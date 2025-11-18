50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

by

No matter how skilled and capable you are, there’s no way that you can outrun bad luck. Learning to deal with disappointment and frustration in a healthy way is a key part of life. But let’s be honest here—many of us still wish we didn’t have to.

The r/WellTextSucks subreddit invites internet users to share photos and screenshots of situations that would make almost anyone empathize with what the people had to go through. Scroll down for some of the top pics to remind you that no matter how bad you think your day is going, it can always get worse. 

#1 Dennis Definitely Left An Impression

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Bmangall20

#2 Why?!

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: kitkatbloo

#3 Thought It Belonged Here

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Apr3ndiz

#4 Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog’s Last Day Alive

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Nico_Geo1

#5 The Best Part? Can’t Even Drink The Water!

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Draygoes

#6 Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: mike_KING6

#7 That’s A Big Oof

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: IAmNateBekin

#8 Tony Hawk Problems

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: tonyhawk

#9 Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Nxoyii

#10 Poor Guy

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: E_StewartLittle

#11 Training Gone To Waste

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: SirMalcolmK

#12 It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Hand_official

#13 Quite The Wake Up Call

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: OpenSauce04

#14 F

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: SCP_KING_KILLER

#15 Bad Headline Placement

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: kieranmc29

#16 Damn That Hurt

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: altflash

#17 What A Way To Lose

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: dramababy96

#18 Momentum. It’s A Law

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: ventanaman

#19 Well That Sucks

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: yayoletsgo

#20 Oopsie Daisy

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Beulowsky

#21 Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: preston-11

#22 My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :(

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Hooktail419

#23 That Sucks

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Dyslexic-Nose-

#24 Seems My Mom Was Right After All

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: KuroiNamida96

#25 Well That Sucks

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: JellyCatGaming

#26 I Was So Excited About This Deal!

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: joeylister

#27 It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: suzu_mishra

#28 If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win

After 5 hours on the phone and 4 in the bank… Absolutely no one can explain how a fraudulent charge of 888,888.88 went through without being flagged for review.

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: wamtastic666

#29 Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right?

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Apprehensive_Bug_826

#30 Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: acecake19

#31 Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: buffrants

#32 My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: xXMadSmacksXx83

#33 Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: neuroticsmurf

#34 They Accepted My Request

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Sol_Smiley

#35 My Friend’s College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: keithimgay

#36 When God Doesn’t Like You

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: kiwichris2

#37 Get Well Soon Dude

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: reddit.com

#38 I Feel Sorry For This Man

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: MR_TRUMP_Vincent2

#39 Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: mlaislais

#40 My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: ExtraVegetable

#41 Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He’s Standing

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Eightsevenfox

#42 The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: oneyeehaw

#43 My Memory Isn’t Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I’m An A-Hole

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: alainbryden

#44 These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: skier_sweet

#45 My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Junker_66

#46 5 Hours Short

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: arries159

#47 Hello! (At 2am… 4am…)

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: thefalloftroy

#48 Well Damn

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Kiromu_uwu

#49 The Sun Really Sucks

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: Liv_The_Ginge

#50 Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And… He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail

50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

Image source: outlander2323

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
79 Incredible Pics That Will Make You Look Twice To Understand What You’re Seeing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Beloved Infidel”
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2015
Kaos Cast: Who Stars in Netflix’s Mythological Dark Comedy?
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2024
Chilling Warning Professor Made About Bryan Kohberger’s Behavior As Complaints Piled Up Before Tragedy
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Jewelry Collection That Resembles Berries
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fine Art Turned Into Clothes Lets You Wear Your Favorite Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.