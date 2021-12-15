The Hilarious Truth About Buzz’s Girlfriend from Home Alone

Home Alone is one of the most memorable movies from the 90s, and it is now widely considered a Christmas classic. Although Macauley Culkin’s character, Kevin, is the main focus of the movie, there are other characters who have also left lasting impressions on viewers. Among them is Kevin’s older brother, Buzz. Like lots of other brothers, Kevin and Buzz have a love/hate relationship. As the younger sibling, Kevin often gets on Buzz’s nerves which results in them constantly fighting. One of the most memorable moments between the on-screen siblings occurs when Kevin sees a picture of Buzz’s girlfriend. As soon as he sees the picture, Kevin makes a disgusted face and says, “Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof!”. Even though it’s a relatively quick moment, it’s one that has stuck with many fans. Over the years, there are lots of viewers who wondered about the identity of Buzz’s girlfriend. Little do they know, the story behind the picture is equally as unforgettable at the scene in the movie. Keep reading to find out the truth about Buzz’s girlfriend from Home Alone.
Who Was Buzz’s Girlfriend?
When people saw the picture of Buzz’s girlfriend in the movie, many of them just assumed that the photo was of an actual little girl. In reality, though, that wasn’t the case at all. Producers had a feeling that the scene was going to be memorable, and they didn’t want to subject an actual young girl to the possibility of being bullied. According to Movie Web, Devin Ratray (Buzz) said, “[They] decided it would be unkind to put a girl in that role of just being funny-looking. The art director had a son who was more than willing to volunteer for the part. I think if he had known it would become the highest-grossing family comedy of all time, he might have had second thoughts about it.” It turns out the producers were right. In the 30 years since the movie’s release, that scene continues to be one of the most talked-about moments of the movie. The next time you watch Home Alone, you’ll be able to see this scene from a completely different perspective. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any additional information on the movie’s art director, Dan Webster, or his son. However, it doesn’t appear that Webster’s son went on to have a career in the entertainment industry.
Why Home Alone Is Such An Iconic Movie
Even though there have been countless Christmas movies released over the years, there has always been something special about Home Alone. Every year during the holiday season, countless people re-watch Home Alone. Over the years, the film has even topped many people’s lists as the greatest Christmas movie of all time. But what is it about Home Alone that makes it such a timeless classic? As an article from Den of Geek states, “Home Alone is infused with frivolous merriment, sentimentalism, music and snow and it takes place during the days counting down to Jesus’ birthday. As far as backdrop goes everything is just fine for a film which deftly uses Christmas as a narrative engine on which to power a resonant comedy-action-drama.This super-charged feature continues to resound, but it’s not what you might call a ‘timeless’ movie because, superficially it’s dated pretty badly. Nevertheless, that in fact only further strengthens its status as the absolute Best Christmas Movie of All Time.”
What Is Devin Ratray Up To Now?
Now that we’ve talked about Buzz’s girlfriend, we should probably talk a little bit about Buzz. Devin Ratray, the actor who portrayed Buzz, made his professional acting debut in the mid-1980s. Prior to being cast in Home Alone, he was best known for his role in the series Heartland. His role as Buzz thrust him into the spotlight and turned him into a bonafide child star. In 1992, he reprised his role as Buzz in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He reprised the role once again in 2021 in an additional spin-off called Home Sweet Home Alone. Although many of his post-home alone roles have been relatively minor, Devin has continued to act consistently over the years. In addition to his work as an actor, Devin has also found success on the other side of the camera. He is a writer and producer and will likely be doing even more work behind the scenes as his career continues. No matter how many other things Devin accomplishes over the years, his role as Buzz will always be one of the biggest moments of his career.