30 Overhyped Products People Say Everyone Should Stop Buying Once And For All

Picture this: you are just strolling in the city, surrounded by shops with bright neon lights, which are calling out to you. You enter a shop, buy something (or some things), and you go home with your pocket a little lighter.
It’s only then that you realize you didn’t even need the thing, yet you bought it. Well, folks online are condemning such things that people buy, which are completely useless, or even harmful. You might look at some of these and find yourself nodding in agreement with the netizens. Just scroll down to find out what they are!
More info: Reddit
#1
Pure bred dogs from puppy mills.
Image source: Finngrove, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#2
Overconsumption in general is getting so out of hand. No one needs to own 50+ Stanley cups. It’s just so stupid and wasteful.
Image source: anxietypoodle, freepik
#3
Labubu.
IndividualFeeling100 replied:
OMGosh yes! I am so tired of hearing about them.. I can’t wait until something else becomes a trend.
Image source: SushiiDinosaur, David Kristianto
#4
Helium. Everyone wants floaty balloons, but Helium is a finite resource much better spent on MRIs and scientific stuff.
Image source: Ispellditwrong, Polina Tankilevitch
#5
Doritos. I’m sorry, but i’m not paying 6-7 bucks for a bag that’s even smaller than it used to be.
Image source: jer_nyc84, Vinicius “amnx” Amano
#6
Gaming lootboxes, battlepasses, and pre-orders. They’ve ruined the industry and it’s concerning that kids are growing up with it being the norm.
Image source: RoarOfTheWorlds, JÉSHOOTS
#7
Weird fashion clothes and influencer made products.
Image source: AdKind8450, freestocks
#8
Feminine washes. Absolutely unnecessary and are likely to throw off your PH. Mild unscented soap and water is the only thing needed (and don’t even get me started on how idiot companies like Lume are trying to convince women they stink down there and should be spraying it with deodorant).
Image source: weirdhoney216, Glambeau Design
#9
Confetti. It just gets glitter and nonsense everywhere. It will never completely go away and months later you will still occasionally find some. Let’s stop pretending that confetti is a fun surprise and admit it is grounds for a cold war with the maniacal sender.
Image source: GiveUp-WatchItBurn, Designecologist
#10
90% of things advertised on TikTok or other social media platforms. You don’t need that $5 gadget solution to a non-problem that will end up in a landfill in a month because you stopped using it.
Image source: fillerupbruther, jcomp
#11
Anything via vendors like Temu, Shein, or Alibaba.
Image source: TheBrassDancer, Markus Winkler
#12
Ticketmaster.
anon replied:
I believe they are actually going through a class action lawsuit right now for data breaches too
Image source: Competitive-Hunt-517, appshunter.io
#13
Bottled water.
After_Ask878 replied:
Using a plastic liter of bottled water and then using that bottle as your water bottle for a year or more is a great practice. UL backpackers use this method as its re-use, leave no trace, can be used as a bidet, and light weight/low cost.
Image source: age_of_No_fuxleft, Maurício Mascaro
#14
Supplements, homeopathic, powdered greens, collagen ect… if you don’t have a legitimate medical condition/deficiency it’s a multi billion dollar scam.
Image source: jeveret, Yaroslav Shuraev
#15
MLM products.
orchestralgenius replied:
Agreed. Even if the product turns out to be good, MLMs have taken advantage of so many people. Their business practices are questionable at best.
Image source: Evil_Skittle, LinkedIn Sales Solutions
#16
Buy now pay later for anything with a lifespan less than or equal to the time it takes you to fully pay off that thing. (Ex: a burrito).
Image source: dannysims, Julio Lopez
#17
Reddit Premium. The value just isn’t there.
Image source: phylter99, Brett Jordan
#18
Nestle products.
Signal_North_1973 replied:
Back in the 90s, my mother wrote Nestlé a letter that she would boycott them. They answered and basically said “good luck with that”…
Image source: Neat-Client9305, Josh Eleazar
#19
Extended warranties. When have you ever used it? The one time you use it does not cancel out the costs of all the extended warranties you never used.
Image source: savvysearch, Andrey Matveev
#20
Anything with palm oil.
jake3988 replied:
The problem is just overconsumption. We find something else, it’ll destroy everything in that way. There’s absolutely nothing inherently wrong with palm oil. In fact, most of the current alternatives are way worse.
Image source: s_perkal, Tonia Kraakman
#21
Toilet wet wipes. Aside from being terrible for the environment, they’re also wreaking havoc on critical sanitation infrastructure. They don’t even get you any cleaner.
Image source: EvenSpoonier, apan upen
#22
Door dash, Grub Hub, Uber eats.
Just go pick up the food yourself!
Or better yet cook! Meal prep on your day off if you need to.
Image source: alex_dare_79, RDNE Stock project
#23
New phones every 1-2 years. Phones have plateaued as far as performance goes, and with many phone manufacturers promising years of security updates, it makes more sense to hang on to a phone for a few years. Save your money – and if the battery is going bad, it’s actually surprisingly cheap to have it replaced. I have an S23 ultra, and before that had the S9+. Only reason I made the jump was because of a solid pre-order deal for the S23.
Image source: dsp91, Victoria Romulo
#24
Everything Disney. The are aggressively anti-consumer.
Image source: EdgyPlum, John Tekeridis
#25
Cardboard boxes for moving.
I got mine for free. Then gave them away for free. We should all be doing this all the time.
Image source: ApprehensiveWorth576, Chewy
#26
McDonald’s for sure.
DependentToe9068 replied:
I can’t resist their $1 iced sugar free French vanilla coffee in the morning. It’s my kryptonite.
Image source: Efficient-Donkey-491, Jill Evans
#27
Soda. $10 for a 12 pack is insane.
Image source: Mustang46L, Craig Adderley
#28
Single use plastic items (starbucks cups, utensils, thin grocery bags, etc.).
Image source: ColoBeans, Josh Sorenson
#29
Balloons.
Disastrous-Union-117 replied:
Balloon arches used for decorations at parties make me so mad. So much waste!
Image source: burrito_records, Rafael Garcin
#30
Whatever you do buy, you shouldn’t buy it from Amazon whenever you can avoid it.
Image source: WareThunder, Christian Wiediger
