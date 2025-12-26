“They Are So Ungrateful”: Mom Films Son’s Reaction To Angel Tree Gifts, Gets 2M Views And A Lot Of Opinions

For many of us, one of the biggest highlights of the holiday season is gift time—the tearing of wrapping paper, the little rush of excitement, and the anticipation of seeing what’s inside. It’s a moment filled with joy, surprise, and sometimes big expectations. But as we all know, not every gift is going to be a perfect match, especially for kids who wear their emotions right on their sleeves.
That’s exactly what happened in a now-viral video shared by a mom who wanted her children to learn gratitude for the Angel Tree gifts they received. In the clip, she films both her son and daughter opening their presents but it’s her son’s reaction that caught everyone’s attention. He doesn’t hide his disappointment after unwrapping a pair of Skechers, and the moment quickly sparks debate online. Keep scrolling to see how the internet reacted and where opinions landed.
A mom shared that she wanted her kids to truly appreciate the gifts they received through an Angel Tree program this Christmas
Image credits: Matej/Pexels (not the actual photo)
She decided to film her son and daughter as they opened their presents, hoping it would be a sweet holiday moment
Image credits: justmookiiee
Image credits: justmookiiee
Image credits: justmookiiee
Image credits: justmookiiee
Image credits: justmookiiee
Image credits: justmookiiee
The full video quickly made its way online, where viewers could watch their unfiltered reactions
Buying Christmas presents can be a costly affair, and not everyone has the means to go all out during the holidays
Christmas is often called the season of joy, love, and togetherness but let’s be real, it’s also the season of spending. Between gifts, decorations, food, and last-minute extras, costs can pile up fast. According to a Gallup report, Americans in 2025 expect to spend an average of $1,007 on holiday gifts alone. That’s a lot of wrapping paper and receipts. Even when people try to budget, the pressure to make the holidays “special” often wins. It’s no wonder wallets feel lighter by December’s end.
The holidays are also a huge moment for the economy, and gift-giving plays a big role in that. Around 86% of consumers say they plan to buy gifts this season, whether it’s for family, friends, coworkers, or even neighbors. From Secret Santa exchanges to thoughtful presents for loved ones, most people are participating in some way. Even those who claim they’re “keeping it simple” usually end up buying at least a few gifts. The spirit of giving is hard to escape during the holidays.
When it comes to how much people expect to spend, the numbers vary widely. About 31% say they’ll spend up to $499, while 18% plan to spend between $500 and $999. Another 37% predict they’ll spend $1,000 or more, which shows just how big the season can get. Meanwhile, 8% say they won’t spend anything or don’t celebrate, and 5% are still unsure. Holiday budgets really do look different for everyone.
Spending habits also change depending on income, and that’s becoming more noticeable. Americans in households earning less than $50,000 now expect to spend about $651 on gifts, which is over $100 less than last year’s average of $776. Rising costs have made many people rethink how much they can realistically afford. For these families, the holidays are still meaningful but often require tougher financial choices.
Parents often feel a lot of pressure during the holidays, especially when it comes to the financial strain of buying gifts for their children
Parents, in particular, often feel the pressure around Christmas spending. A YouGov survey found that among parents buying gifts for their children, 45% plan to spend up to £100 per child, while 49% say they’ll spend even more. Many parents admit they worry about meeting expectations, especially with kids comparing gifts with friends or siblings. The desire to create magical memories can quickly clash with financial reality.
Looking closer at those numbers, only 6% of parents say they typically spend less than £30 per child, while 15% spend between £31 and £50. On the other end, one in five parents, about 20%, say they usually spend more than £200 per child. That’s a huge range, showing how different families approach holiday gifting. No matter the amount, most parents agree the emotional weight of gift-giving can be heavy.
That’s why programs like Angel Tree are so meaningful during the holidays. Angel Tree is a holiday charity program run by various organizations that provides new toys, clothes, and gifts for children, seniors, and families in need. Local donors pick paper “angel” tags from decorated trees in stores or churches, each listing a child’s or senior’s wish. These programs help bring joy and essentials to people who might otherwise go without. They also allow incarcerated parents to send gifts “from” them, helping maintain an emotional connection during a difficult time.
In this particular case, the woman’s son didn’t seem too thrilled with his Angel Tree gift at first. And honestly, as a kid, it’s not unusual to feel disappointed when a present doesn’t match what you imagined. Still, as the mother mentioned at the start of the video, the moment was meant to be a lesson in gratitude and understanding the bigger picture. What do you think—was this a teachable moment or just a normal kid reaction?
