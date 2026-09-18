74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People’s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

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Many people have some form of insecurity. For some, it might be a lack of rhythm and bad dance moves; for others, it’s a job they’re stuck in. But for many people, appearance can fuel a lot of insecurities. That’s why weight loss usually has such a big effect on a person’s well-being. In fact, research finds that the self-esteem of people who have had weight loss surgery skyrockets by 131%.

People can glow up in many different ways, not just by shedding some weight. One Threads user recently asked fellow netizens to share their glow-ups, and some of the physical transformations that folks posted truly stunned us. Here are the best before-and-after photos that show how much feeling happy in your own skin can change everything!

#1 2023 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: natelevicurrie

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People’s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

#2 Last Chemo October 2021, My Last Marathon November 2025. Currently Training For My 7th Marathon Since Becoming Cancer Free

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: amyzing007

#3 First Round Of Chemo & 5 Years Cancer Free

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: saralou.writes

#4 Before After

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: dawsey.alli

#5 Cancer Fighter vs. Cancer Survivor

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: redzabenjamin

#6 My Turn

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: yamzextrasyrup

#7 2020 To 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: bombdom17

#8 This Is My 1 Year Transformation. But I Now I Have Much More Way To Go To Glow Completely. It’s Not Just About My Weight. I Have To Learn How To Love Myself

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: minelizasalci

#9 100+ Pounds Later…

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: audiemay7342

#10 🙃😅😍

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: adventure_magnet

#11 I Shed My Wheels

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: laurdor88

#12 2019 Fighting Cancer vs. 2026 Last Weekend For A Night Out

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: bad_ash_abroad

#13 Three Year And 96 Lb Difference. I Still Have Work To Do But I Will Get There

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lyandratyner

#14 July 2023 – Aug 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: jay.toyshay

#15 317-179. 2017 vs. Now

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lisabe1842

#16 21 vs. 31

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: mm0rguee

#17 930-960lbs (2005) vs. 325lbs (Pic Is From March Cuz I Rarely Take Full Body Shots)

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: ricathewanderer

#18 2023 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: dianamarianono

#19 2024 vs. 2026. I Had An Un-Properly Diagnosed Disease Wreaking Havoc On My Life. I Really Am So Grateful Everyday For The Healthy Body I Now Have

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: grandpa.ronnie

#20 Still A Work In Progress But Down 124 Lbs!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: rachelleinwonderlan

#21 Left: 2024, Diagnosed With Severe Agoraphobia, Not Able To Live My Life Right: Recent, I’m Mostly Happy And Beat Agoraphobia, Working As A Teacher And Lost > 20 Kg

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: neuroandnervous

#22 2025 vs. 2026 Huge Difference A Year Makes When You Start To Love Yourself

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: bombinmama

#23 2024 Myastenia Gravis Crisis vs. 2026 Now In Remission

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lina.catalina_

#24 I Am So Proud Of Everyone On This Thread

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: kiwi.belcanto

#25 2021 vs. 2026 – Spent Years Unable To Gain Weight/Get Above 90lbs And Struggled With Purging, But I’ve Been Steady 135lbs+ For The Last Few Years

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: jas_mccoy

#26 2024-2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: bbonnell

#27 Haven’t Done This Before… Here Goes. 2025 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: balboaswingnut

#28 2006 And 2026. I Mostly Got Gayer

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: aubrey_lynn_gray

#29 Lost Weight And Horrible Evil Exes. You Can See The Life And My Spark Came Back

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: hailey_mccain

#30 Now With Brown Hai

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: osiris.the.sphynx_

#31 Same Pants- 1 Yr Apart

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: kuhmea

#32 The Post Narcissist Glow Up Hits Hard

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: kapn.america

#33 I’ve Been Clean For Over 16 Years

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: mre_z

#34 2024 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: xo.violetgraves

#35 Old; 35 Years Old New; 44 Years Old

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: misshalonen

#36 2020 To 2026. I’ve Lost Over 100lbs And I Plan To Stay Healthy For The Rest Of My Life!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: camjcam

#37 Pictures Help You See The Progress!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: princesstjl

#38 Then – Now

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: theoriginalbrownbeauty

#39 During And After Chemo. Sending Hugs Brother

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: weatherillbenjamin

#40 2025 – 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: carlosmartinezcr

#41 Guys It’s Possible

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: glevesconte

#42 40 On The Left 47 On The Right, 6 Years No Alcohol 7.5 Years No Beer

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: nicholasmrnarevic

#43 Cancer Fighter 2025 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: anitabahcan

#44 2019 To 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: parisplease_

#45 Was In A Cult Now Free!!! Out And Proud!!!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: caleb_strickland605

#46 210 (2024)- 125 (Now)

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: 2luv.is2dye

#47 It’s Been 5 Years Already

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: kikiwontsee

#48 2024 vs. 2026. Some Days, Staying Alive Feels Like The Hardest Thing I Have To Do. But Somehow, I’m Still Here

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: nadauliaptr

#49 24. Soon To Be 30

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: dankadillas

#50 Then Now

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: consistentlycali

#51 Here’s Me Kind Of Staying The Same Since 2009 (19 Years Old) To Now At 36! Grunge For Lyfe!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: soul_3sc4p3

#52 2024 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: _jamyle

#53 2024-2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lizatothemax

#54 I’m Down 200 Pounds From My Biggest

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: heyvar_the_horrible

#55 2024 vs. 2026. Same Girl, Same Horse, Both Much Happier With Less Weight To Carry

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: seriously.sirius20

#56 2025-2026 This Wasn’t Even My Heaviest. I Was 268 Now 196 And The Happiest I’ve Been In A While. So Proud Of Every One Else’s Journey Too!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: theguywiththedinosaurtattoo

#57 2025 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: geez33

#58 From County Jail To Comfy Beds. 10 Years Sober Looks Good On Me

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: paul_funyons

#59 2017 And 2026. I Still Need To Lose 50 Or 60 Pounds But I’ve Gotta Get Back On My Feet First…

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: john.stephen.reinhart.27

#60 Gained Weight But I Love How I Look Now Compared To Before

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: zzznedyak

#61 2019 To 2026, 7 Years Of Weight Loss Up And Down, This Is The First Year I’ve Held It!

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lesbiansforyungi

#62 2024 Dec. vs. Now. Still On The Journey

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: kabir_oa

#63 2023 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: deimosephobos

#64 Texas Supermax Penennientary In 2023 vs. 2026 Key West

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lenchocertified

#65 My Gallbladder And Pancreas Were Screaming For Help

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: c.esme_

#66 2022 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: jennythebleak

#67 2021 vs. 2026. When I Stop To Think/Look I’m Still Baffled, It’s Surreal That I Pulled This Off, & I’m Not Done Yet

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: coach_andy32

#68 Before….. 2021 ———> 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: curatedclaritycollective

#69 2025 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: magdalenemay10

#70 2015 vs. 2026. Married vs. Single

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: emmisssj

#71 2022 vs. 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: adam_to_the_mcb

#72 2020-2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: truski05

#73 2024 – 2026, So Much Happier

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: lexhy__

#74 2017 V 2026

74 Wild Glow-Ups That Turned People&#8217;s Self-Doubt Into Confidence

Image source: acargem

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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