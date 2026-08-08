The Edge: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
The Edge
August 8, 1961
Barking, Essex, England
65 Years Old
Leo
Who Is The Edge?
David Howell Evans, known as The Edge, is an Irish musician celebrated for his distinctive, effects-laden guitar work, a signature of the rock band U2. His minimalist approach to melody and texture has influenced generations of guitarists worldwide.
He first burst into the public eye as a founding member of U2, a band formed with school friends in Dublin. Their groundbreaking 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, propelled them to global stardom, defining their anthemic sound.
Early Life and Education
Born in Barking, Essex, England, David Howell Evans moved with his Welsh parents, Garvin and Gwenda, to Dublin, Ireland, when he was one year old. He grew up alongside his older brother, Richard, who also pursued music.
His formal education took place at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, where he answered an advertisement placed by Larry Mullen Jr. to form a band. This pivotal moment led to the genesis of U2.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked The Edge’s adult life, beginning with his marriage to Aislinn O’Sullivan in 1983. Following their divorce, he married American dancer and choreographer Morleigh Steinberg in 2002.
He has five children: daughters Hollie, Arran, and Blue Angel with O’Sullivan, and daughter Sian and son Levi with Steinberg, with whom he maintains his current marriage.
Career Highlights
The Edge’s career is defined by U2’s monumental albums, including the critically acclaimed The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby, which have collectively earned the band 22 Grammy Awards. His innovative guitar playing shaped U2’s iconic sound.
Beyond the band, he co-founded Music Rising, a charity dedicated to replacing musical instruments lost in natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina, demonstrating his commitment to philanthropic causes.
His enduring impact was recognized with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of U2, cementing his legacy in rock music history.
Signature Quote
“Notes actually do mean something. They have power. I think of notes as being expensive. You don’t just throw them around. I find the ones that do the best job and that’s what I use.”
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