were a few panic attacks, some sleepless nights thinking about deep and not-so-deep things, and a lot of looking at the number ‘30’ to get used to how weird it looks, but all things considered, life is good! From my current position, my feet firmly planted in my thirties, I can safely say that a lot has changed compared to my twenties. And I’m not the only one who thinks that way.
Internet users shared their thoughts about what they think isn’t ‘cool’ anymore when you turn 30, and the viral r/AskReddit thread is enlightening. We (arguably) can’t party as hard and should definitely take better care of ourselves now, but there are quite a few upsides to Leveling Up. Check out the best posts we’ve collected for you, Pandas, and upvote your fave ones.
Bored Panda wanted to learn about the main health-related things and habits that we should focus on as we go through our twenties and enter our thirties, so we reached out to fitness coach Anna Armagno Toussaint. She was kind enough to shed some light on this important topic.
#1
Being concerned with what is or is not “cool”.
I super duper don’t care if I’m cool or not. Being cool doesn’t pay my mortgage.
Image source: A_Cup_of_Ramen, Thought Catalog
#2
Finding 20 year olds attractive. I look at them and see children.
Image source: MistyQueHarper
#3
Telling people with full time jobs and bills that their hobbies are childish.
I’m 31, married with no kids, and a USMC veteran. I have a degree in electrical engineering. I just got back into Pokémon cards after not touching them since 1999. I was teased into getting rid of them by my uncles back in the day. Now, I’ve almost got a complete Base/Jungle/Fossil set, and I’m working through the Sword and Shield series, made possible by the internet and having disposable income.
“F**k what anyone says, they make me happy. My wife was a little wary at first, but she saw how interested I was and how excited I got opening packs that now, whenever I buy a booster box, we open them together.
Image source: PM_ME_UR_CIRCUIT, Thimo Pedersen
#4
Last minute plans. I need at least 24 hrs notice (preferably 48 hrs) if said plans will require me to be in public.
Image source: HanaMashida, Marten Bjork
#5
Anything loud. I am finding that anything loud (voices, music, TV,etc.) is turning into Noise for me. I am surprised by how much my tolerance for ambient sound has drastically decreased.
Image source: Catching-ZzZ, Miguel A. Amutio
#6
Celebrities. I swear every year the less famous people I know.
Image source: TeensyKook, Los Muertos Crew
#7
Wasting time on friendships that don’t impact you in a *positive* way.
I spent my 20’s taking care of everyone else instead of myself. I don’t have time for that s**t anymore. They can go to therapy. I am.
Image source: KittyGravesYT, Simon Maage
#8
Caring what others think of me. You don’t like me? That’s fine. I live my life for me.
Image source: neuroticgypsy, Fuu J
#9
Teenager/early 20’s: yo we can save money by booking the 7am return flight and not paying for accommodation – lets just stay at the club until 5am or sleep on the airport floor!
30yo: I’d rather die
Image source: Gravesens1stTouch, odiin
#10
Anything that is called an “afterparty.” I am barely going to make it to the party, son.
Image source: here4reason, Tobias Tullius
#11
Driving like an a*****e.
A car is a 3,000 lb death machine.
Image source: amackee, Jaromír Kavan
#12
Sleep deprivation
I loved pulling all-nighters as a teen and young adult. Now, they just give me migraines and make the entire subsequent day hell.
Image source: totoropoko, Victoria Heath
#13
This may be just me, but: dumbing down my sentences. I was always an avid reader in school, but I discovered that if you talked the way people did in books, or used big words, it pissed people off. So I had to dumb myself down considerably. Eventually I stopped talking to people at all. This carried on into adulthood and especially during my enlistment in the navy. People think you’re showing off if you use big words. I was well past 25 when I got over it, and decided to talk however I wanted. It felt soooo liberating.
Image source: moffitar
#14
Maybe just me, but one night stands. I mean sex is great, but it’s not all I want. Give me that second date, good conversations, doing other s**t together, getting to know each other better. It’s about that point in life I started wanting s**t to be deeper. Idk man, having someone on the other pillow in bed stops mattering as much when I know that pillow will be empty the next night.
Image source: IIIDysphoricIII, Wiktor Karkocha
#15
Thinking 30 is old
Image source: minnieminute, Matt Bennett
#16
Thinking things aren’t cool anymore because you turned 30.
Life doesn’t end at 30, and if you’re lucky, you’ve still got around 45 to 50+ more years to go. So why spend that remaining time denying yourself of what life has to offer?
“If octogenarian Ethel with pink hair and Chuck Taylors wants to free throw her empty bottle of Ensure into the trash while yelling, ‘THIS B**CH IS EMPTY!’ Well, goddammit, she can. In fact, that would make me feel less bummed about aging
Image source: the_original_toast, Kelli McClintock
#17
Getting blackout drunk. turns out I’m not fun, I’m just an alcoholic.
Since this has gotten quite high, I’m gonna edit to add, r/stopdrinking has been a great resource in my own sobriety journey, highly recommend if you’re sober curious.
Image source: NoIron9582, Tobias Tullius
#18
Ignoring injuries, sickness, sleep, or general aches and pains.
Pay attention to that s**t, your body is trying to tell you important stuff for later.
Image source: dasoberirishman
#19
Thinking I’m special. The older I get, the more I realize I’m just a dopey bug that knows nothing about anything
Image source: Beautiful-Resident-5
#20
Not being able to cook and clean for yourself, male or female, what a turn off, and definitely not cool
Image source: Green_Creme1245
#21
Giving a f**k. I’m almost 50 and my f***s are the lowest they have ever been. I’ll work and do what I can but damn. I know you would replace me in a heartbeat.
Image source: kristikkc
#22
Bailing on plans last minute. If you don’t want to do something, just say so.
Image source: freakanature, Gabrielle Henderson
#23
Not cooking your own meals.
Once I hit 32 I finally took the time to learn how to cook my own meals with more complexity than chicken and rice.
It’s been one of those things I wish I would have learned how to do younger because its been amazing.
I started a garden this year and my roma tomatoes just started to produce. I’m so proud.
Image source: FeralSparky, Kevin McCutcheon
#24
Bragging about overworking yourself, or otherwise overdoing anything, and not practicing self-care.
Image source: BatmanWhoRaves, Elisa Ventur
#25
Snide, condescending remarks. You really aught to have learned how to be a better person by now.
Image source: ChangingHats, OSPAN ALI
#26
Gate keeping someone’s preferences. Like music or movies. You like what you like
Image source: cantfindmykeys
#27
Honestly, about 72 degrees. It used to be comfortable, even cool… but now I’m old as s**t and need a solid 67 or I can’t sleep.
Image source: stuckinthesun31
#28
Hanging out with people that don’t make you feel good
Image source: megamanxoxo
#29
Dressing fun for some reason :( if dyeing your hair blue and wearing skeleton hoodies in your 30s is wrong then I don’t wanna be right.
Image source: Kobethevamp
#30
Dance clubs.
To be fair I hated them in my 20’s too but by the time I hit 30 I wouldn’t be caught dead in one. Loud music, strobe lights, waiting forever to get a drink and having to scream to speak, I just don’t get it.
Image source: iconoclast63
#31
Trying to keep up with modern slang words.
Image source: SinisterPigeon, ArtHouse Studio
#32
My knees.
Image source: Ralphie5231
#33
Ignoring politics.
S**t starts having a larger impact.
Image source: Gsteel11
#34
Expecting your friends to help you move. The good news is if you’ve ever moved that half-assed, chaotic way before, the first time you hire professionals is going to feel amazing and worth it.
Image source: dark_blue_7
#35
Hangovers
My hangovers really took a turn for the worst somewhere between ages 25–27. In my early 20s, I could drink like a fish, stay up until 3 a.m., wake up at 9 a.m., and go to class perfectly fine.
Now, the sleep quality sucks. Even when I get eight hours of sleep, the next day is basically ruined. I’m just so tired after, and the alcohol makes me wake up sooner. It ruins my sleep. I’ll wake up after six hours, feel like s**t, and be unable to go back to bed.
Image source: Illerios1, Maria Teneva
#36
Peer pressuring your friends.
Like I just ran a 5k, I want to meal prep for the week, clean my house and I have work tomorrow so no I don’t want to get hammered and stay at the bar til 2am
Image source: CptFlechette, Alexander Popov
#37
Having accidental (or on purpose), unprotected sex.
Have at it! All the partners you want – no judgement there. But use protection.
Image source: NoTripOfALifetime
#38
I’ve turned 30 a few months ago and I’ve noticed how turned off I am of large music festivals. Used to love them in my early 20’s. Now I couldn’t bear to be stuck in a crowd of 100k+ people
Image source: rcole1992, Hanny Naibaho
#39
Bragging about sleeping with women.
Image source: The-Questcoast
#40
Bragging about your high school accomplishments
Image source: Hysterical_Realist
#41
As a single person entering the dating scene again in their thirties, hot person s**t. You could get away with being a flake and playing games in your twenties, but in your thirties you’re just waving red flags in people’s faces.
Image source: kinghuxley
#42
Bragging about how drunk you got over the weekend.
Image source: apatheticnihilist
#43
Acting stupid and doing dumb s**t. Your risk of getting hurt increases
Image source: Extension-Muscle1950, Mads Eneqvist
#44
Hitting on 21 year olds
Image source: godhasmoreaids
#45
Flipping off the camera when you get your picture taken.
Image source: slightofhand1, Michael Henry
Follow Us