30 Terrible Maps That Are As Funny As They’re Useless (New Pics)

OK, folks, you might want to keep your GPS on while scrolling through this one because we’re heading into the land of ‘Terrible Maps.’
It’s a bumpy ride, full of wrong coordinates and not-very-helpful legends, however, the unexpected twists and turns are what make it so memorable.
This fun online project, dedicated to geographically incorrect entertainment, features such gems as ‘The World According To Fish’ and ‘What Pedestrian [Signs] Look Like Across Europe.’
Even though its content might not get you from point A to point B, the pictures can, in fact, teach you something and put a smile on your face.
#1 Earth
Image source: terriblemap
#2 World Map According To Fish
Image source: terriblemap
#3 Cat Earth Theory
Image source: terriblemap
#4 How The Rest Of The World Sees The USA
Image source: terriblemap
#5 Map Of Earth If There Was No Land
Image source: terriblemap
#6 How To Find Kentucky On The Map
Image source: terriblemap
#7 Argentina
Image source: terriblemap
#8 Map
Image source: terriblemap
#9 Antarctica, The Confusing Continent
Image source: terriblemap
#10 Most Oddly Named Town In Each Us State
Image source: terriblemap
#11 Zimbabwe And Namibia
Image source: terriblemap
#12 Terrible Map
Image source: TerribleMaps
#13 Bosnians: I Wanna Swim Croatia: No
Image source: terriblemap
#14 That’s Going To Look Stupid In 60 Million Years
Image source: TerribleMaps
#15 Restaurant Order Preferences In Africa
Image source: terriblemap
#16 Map
Image source: terriblemap
#17 Basically Every Data Map Of Europe
Image source: terriblemap
#18 Map Of Roman Air Bases In 2nd Century Ad
Image source: terriblemap
#19 Rolled Up
Image source: terriblemap
#20 Europe But If Europe Colonised It
Image source: TerribleMaps
#21 Nice People
Image source: terriblemap
#22 For Everyone In The UK Waiting For The 12th Of April. A Map Of Every Pub In The UK
Image source: terriblemap
#23 Terrible Map
Image source: TerribleMaps
#24 Terrible Map
Image source: TerribleMaps
#25 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe
Image source: terriblemap
#26 Danger Presented By Indiana
Image source: terriblemap
#27 Egypt Is Smaller Than The United States, Russia And China Combined
Image source: terriblemap
#28 2,066 Americans Were Asked To Point Out Ukraine On A Map
Image source: terriblemap
#29 Population Per Capita
Image source: terriblemap
#30 Statistic
Image source: TerribleMaps
#31 Prison Population Per 100,000 People
#32 Countries With An Ak-47 On Their Flag
