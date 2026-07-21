Manosphere’s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Controversial manosphere influencer Andrew Tate was taken into custody by US Marshals in Miami on Saturday, June 18, after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced 32 charges against him, adding to the 10 charges filed in 2024. 

The British-American citizen is facing seven counts of misconduct involving women, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for intimate exploitation, three counts of violence causing bodily harm, and 19 additional counts related to offenses involving indecent images of a child

The CPS said these charges relate to alleged crimes committed between July 2010 and August 2017.

Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

Image credits: Ian Maule 

However, Joe McBride, the attorney representing Andrew and his brother Tristan, who is also facing six equally serious charges, disputed the claim after they appeared in a Miami federal court on Monday to begin extradition proceedings to the UK. 

“They’ve never done anything wrong. They shouldn’t be extradited for crimes they didn’t commit,” McBride said.

McBride also compared the charges against the siblings to the several legal proceedings involving US President Donald Trump, which he described as a “witch hunt.”

Despite the gravity of the allegations against Andrew Tate, social media found a lighter angle, turning the arrest into a viral meme moment.

Manosphere’s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

Image credits: James Manning – PA Images 

The unlikely star of the show was his arrest-day attire — a figure-hugging, silky purple shirt paired with black trousers that tapered above his ankles — which became the subject of countless jokes.

One user imagined Tate as Anne Hathaway’s character from The Devil Wears Prada, with Emily Blunt’s character asking, “Are you wearing the…” before Tate confidently replied, “The arrest outfit? Yes, I am!”

Another quipped, “Looks like Andrew Tate got his outfits from Temu.”

A separate viral post imagined UK police decorating Tate’s prison cell with neon pink LED lights, matching bedsheets and curtains, and an assortment of equally vibrant décor.

Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

Image credits: BACKGRID

Others likened his wardrobe to those of several female fictional characters, including Blanche from the iconic 1980s and 1990s sitcom The Golden Girls and Agnes Tachyon from the anime franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Many of these memes poked fun at men who look to Tate for “alpha male” advice, suggesting they may want to reconsider their source.

Even children’s television characters weren’t spared from the comparisons, with Barney from Barney & Friends and Tinky Winky from Teletubbies making frequent appearances.

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

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Manosphere&#8217;s Andrew Tate Got Arrested In Florida, And The Video Has Prompted Some Of The Best Memes In Ages

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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