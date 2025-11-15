Men Are Listing Things That Society Deems ‘Too Girly’ But They Like Them Anyway (40 Posts)

Stereotypes heaped on top of even more stereotypes. Sometimes it feels like life is just one never-ending generalization about how people should act instead of looking at the reality of how they actually behave. Case in point, the men of Reddit have been sharing all the things—big and small—that they love doing but that society considers to be feminine or ‘just for girls.’
And, you know what? The thread, started up by redditor Schright_dwute, is surprisingly refreshing. It’s full of honesty, good humor, and so many genuine answers, it might just help you relax and forget all of your troubles for a moment. It’s pleasant to read about people talking about what they love.
Check out some of the best responses below, upvote your fave ones, and let us know what you thought of the topic in the comment section below.
#1
I’m a guy with hair down to the bottom of my shoulder blades. One evening, I was hanging out with a bunch of friends when one of them decided she wanted to braid my hair. Oh my God did it feel amazing! I love the feeling of someone else playing with my hair.
Image source: MasteringTheFlames, Taylor
#2
I sleep with stuffed animals. I’m a grown man. I do not care.
Image source: TheHunterZolomon, Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
#3
Crying and showing strong emotion is not something I like but everyone always says “boys don’t cry” and I’m sick of that.
Image source: BlursedSV23769, Ben Hershey
#4
Some women’s bodywash/soaps/lotions. The men’s stuff just smell like overaggressive nose-destroyers. The fact that these products are marketed to two different sexes doesn’t even make sense…
Image source: NutWithinANut
#5
My wife bought me flowers today. I love it.
Image source: Etlas, Alvin Mahmudov
#6
Sitting down while peeing. Much more comfortable, I dont have to worry about aim, if I get the urge to poop im already ready.
Image source: TealGame
#7
Ballet. I’ve always liked the look of ballet dancing, and when I was 20, after I got into amateur theatre, I started training in ballet. I’ve been very fit most of my life, I played football for 10 years, won athletics at school and I cycled everyday. Out of all the fitness training I have done over the years, Ballet is by the far the most difficult “fitness training” I have ever done, and a hell of a lot more fun than anything else.
Image source: GeneralStoic, Jonathan Battistella
#8
I haven’t seen this yet, so… color. I feel like society wants me to to just wear black/grey/white/navy blue, and it’s stupid. I have a pair of pink jeans that i love!!
Image source: the_potato278
#9
I do enjoy tea parties with little cookies.
Image source: Sekret_One, Suhyeon Choi
#10
Skincare! Using basic toner, moisturizer, and sun screen. It has long been considered ‘girly’ to do these but it leads to interesting conversations with girls! Also it feels good to have a routine before bed and taking care of my skin!
Image source: EpikTin, The Creative Exchange
#11
My purse. Okay, it’s a brown leather bag, like a mini messenger bag, but seriously–it’s my purse. I carry my phone, my keys, a little cash, a couple masks, some floss, hand sanitizer, a pen, a couple guitar picks–you know, purse stuff. My wife loves it–it’s been years since I’ve asked her to shove my junk in her purse.
Image source: 93WhiteStrat, Arno Senoner
#12
Makeup. My skin isn’t the best and I have a few acne scars that I don’t love, so one time I borrowed some concealer from my sister who’s the same skin tone as me and put it on. It was amazing, I couldn’t tell I had it on at all, and it worked like a magic eraser for all my blemishes.
I don’t use it all the time, but it does make me feel better if I have some on before going out sometimes. And no one ever expects it cause I’m a fairly manly looking brown dude with a pretty big beard. Little do they know I go home and wipe my makeup off while watching New Girl.
Image source: MarvelousNCK
#13
Sewing and designing clothing. I’m not talking about screen printing cringe phrases on bulk purchased shirts I mean full on outfits and garments.
Image source: itchyyanklee, Sharon McCutcheon
#14
I accidentally bought women’s shower gel once and now use nothing else. It just smells so much better.
Image source: TurdsforNipples, Vivera Siregar
#15
Candles. Nothing beats a pleasant smelling room!
Image source: redskynot, Bannon Morrissy
#16
Pina coladas. Honestly any fruity drink. Got me f***ed up if you think I’m not gonna enjoy every sip of a drink I’m paying for
Image source: eric_3196, Vitor Pinto
#17
My grown, six foot tall, bearded, taekwondo grand champion brother likes My Little Pony. Not in a weird way, either, he just really enjoys the art and plotlines. He draws ponies and he actually met his girlfriend through a fan club. They draw ponies together and they’re both pretty dang good at it.
Image source: reejoy247
#18
Being the little spoon, crying, being spoiled
Image source: FellUnwell, Toa Heftiba
#19
Hugging your friends could be nice
Image source: checksbio, Helena Lopes
#20
When I am depressed, I just listen to sad songs and cry instead of drinking or keeping everything bottled up inside. Also, deodorants designed for women.
Image source: ChuChuChewbaka
#21
Watch romance comedies, some of them are funny, relaxing, and generally good movies.
Image source: CringeOverseer
#22
Crocheting. It’s very relaxing and you create useful things. But almost every pattern I find is some kind of female clothing or accessory. There are pet toys but those are the only exceptions.
Image source: 000003eyes
#23
Getting asked out.
Image source: blithetorrent, a befendo
#24
Fresh flowers. I love lilies.
Image source: itsnotimportant2021, Olivia Kulbida
#25
I love strawberry daiquiris.
Image source: usernamemc0989, Heidi Walley
#26
I generally wear all black, but I wear hot pink sunglasses as my accent color.
I also have a really unique necklace I like that they don’t make a “masculine” version of. So I just bought the women’s version cause I’m not that fragile lol
Image source: LambBrainz, Annie Theby
#27
Manicures. I’ve only had it done twice but man it was so relaxing. Just having a moment of peace to myself not to mention the way my hands felt afterwards worth every penny.
Image source: Ibz89 , Lena Myzovets
#28
Strawberry Açaí Lemonade from Starbucks. That stuff is so good but you have to deal with all the comments on your fruity pink drink.
Image source: Halt_127
#29
Pusheen! Pusheen is cute, and makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.
I have Pusheen mugs, mousepads, plushies, pillows, blankets, bedsheets, Halloween decorations, Christmas decorations, cat bowls, cat toys, stationary, and the first book (“I am Pusheen”). I get e-mails from the Pusheen store, and I subscribe to the official sites on social media (the ones where I have accounts, at least).
Image source: ForQ2
#30
Accessories. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, etc. Don’t give me those ugly “tough guy” woven leather straps, I want a pretty silver chain with a fake-ass sparkly jewel hanging from it
Image source: Conchobar8
#31
Compliments
Image source: ShiplapTravertine, Ryan Clark
#32
Hand cream. Whenever there’s some in a bathroom I’m definitely going for that. Makes for soft awesome-smelling hands and finger joints that don’t look like tree bark.
Image source: baldbychoice, Mathilde Langevin
#33
A nice, hot, relaxing bath every once in a while. And a quality massage at a spa.
Image source: fotofiend
#34
Women’s gymnastics. Their weight to power ratio is ridiculous.
Image source: russjfjr
#35
Chocolate covered strawberries. Or chocolates in general. Especially as valentine’s day is coming up, why the hell do the women always get the chocolates???? [Damn], give me some chocolates please. (I actually just buy them for myself).
Image source: AlwaysTappin
#36
Women’s deodorant. My pits smell like cucumber and lime. Strong enough for a man but made for a woman.
Image source: FilledwithTegridy, Wikipedia
#37
Expressing my feelings. I have to shut them down when I get the classic “man up”.
Image source: Felipe_1989, Adrian Swancar
#38
Currently using my housemates “glitter unicorn” shower foam and I unashamedly love the way it makes me smell every day.
Image source: Patt_Morrat90
#39
I love sweeter cocktails and drinks in general. Just cause I’m a man doesn’t mean I want to drink beer and whiskey
Image source: Klown1327
#40
I love lavender, vanilla, and baby powder scented things.
I accidentally bought a baby powder version of my normal deodorant and loved it. I can’t seem to find it anywhere these days though.
It’s funny to me how some scents are considered feminine.
Image source: BeingMrSmite, Sunisa Ito
Follow Us