The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Highlights Sauron’s Rising Darkness

A new trailer has been unveiled this morning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Darkness truly seems to be rising! This trailer heavily focuses on the dark power of Sauron, along with the chaos and destruction he brings to Middle-earth. At 2 minutes and 14 seconds, it is a full minute shorter than the previous trailer; yet it manages to encapsulate much within that brief span.
Check out some initial thoughts:
Wow, this trailer packs a punch! It looks like this season will primarily center on Sauron. The atmosphere is starkly different from the last season—there’s hardly anything bucolic or reminiscent of the Shire or Elvish beauty in sight.
Prime Logo and General Atmosphere
At 0:01, I was particularly impressed by how they transitioned the logo into darkness—a fitting nod to the impending doom.
Multiple Faces of Sauron
In this trailer, we get a glimpse of Sauron in various guises at 0:14—a menacing touch reminiscent of his deceptive prowess.
Nods to Medieval Warfare
The shot at 0:23 feels very reminiscent of Helm’s Deep, though it’s more aligned with general medieval warfare scenes.
Concerns About Galadriel’s Corruption
One intriguing plot point raised is whether Galadriel might be under the influence of Sauron. Robert Aramayo pointed out during a Hall H panel at SDCC that
Elrond loves Galadriel and believes she is a force for good, but also has his doubts.
Exciting Dwarven Storyline
Another aspect to eagerly anticipate is the continuation of the dwarven story arc, brought vividly to life by an exceptional cast at 0:41.
New Faces and Notable Characters
Ciaran Hinds’ introduction at 1:32 had everyone buzzing. Clearly portrayed as one of the Maiar, there is still much speculation over which character he plays exactly.
The Role of Balrogs and Entwives
The brief glimpse of a Balrog (at 1:26) always intrigues me. What could its presence mean this season?
An appearance by an Entwife at 1:51 also raised a lot of excitement and curiosity about their role in Season 2.
The evil forces in Middle-earth are undoubtedly gathering. Whether it’s wights, trolls, or other sinister entities like Shelob, this season seems poised to explore the darker aspects of Tolkien’s universe. Notably, though special effects are impressive, my primary interest lies in seeing how actors breathe life into their characters. This makes Hinds’ inclusion especially thrilling!
Follow Us