People Are Cracking Up At These 120 Memes Inspired By The TV Series “The Office”

‘The Office’ is a show that just keeps on giving, even more than 20 years after it first aired.

The American version became so popular that people still watch reruns of it, but what’s really made it a cult favorite are the memes and GIFs that pop up every now and then on our screens. Believe it or not, they fit almost every life situation, whether it’s work-related or not.

There’s a high chance you’ve seen at least one of its memes even if you’ve never watched the show. But if you’re here reading this, it means you can’t get enough — just like me.

Lucky for us, there’s always something new.

For me, it’s one of my go-to shows while eating a meal. When I finish a new series and don’t know what to watch next, I put this on. When I’m sad, happy, bored… you get the gist. No matter what mood I’m in, ‘The Office’ is always there, and somehow, it never gets old.

#1

Image source: The Office Memes

#2

Image source: The Office Memes

#3

Image source: The Office Memes

So what really makes ‘The Office’ a meme success?

The show is filmed like a fake documentary and the cast constantly breaks the fourth wall — looking at the camera, reacting in tiny but telling ways. Their expressions give us ready‑made GIFs and meme templates for all kinds of emotions.

Another reason is the show’s timing — its airing coincided with the rise of social media, when fans could easily digitize and share images. It also started the exact same year that YouTube launched.

#4

Image source: The Office Memes

#5

Image source: The Office Memes

#6

Image source: The Office Memes

There were several other comedy shows that aired during the same time as ‘The Office’ but what sets its apart even today is its relatability.

“It’s the characters and their relationships with each other. These are some of the most relatable characters ever portrayed on a sitcom,” Donald Garverick, director of The Office! A Musical Parody, told Mashable.

It is set in a paper company, but the moments in the show go way beyond office life — Jim giving the camera that classic side-eye is perfect for silently judging your messy roommate or the drama in your family.

#7

Image source: The Office Memes

#8

Image source: The Office Memes

#9

Image source: The Office Memes

The show has gained such popularity that it’s even been the subject of several research papers and studies. There are also books exploring its humor, storytelling, and cultural impact.

One linguistic study found that sarcasm, hyperbole, and understatement all play a big role in creating the show’s humor which explains why dialogues from the show work so well as memes.

#10

Image source: The Office Memes

#11

Image source: The Office Memes

#12

Image source: The Office Memes

The show also has some racist and sexist undertones, but it aims to satirize such prejudices.

Rainn Wilson, who plays the character of Dwight Schrute on the show, in a recent podcast admitted that the show would be done a bit differently if it was made today.

“They’re clueless and in their cluelessness they’re racist and insensitive, and they’re always saying the wrong thing. And that’s Michael, Dwight and Andy — and Kevin for that matter. So it’s a show based around clueless, insensitive, racist, sexist people that kind of mirrors the United States in a lot of ways,” he said.

While the main boss, Michael Scott, is problematic, his character shows a bit of growth over the series and you may find yourself actually rooting for him over time.

#13

Image source: The Office Memes

#14

Image source: The Office Memes

#15

Image source: The Office Memes

‘The Office’ was the most-streamed TV show in 2020, and continued to be streamed by millions during the pandemic.

In October 2024, it was the third most-streamed show in the UK with over 43 million views.

The recent viewership numbers also show that it remains one of the most popular TV comedies of the streaming era.

#16

Image source: The Office Memes

#17

Image source: The Office Memes

#18

Image source: The Office Memes

Even though the UK version — and the original — is critically acclaimed, the American version became far more popular globally.

It ran for nine seasons, far longer than the UK original’s two seasons and a couple of specials, giving it much more exposure and time to build the characters and engage the audience.

The UK Office also had a dry, dead-end workplace feel, while the US version chose a more optimistic, feel-good sitcom style that was liked by more people.

#19

Image source: The Office Memes

#20

Image source: The Office Memes

#21

Image source: The Office Memes

In times like these, it’s easy to see why people cling to ‘The Office’ and its memes —it’s like a little escape and something lighthearted when everything else feels chaotic.

And if you’re a huge fan of the Dunder Mifflin gang as well, you know how the easter eggs, behind-the-scenes moments and inside jokes all add to the comfort, comedy and nostalgia.

#22

Image source: The Office Memes

#23

Image source: The Office Memes

#24

Image source: The Office Memes

#25

Image source: The Office Memes

#26

Image source: The Office Memes

#27

Image source: The Office Memes

#28

Image source: The Office Memes

#29

Image source: The Office Memes

#30

Image source: The Office Memes

#31

Image source: The Office Memes

#32

Image source: The Office Memes

#33

Image source: The Office Memes

#34

Image source: The Office Memes

#35

Image source: The Office Memes

#36

Image source: The Office Memes

#37

Image source: The Office Memes

#38

Image source: The Office Memes

#39

Image source: The Office Memes

#40

Image source: The Office Memes

#41

Image source: The Office Memes

#42

Image source: The Office Memes

#43

Image source: The Office Memes

#44

Image source: The Office Memes

#45

Image source: The Office Memes

#46

Image source: The Office Memes

#47

Image source: The Office Memes

#48

Image source: The Office Memes

#49

Image source: The Office Memes

#50

Image source: The Office Memes

#51

Image source: The Office Memes

#52

Image source: The Office Memes

#53

Image source: The Office Memes

#54

Image source: The Office Memes

#55

Image source: The Office Memes

#56

Image source: The Office Memes

#57

Image source: The Office Memes

#58

Image source: The Office Memes

#59

Image source: The Office Memes

#60

Image source: The Office Memes

#61

Image source: The Office Memes

#62

Image source: The Office Memes

#63

Image source: The Office Memes

#64

Image source: The Office Memes

#65

Image source: The Office Memes

#66

Image source: The Office Memes

#67

Image source: The Office Memes

#68

Image source: The Office Memes

#69

Image source: The Office Memes

#70

Image source: The Office Memes

#71

Image source: The Office Memes

#72

Image source: The Office Memes

#73

Image source: The Office Memes

#74

Image source: The Office Memes

#75

Image source: The Office Memes

#76

Image source: The Office Memes

#77

Image source: The Office Memes

#78

Image source: The Office Memes

#79

Image source: The Office Memes

#80

Image source: The Office Memes

#81

Image source: The Office Memes

#82

Image source: The Office Memes

#83

Image source: The Office Memes

#84

Image source: The Office Memes

#85

Image source: The Office Memes

#86

Image source: The Office Memes

#87

Image source: The Office Memes

#88

Image source: The Office Memes

#89

Image source: The Office Memes

#90

Image source: The Office Memes

#91

Image source: The Office Memes

#92

Image source: The Office Memes

#93

Image source: The Office Memes

#94

Image source: The Office Memes

#95

Image source: The Office Memes

#96

Image source: The Office Memes

#97

Image source: The Office Memes

#98

Image source: The Office Memes

#99

Image source: The Office Memes

#100

Image source: The Office Memes

#101

Image source: The Office Memes

#102

Image source: The Office Memes

#103

Image source: The Office Memes

#104

Image source: The Office Memes

#105

Image source: The Office Memes

#106

Image source: The Office Memes

#107

Image source: The Office Memes

#108

Image source: The Office Memes

#109

Image source: The Office Memes

#110

Image source: The Office Memes

#111

Image source: The Office Memes

#112

Image source: The Office Memes

#113

Image source: The Office Memes

#114

Image source: The Office Memes

#115

Image source: The Office Memes

#116

Image source: facebook.com

#117

Image source: The Office Memes

#118

Image source: The Office Memes

#119

Image source: The Office Memes

#120

Image source: The Office Memes

