50 Times People Had Such Bad Luck, The Internet Felt For Them

No matter how skilled and capable you are, there’s no way that you can outrun bad luck. Learning to deal with disappointment and frustration in a healthy way is a key part of life. But let’s be honest here—many of us still wish we didn’t have to.
The r/WellTextSucks subreddit invites internet users to share photos and screenshots of situations that would make almost anyone empathize with what the people had to go through. Scroll down for some of the top pics to remind you that no matter how bad you think your day is going, it can always get worse.
#1 Dennis Definitely Left An Impression
Image source: Bmangall20
#2 Why?!
Image source: kitkatbloo
#3 Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: Apr3ndiz
#4 Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog’s Last Day Alive
Image source: Nico_Geo1
#5 The Best Part? Can’t Even Drink The Water!
Image source: Draygoes
#6 Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly
Image source: mike_KING6
#7 That’s A Big Oof
Image source: IAmNateBekin
#8 Tony Hawk Problems
Image source: tonyhawk
#9 Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy
Image source: Nxoyii
#10 Poor Guy
Image source: E_StewartLittle
#11 Training Gone To Waste
Image source: SirMalcolmK
#12 It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry
Image source: Hand_official
#13 Quite The Wake Up Call
Image source: OpenSauce04
#14 F
Image source: SCP_KING_KILLER
#15 Bad Headline Placement
Image source: kieranmc29
#16 Damn That Hurt
Image source: altflash
#17 What A Way To Lose
Image source: dramababy96
#18 Momentum. It’s A Law
Image source: ventanaman
#19 Well That Sucks
Image source: yayoletsgo
#20 Oopsie Daisy
Image source: Beulowsky
#21 Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes
Image source: preston-11
#22 My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :(
Image source: Hooktail419
#23 That Sucks
Image source: Dyslexic-Nose-
#24 Seems My Mom Was Right After All
Image source: KuroiNamida96
#25 Well That Sucks
Image source: JellyCatGaming
#26 I Was So Excited About This Deal!
Image source: joeylister
#27 It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here
Image source: suzu_mishra
#28 If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win
After 5 hours on the phone and 4 in the bank… Absolutely no one can explain how a fraudulent charge of 888,888.88 went through without being flagged for review.
Image source: wamtastic666
#29 Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right?
Image source: Apprehensive_Bug_826
#30 Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance
Image source: acecake19
#31 Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao
Image source: buffrants
#32 My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse
Image source: xXMadSmacksXx83
#33 Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car
Image source: neuroticsmurf
#34 They Accepted My Request
Image source: Sol_Smiley
#35 My Friend’s College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture
Image source: keithimgay
#36 When God Doesn’t Like You
Image source: kiwichris2
#37 Get Well Soon Dude
Image source: reddit.com
#38 I Feel Sorry For This Man
Image source: MR_TRUMP_Vincent2
#39 Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On
Image source: mlaislais
#40 My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News
Image source: ExtraVegetable
#41 Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He’s Standing
Image source: Eightsevenfox
#42 The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride
Image source: oneyeehaw
#43 My Memory Isn’t Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I’m An A-Hole
Image source: alainbryden
#44 These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other
Image source: skier_sweet
#45 My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)
Image source: Junker_66
#46 5 Hours Short
Image source: arries159
#47 Hello! (At 2am… 4am…)
Image source: thefalloftroy
#48 Well Damn
Image source: Kiromu_uwu
#49 The Sun Really Sucks
Image source: Liv_The_Ginge
#50 Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And… He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail
Image source: outlander2323
