The Controversy Surrounding The Good Times Reboot

Good Times is a classic series that was a benchmark on how to proper do a sitcom with all-black cast. Running from 1974 – 1979, the Golden Globes nominee saw Evans family try to make the best out of their lives in the Chicago projects. These weren’t your stereotypical hood characters onscreen. In fact, none of the characters were presented as ghetto or hood. Each member of the family strived for a better life, and throughout six seasons, the show put them on the path of greatness that resulted in the Evans family finally leaving the projects in the final season.
To the surprise of most, Netflix confirmed an adult and animated reboot for the streaming service. However, once the Good Times trailer played, audiences were immediately outraged by the supposed reboot. Nothing about the trailer was reminiscent about the original show. There was no drug dealing baby. Or much of the stereotypical characteristics that define what some people view Blacks are in the modern era. After watching the series due to pure curiosity, it’s clear that Ranada Shepard (the showrunner) didn’t understand the themes and commentary of the original series.
Displaying The Classic Black Stereotypes Without A Hint Of Cleverness
Being a black man myself, I’m well versed into the stereotypes when it comes to living in the hood. It’s a true statement for most Black Americans, and it’s a reason why the original series was so relatable in the 70’s. However, the original Good Times didn’t revel in the ghetto attributes of being in the hood. Sure, there were episodes that addressed serious topics that comes with living in such a dangerous environment, but the key thing was that the main cast was presented as a band of intelligent characters who trying to make something better out of their lives.
There’s nothing wrong with basing a film on stereotypical Black culture. The Boondocks is a prime example of doing this and subverting expectations. The problem with The Good Times reboot is that it heightens these stereotypes without a hint of cleverness behind it. The opening episode has Reggie singing with a cock roach. That moment had nothing to do with the overall arc of the series. There’s plenty of moments and gags that are supposed to be funny, but doesn’t serve the purpose beyond telling a simple joke.
The Characters Are A Bad Farce Of What Representation Is
It re-enforces Black stereotypes. In fact, it often feels like the show was written by people who imagine what the hood is. There’s no subtly or cleverness behind these jokes. The animated reboot does nothing with the strong material that the original Good Times had. Obviously, changes will be made since it’s been 50 -years since the first show. The culture has changed drastically, so this modern version has to replicate today’s version of what the hood is.
But a drug dealing baby? A numb-skull father and son (who has repeated the tenth grade three times), and a mother that is absolutely obsessed with her appearance. These characters do share some of the same elements as the original cast, but these are shallow human beings who exhibit racism, sexist, or homophobia. Grey replying to Junior asking “What about the struggle” is equally depressing. Yes, Black people do struggle, but ALL people struggle at some point in their lives.
Making it seems as if being Black guarantees automatic struggles means that these characters are operating on a victim mentality, which only makes the serious feel misguided with it’s messaging. Within the silliness, the show does tackle some serious subjects, but everything feels extremely surface level and jaded to a certain extent. Despite these characters sharing some of the core traits of the original cast, none of them have the charm and dimension that they have.
Good Times Feel Like A Watered Down Boondocks
I know that the creators made it clear that this was a reimaging, but Good Times feels like a mix of Robot Chicken and Boondocks minus the laughs. There’s also clear influence of Family Guy in here too, but the writing lacks the wit and heart that Seth MacFarlane’s serious has.
There’s a couple of chuckles to be had, but this simply isn’t a good show. The political themes feel don’t have the level of nuance necessary to be impactful. It doesn’t have anything important or new to say about growing up in the hood in modern times. Good Times tries to have it’s cake and eat too; however, it’s had to take the show serious when there’s a drug dealing baby parading around her. The original show was about the character striving for a better life. The reboot is about characters embracing victimhood and the negative aspects of black culture, yet still striving for a better life. The animated reboot is a farce that shares no resemblance of the great show that came before it.
