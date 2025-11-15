People Share The Times America Set A Good Example (30 Posts)

When we talk about the US, we usually mention its healthcare issues, gun violence, or racism, but the country is not all bad. So, to balance things out, we thought it would be a good idea to look at one Reddit post that went viral just a couple of days ago.
#1
Canadian here.
My near universal experience with Americans is that they are generous and helpful. Many would give someone the shirt off their backs if asked.
Collectively, y’all are crazy, but individually, the best people I’ve ever met.
#2
If we’re talking the U.S, their National Park system is good. They were the first to sorta do it and got the rest of the world into it too.
#3
NASA. Even with all the government and political bullsh*t, it’s still taking great strides in taking humanity forward, but more importantly they focus a LOT on educating the common folks during missions.
I love that all the information and pictures and everything NASA produces are publicly accessible for free, and not even under copyright. I’m not even American but NASA had a great role in creating interest in me about Space and Astronomy when I was growing up.
#4
Wandering hype people.
You never know when it will happen, but at some unexpected moment in America, someone is hyping someone up. Usually, this is performed by complete and total strangers.
Some dude pulls off wrapping a particularly full burrito? Person ordering it will point it out to the (completely unrelated) customer behind them and say something like “This guy’s got this burrito on lockdown!”
You order three extra shots of espresso at the coffee shop? “Oh, you’ve got this now, the day is YOURS”
Rest stop at 2AM playing some light gun game while your friend takes a dump? “Oh, there they go! F*ck those robbers up! Do it! Yeaaaaah!”
Wandering hype people exist everywhere in America. They celebrate small and large things. Americans genuinely love watching someone win, even if there’s no competition. From a half court buzzer beaters to having exact change, we feel this weird camaraderie when we share a moment of victory. Makes me think we’ve got a shot.
#5
Barbecue. I’m Canadian and we’ll barbecue year round but they call that grilling, I’m talking American barbecue. F*ck me up with that brisket you’ve been smoking all week Uncle Sam. Hell yes.
#6
This country has remarkable natural beauty. The national park system was a good idea even if it’s underfunded and overcrowded now. In Colorado search and rescue is free and that is a very good thing. We also do craft beer well.
#7
The Blues. The Blues influenced everyone from Elvis, to The Beatles, to the Stones. It’s a music of hardship and pain. And while it’s rooted in the darkest time of our country, it’s one of the most unifying forms of music ever created.
#8
The public library system – in my county alone we have over 10 different libraries with transfers between them so there’s a vast selection of movies, books, magazines etc
#9
I love the American experience. I live in DFW and I don’t take it for granted. There’s Japanese revolving sushi bars; Russian bath houses; Korean super markets; Mexican foods; Italian markets. Globalization is alive and well. It’s my favorite thing about America.
#10
The ADA, the Americans with Disabilities Act*. America is really accessible compared to many of if not most other places. I consider myself able bodied and I travel a lot. When I do, I’m reminded how special the ADA is. And as an able bodied person I’m also aware that designing things for everyone makes them better for everyone.
#11
The United States adopts more children than the rest of the world combined.
#12
Freedom of speech and press. Many people don’t appreciate that the reason America seems to have so many problems is largely that the problems get exposed and discussed whether the government likes it or not. Many countries that seem more orderly seem that way because the government controls information flow.
#13
Turning Halloween into an all ages celebration. The kids get to Trick or Treat. The adults throw their own parties. Everyone gets to dress up and have fun. I love driving and walking through neighborhoods and seeing people who have gone crazy decorating their lawns and houses with horror decorations. Some even turn their places in “haunted houses” that people could go through while they Trick or Treat. It’s even fun when you go into regular stores like Target and they get into the spirit by playing scary theme music on the PA. “Thriller” always seems to be playing somewhere
#14
Did someone say free public restrooms?
#15
Your entertainment industry is second to none and absolutely light years ahead of all other nations.
In terms of ‘content’ the states is in a class of their own
#16
Burgers. Like, each one is better than the next. I’m not talking McDonalds or Burger King, I’m talking burgers in bars. No other country I’ve been to comes close.
#17
Public lands and access to them. Everyone is mentioning the National Park system, which is the crown jewel, but our wilderness areas, national forests, BLM lands, state and local parks, protected coastal areas and the roads that connect them all are truly amazing. We may not all be able to afford a cabin in the mountains or a house on the beach, but with a car and a tent we can all enjoy those places no matter what your income.
#18
School buses, i’ve always thought it was odd that in the US, a nation who prides itself on not having things like a national health service, that there is a bus service which picks up kids for free to to ensure they get to school.
In the UK kids use regular buses to get to school, and it makes them very overcrowded and messy and annoying for other people trying to use the bus at the same time
That is unless somebody is going to tell me school buses only exist in the Simpsons or got phased out in the 90’s or something depressing.
#19
Giving in times of need, I think. The government always cocks things up, but when awful stuff happens somewhere, average Americans want to help. Horrific volcanic disaster in the Caribbean? Just hours later, people are texting in donations to rescue and recovery efforts. Hurricane Katrina? Cajun Navy shows up to help. Earthquake and famine in Haiti? You have musicians Pomplamoose figuring out how to get goats to people in need. While there are always exceptions, I think average Americans – paycheck to paycheck, truck driving, weekend football, everyday Americans – want to help when and where they can.
#20
Being able to turn right on red lights.
#21
Music. So many musical revolutions started in the US.
#22
Convenience. I love going to Europe. But every time I go I miss the convenience of America. Grocery stores have everything you could want. 80 different cereals or potato chips? We got it. It’s 2 am and I want pancakes? How about a burger? Well the diner down the road from me has it. Within a few miles of my house I can get chinese, jamaican, pizza, korean, sushi, bbq, mexican, indian, thai, etc. Maybe I want to go shopping at 10 pm and buy a toaster. Well wal-mart and target are open.
I admire the simplicity in some countries since places tend to close earlier. Especially on sunday. But here you can get what you want, when you want. I take it for granted until I travel overseas.
#23
Scientific research especially medical research. USA arguably has the best research facilities in general which attracts the brightest people from all over the planet. So many opportunities too for scientists to advance their career not just in research institutions but also in a ton of life sciences/biotech industries. BUT it’s sad that with all these knowledge we don’t have a universal healthcare system and not everybody can access the fruit of these research.
#24
THEME PARKS!! There are so many to choose from besides just Disney and Universal and the few I’ve been to have been fantastic.
Here in NZ we have one theme park with ONE rollercoaster and it’s the Corkscrew (AKA baby’s first rollercoaster)
#25
Handicap Accessible Buildings
#26
The Interstate. Imagine the Autobahn but scaled up to an entire continent. It is one of the safest and least congested road systems in the world and has easily been one of the single biggest contributions to America’s success. The simple fact you can drive from New York to LA in relative comfort on flat, paved roads is insane outside the US. It’s like driving from Moscow to Madrid, except you drive mostly in straight lines and at high speeds with almost no risk of accidents, and the few that occur are often not deadly. There is a gas station and convenience store every few miles, a restaurant every few miles, a rest place every few miles.
#27
LGBT protection. I don’t believe it’s perfect or without its flaws, but in comparison to where my extended family is from (Eastern Europe), I feel much safer recently outing myself here then I ever would where the rest of my family lives. At least here in the states I don’t have to worry as much about possibly being fired, ridiculed, assaulted, ‘corrected’ or killed if other people know about me being a lesbian.
#28
America really fosters entrepreneurial spirit. So many new ideas and businesses and risks being taken. It’s not a coincidence why so many of the new great companies come from America.
#29
Diversity (hard to believe if you’re American, but for real, very few countries handle it as well), the National Park Service, and attracting the world’s best and brightest.
#30
Public restrooms and drinking fountains. In NZ, you’re lucky to have a public toilet within a block of you if you’re downtown. In the US, every shop has one.
