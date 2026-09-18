74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People’s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Many people have some form of insecurity. For some, it might be a lack of rhythm and bad dance moves; for others, it’s a job they’re stuck in. But for many people, appearance can fuel a lot of insecurities. That’s why weight loss usually has such a big effect on a person’s well-being. In fact, research finds that the self-esteem of people who have had weight loss surgery skyrockets by 131%.
People can glow up in many different ways, not just by shedding some weight. One Threads user recently asked fellow netizens to share their glow-ups, and some of the physical transformations that folks posted truly stunned us. Here are the best before-and-after photos that show how much feeling happy in your own skin can change everything!
#1 2023 vs. 2026
Image source: natelevicurrie
#2 Last Chemo October 2021, My Last Marathon November 2025. Currently Training For My 7th Marathon Since Becoming Cancer Free
Image source: amyzing007
#3 First Round Of Chemo & 5 Years Cancer Free
Image source: saralou.writes
#4 Before After
Image source: dawsey.alli
#5 Cancer Fighter vs. Cancer Survivor
Image source: redzabenjamin
#6 My Turn
Image source: yamzextrasyrup
#7 2020 To 2026
Image source: bombdom17
#8 This Is My 1 Year Transformation. But I Now I Have Much More Way To Go To Glow Completely. It’s Not Just About My Weight. I Have To Learn How To Love Myself
Image source: minelizasalci
#9 100+ Pounds Later…
Image source: audiemay7342
#10 🙃😅😍
Image source: adventure_magnet
#11 I Shed My Wheels
Image source: laurdor88
#12 2019 Fighting Cancer vs. 2026 Last Weekend For A Night Out
Image source: bad_ash_abroad
#13 Three Year And 96 Lb Difference. I Still Have Work To Do But I Will Get There
Image source: lyandratyner
#14 July 2023 – Aug 2026
Image source: jay.toyshay
#15 317-179. 2017 vs. Now
Image source: lisabe1842
#16 21 vs. 31
Image source: mm0rguee
#17 930-960lbs (2005) vs. 325lbs (Pic Is From March Cuz I Rarely Take Full Body Shots)
Image source: ricathewanderer
#18 2023 vs. 2026
Image source: dianamarianono
#19 2024 vs. 2026. I Had An Un-Properly Diagnosed Disease Wreaking Havoc On My Life. I Really Am So Grateful Everyday For The Healthy Body I Now Have
Image source: grandpa.ronnie
#20 Still A Work In Progress But Down 124 Lbs!
Image source: rachelleinwonderlan
#21 Left: 2024, Diagnosed With Severe Agoraphobia, Not Able To Live My Life Right: Recent, I’m Mostly Happy And Beat Agoraphobia, Working As A Teacher And Lost > 20 Kg
Image source: neuroandnervous
#22 2025 vs. 2026 Huge Difference A Year Makes When You Start To Love Yourself
Image source: bombinmama
#23 2024 Myastenia Gravis Crisis vs. 2026 Now In Remission
Image source: lina.catalina_
#24 I Am So Proud Of Everyone On This Thread
Image source: kiwi.belcanto
#25 2021 vs. 2026 – Spent Years Unable To Gain Weight/Get Above 90lbs And Struggled With Purging, But I’ve Been Steady 135lbs+ For The Last Few Years
Image source: jas_mccoy
#26 2024-2026
Image source: bbonnell
#27 Haven’t Done This Before… Here Goes. 2025 vs. 2026
Image source: balboaswingnut
#28 2006 And 2026. I Mostly Got Gayer
Image source: aubrey_lynn_gray
#29 Lost Weight And Horrible Evil Exes. You Can See The Life And My Spark Came Back
Image source: hailey_mccain
#30 Now With Brown Hai
Image source: osiris.the.sphynx_
#31 Same Pants- 1 Yr Apart
Image source: kuhmea
#32 The Post Narcissist Glow Up Hits Hard
Image source: kapn.america
#33 I’ve Been Clean For Over 16 Years
Image source: mre_z
#34 2024 vs. 2026
Image source: xo.violetgraves
#35 Old; 35 Years Old New; 44 Years Old
Image source: misshalonen
#36 2020 To 2026. I’ve Lost Over 100lbs And I Plan To Stay Healthy For The Rest Of My Life!
Image source: camjcam
#37 Pictures Help You See The Progress!
Image source: princesstjl
#38 Then – Now
Image source: theoriginalbrownbeauty
#39 During And After Chemo. Sending Hugs Brother
Image source: weatherillbenjamin
#40 2025 – 2026
Image source: carlosmartinezcr
#41 Guys It’s Possible
Image source: glevesconte
#42 40 On The Left 47 On The Right, 6 Years No Alcohol 7.5 Years No Beer
Image source: nicholasmrnarevic
#43 Cancer Fighter 2025 vs. 2026
Image source: anitabahcan
#44 2019 To 2026
Image source: parisplease_
#45 Was In A Cult Now Free!!! Out And Proud!!!
Image source: caleb_strickland605
#46 210 (2024)- 125 (Now)
Image source: 2luv.is2dye
#47 It’s Been 5 Years Already
Image source: kikiwontsee
#48 2024 vs. 2026. Some Days, Staying Alive Feels Like The Hardest Thing I Have To Do. But Somehow, I’m Still Here
Image source: nadauliaptr
#49 24. Soon To Be 30
Image source: dankadillas
#50 Then Now
Image source: consistentlycali
#51 Here’s Me Kind Of Staying The Same Since 2009 (19 Years Old) To Now At 36! Grunge For Lyfe!
Image source: soul_3sc4p3
#52 2024 vs. 2026
Image source: _jamyle
#53 2024-2026
Image source: lizatothemax
#54 I’m Down 200 Pounds From My Biggest
Image source: heyvar_the_horrible
#55 2024 vs. 2026. Same Girl, Same Horse, Both Much Happier With Less Weight To Carry
Image source: seriously.sirius20
#56 2025-2026 This Wasn’t Even My Heaviest. I Was 268 Now 196 And The Happiest I’ve Been In A While. So Proud Of Every One Else’s Journey Too!
Image source: theguywiththedinosaurtattoo
#57 2025 vs. 2026
Image source: geez33
#58 From County Jail To Comfy Beds. 10 Years Sober Looks Good On Me
Image source: paul_funyons
#59 2017 And 2026. I Still Need To Lose 50 Or 60 Pounds But I’ve Gotta Get Back On My Feet First…
Image source: john.stephen.reinhart.27
#60 Gained Weight But I Love How I Look Now Compared To Before
Image source: zzznedyak
#61 2019 To 2026, 7 Years Of Weight Loss Up And Down, This Is The First Year I’ve Held It!
Image source: lesbiansforyungi
#62 2024 Dec. vs. Now. Still On The Journey
Image source: kabir_oa
#63 2023 vs. 2026
Image source: deimosephobos
#64 Texas Supermax Penennientary In 2023 vs. 2026 Key West
Image source: lenchocertified
#65 My Gallbladder And Pancreas Were Screaming For Help
Image source: c.esme_
#66 2022 vs. 2026
Image source: jennythebleak
#67 2021 vs. 2026. When I Stop To Think/Look I’m Still Baffled, It’s Surreal That I Pulled This Off, & I’m Not Done Yet
Image source: coach_andy32
#68 Before….. 2021 ———> 2026
Image source: curatedclaritycollective
#69 2025 vs. 2026
Image source: magdalenemay10
#70 2015 vs. 2026. Married vs. Single
Image source: emmisssj
#71 2022 vs. 2026
Image source: adam_to_the_mcb
#72 2020-2026
Image source: truski05
#73 2024 – 2026, So Much Happier
Image source: lexhy__
#74 2017 V 2026
Image source: acargem
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