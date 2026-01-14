The Pitt Fans Are “Glad” One Cast Member Won’t Be Bringing Her Famous Father To Work

In the past, the medical drama series The Pitt featured one of its cast members’ dads as a guest star. However, the hit HBO Max series, which recently premiered its second season on January 8, 2026, will not be repeating the same cameo formula.
Earlier this month, director John Wells shut down the idea of actress Taylor Dearden’s celebrity father appearing in season 2, and for a good reason.
“Glad they said no,” one fan reacted.
The Pitt director revealed why Taylor Dearden’s father will not appear in season 2
Image credits: Warrick Page/HBO Max
In the show, Taylor Dearden plays Dr. Melissa “Mel” King, a neurodivergent second-year resident at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. She is the real-life daughter of actors Bryan Cranston and actress Robin Gale Dearden.
While Robin has stepped back from acting in recent years, Cranston remains one of the most famous TV actors thanks to his performance in Breaking Bad. As a result, he’d be an immediately noticeable addition to any show, attracting a large viewership.
However, director and executive producer John Wells played down the possibility of Dearden sharing screen space with her dad. During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes on January 3, Wells explained that while the prospective camel was tempting, it was one “they want to avoid.”
“We don’t want to pull the attention away from the medicine and the wonderful actors that we have,” he said.
The Pitt fans agree that Bryan Cranston will steal the spotlight
Image credits: David Livingston / Getty
On Reddit, fans agreed with Well’s reasoning for not including a cameo of Dearden’s famous father. They were relieved that the multiple Emmy-winning actor would not be showing up in season 2, feeling he would overshadow most of the cast.
A Redditor commented, “Cranston is a force of nature and will immediately steal any scene he is in.”
“Good. No stunt casting, please. This is a quality show, and I’d be disappointed if they stooped to this sort of self-referential Hollywood pandering,” a third user said.
Similarly, series star Noah Wyle has also expressed skepticism over his former ER castmates appearing in season 2. In August 2025, Wyle told Variety that while tempting, such cameos “run the risk of it being a little distracting.”
The Pitt broke its cameo rule to unite another father-daughter duo on screen
Image credits: Warrick Page/HBO Max
Despite the strict policy for guest stars, the makers broke their rule in the first season by bringing in another cast member’s celebrity father for a short stint.
In season 1, Fiona Dourif’s Dr. Cassie McKay, a second-year resident and single mother, mentioned her father would be picking up her son, Harrison.
When her father, Neil McKay, showed up, he was played by none other than Dourif’s real-life dad, Brad Dourif.
Image credits: Warrick Page/HBO Max
He is best known for voicing Chucky in the Child’s Play franchise and received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Fans were pleased with Dourif’s appearance, mostly because it was well foreshadowed, brief, and did not steal the spotlight from the main cast, describing it as “beautiful.”
“I enjoyed it immensely, especially because they didn’t over-play it,” one fan said.
Another viewer said, “So grateful and glad they got a few scenes together as father and daughter characters, it makes my heart sing.”
The Pitt season 2 releases new episodes weekly on HBO Max.
Follow Us