30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They’re Useless (New Pics)

by

OK, folks, you might want to keep your GPS on while scrolling through this one because we’re heading into the land of ‘Terrible Maps.’

It’s a bumpy ride, full of wrong coordinates and not-very-helpful legends, however, the unexpected twists and turns are what make it so memorable.

This fun online project, dedicated to geographically incorrect entertainment, features such gems as ‘The World According To Fish’ and ‘What Pedestrian [Signs] Look Like Across Europe.’

Even though its content might not get you from point A to point B, the pictures can, in fact, teach you something and put a smile on your face.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

#1 Earth

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#2 World Map According To Fish

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#3 Cat Earth Theory

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#4 How The Rest Of The World Sees The USA

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#5 Map Of Earth If There Was No Land

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#6 How To Find Kentucky On The Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#7 Argentina

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#8 Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#9 Antarctica, The Confusing Continent

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#10 Most Oddly Named Town In Each Us State

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#11 Zimbabwe And Namibia

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#12 Terrible Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#13 Bosnians: I Wanna Swim Croatia: No

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#14 That’s Going To Look Stupid In 60 Million Years

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#15 Restaurant Order Preferences In Africa

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#16 Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#17 Basically Every Data Map Of Europe

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source:  terriblemap

#18 Map Of Roman Air Bases In 2nd Century Ad

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#19 Rolled Up

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#20 Europe But If Europe Colonised It

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#21 Nice People

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#22 For Everyone In The UK Waiting For The 12th Of April. A Map Of Every Pub In The UK

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#23 Terrible Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#24 Terrible Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#25 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#26 Danger Presented By Indiana

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#27 Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#28 2,066 Americans Were Asked To Point Out Ukraine On A Map

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#29 Population Per Capita

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: terriblemap

#30 Statistic

30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They&#8217;re Useless (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleMaps

#31 Prison Population Per 100,000 People

#32 Countries With An Ak-47 On Their Flag

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Treasures From The Past That People Discovered During Home Renovations
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“No One Is Cleaning Their House Every Day. No One Is Having Sex Every Day:” Mom’s Post On Parenting Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Cringiest Thing You’ve Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
134 Camping Jokes That Are A Real Wild Ride
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What You Need to Know About Hood Adjacent With James Davis
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2017
Someone Used The New Snapchat Filter On Game Of Thrones Characters (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.