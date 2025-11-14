Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

by

The Star Wars saga of 42 years wrapped up at the end of 2019, but a Disney+ hit show The Mandalorian came to save the day by taking us back to the Star Wars universe set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. This American space opera gave the fandom a new hope, the legendary baby Yoda and loads of exciting fan art to fill the wait until season 2.

Check out this impressive collection of next-level fan art by Vadim Dvoeglazov that we hope will become a real thing!

More info: Instagram

Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Russian artist Vadim Dvoeglazov, also known as ‘dvglzv’, paid his tribute to the series by reimagining each of the episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 as vintage comic book covers in the style of an old school Marvel Star Wars comic book from the 1970s. These awesome retro illustrations perfectly sum up each episode and would definitely be approved by the Comics Code Authority. A flawless design, character representation and intricate details, like episode titles, quotes or consistent stamps, make it look as if they were real comics.

Chapter 2: The Child

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

“Since childhood, I was not indifferent to comics and star wars universe. I really love the retro aesthetics of comic books of the 50-80s. I can name Jack Kirby as my inspiration. I often use his drawing style for my work,” the artist told Bored Panda.

Chapter 3: The Sin

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Chapter 4: Sanctuary

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Chapter 5: The Gunslinger

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Chapter 6: The Prisoner

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Chapter 7: The Reckoning

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Chapter 8: Redemption

Russian Artist Sums Up Each Episode Of The Mandalorian In Vintage Comic Book Covers (8 Pics)

Image credits: dvglzv

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Reasons Project Runway is Dangerous for TV
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2017
Where Were the ‘Tremors’ Movies Filmed?
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2024
I Captured Plum Trees Blooming In Japan!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Five Smartest Comic Book Characters on TV Right Now
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2017
Tom Hanks Sends Another Update On His Health After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Ridiculously Catchy Kids Show Theme Songs
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.