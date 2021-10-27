The Reason There Are No Cats in The Walking Dead

For more than a decade, The Walking Dead has been one of the most popular shows on TV. Set during a zombie apocalypse, the show centers around a group of people who are doing their best to survive. Even though there are lots of things about the show that are different from the world as we know it, there are also some similarities. One of those similarities is the fact that, even in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, dogs are still man’s best friend. While it’s true that dogs don’t play a prominent role in the series, there is one that has become a star in his own right. During season nine viewers met a dog that eventually becomes Daryl’s pet. Of course, pet ownership looks a little different in The Walking Dead. Still, all of the cat lovers out there can’t help but feel a little excluded. Many of them are probably wondering when cats will get their chance to shine. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’s ever going to happen on The Walking Dead. Keep reading to learn why you probably won’t see any cats in The Walking Dead.
Cats and The Walking Dead
If you’ve been a fan of The Walking Dead since the comics, you’ll know that animals have never really been a big part of the storyline. In fact, the lack of animals is something that many viewers have discussed over the years. With the exception of Dog, it’s almost as if animals no longer exist. Some people have assumed this means that they’re all dead, but this isn’t exactly the case. When asked why there haven’t been many animals on the show, creator Robert Kirkman told ComicBook.com, “Well, animals don’t really behave on set, so that’s one thing”. He then went on to add that humans were always meant to be the focus of the comics and the series. According to the Huffington Post, Kirman also said, “The artist that draws the comic book loves drawing people, loves drawing zombies, does not enjoy drawing animals so much”. While he didn’t get a reason for the absence of cats specifically, fans seem to have their own theories. According to a Quora user named James Geraghty, “…cats are smart enough to stay away. For all the cats that are out in the wild they would be hiding somewhere out of sight and coming out to hunt”. Other fans have assumed that the humans were forced to eat the cats when food was running low. Some believe the cats are simply smart enough to hide.
Could Cats Survive A Zombie Apocolypse?
Let’s be real, if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’ve probably spent countless hours wondering if you’d be able to survive a zombie apocalypse. You’ve probably even thought about a strategy to keep yourself safe. If you have a cat, you’ve probably also wondered whether your fur baby would be able to make it. While we’ve already seen that the chance for human survival can be pretty low, you’ll be happy to know that your cat stands a fairly good chance. The good news for the few animals who have appeared on The Walking Dead is that they can’t be turned into zombies. That’s good news for humans because it’s one less threat they have to worry about. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that cats are much safer than humans. As mentioned earlier, these animals could end up becoming food for humans, and there’s also a chance that the walkers will want to eat them as well.
That said, cats seem like they would be more than capable of surviving in a world overrun by zombies. Not only are cats fast and agile, but they’re also known for being smart. Cats’ ability to climb things would come in pretty handy, too. In general, cats would probably be able to pick up on the fact that something dangerous is going on, and it wouldn’t take them long to realize that they should steer clear of people – both living and dead. With plenty of places to hide, it seems reasonable that cats could actually survive a zombie apocalypse with relative ease. At the same time, cats (or any other animal) that survives a zombie apocalypse might not make for a good pet. You can imagine that ducking and dodging walkers would probably make even the sweetest cat get fierce. Unfortunately, though, this isn’t something we will ever get a glimpse of in The Walking Dead.