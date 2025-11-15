This Instagram Account Collects Terrible Real Estate Pics, And Here’s 40 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

With home values in the US soaring up to 31.2% since 2019, you naturally expect that the images in real estate listings have ameliorated. Don’t get it wrong. Nobody’s expecting the real estate agents to master the art of fine photography, nail decoration and have it all skillfully presented to their clients. But what we do look for is an absence of gag reflex at horrendous estate shots that transgress the border of decency and common sense.

Well, let me tell you, from what you are about to see, things have barely changed. The Instagram account “Terrible Real Estate Agent Photos,” aka pure nightmare material not to be consumed by your inner interior geek, still has plenty of property pics that hit rock bottom, fall beyond the ground, hit the bottom of the barrel that nobody knew was possible, and then hit the earth’s core.

But hey, there’s also some charm in this whole tackiness, so get your popcorn ready, we’re about to see what disasters are on the real estate menu most of us would never be able to afford. Psst! More terrible real estate agent pics can be found in our previous posts here, here and here.

#1

Have you tried turning the room off and back on again?

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#2

Spice up your morning with an unexpected trip to the ground floor.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#3

“Let me know when you’re done in the bath, I’ll use that water for the pasta”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#4

Aunt Bessie’s next lockdown project is to knit a conservatory.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#5

If M C Escher had tried interior design.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#6

The spare bedroom features a lingering stunned silence.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#7

As the foliage grew in strength and numbers, the cushions made plans to reclaim the ground floor on behalf of all the soft furnishings.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#8

Deleted scene from Clash of the Titans where the Minotaur emerges from the bathroom to ask if that was the last of the toilet paper.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#9

“It’s that time of the evening again, just talk amongst yourselves“

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#10

Lockdown business opportunity: Trampoline helmets.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#11

It’s a sh*tchen…

Image source: Nisey Soukup

#12

“It’s important for kids to have their own space, and that cavity wall was going to waste anyway”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#13

“If the 1870s had happened in the 1980s.”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#14

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#15

“It would be possible to blame Accidental Selfie Syndrome were it not for the room-by-room costume changes.”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#16

Local man admits running illegal workshop making nightmares and panic attacks.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#17

Wishing you all a deeply disappointing and poorly furnished Christmas.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#18

“You’re welcome, honey. I also got the Tom Selleck bath towels”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#19

By combining random elements of a livingroom, a utility room, a hallway, and a staircase, mankind finally created the Livingway Stairtility Room.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#20

“The painting in the hall is of Arthur’s most recent colonoscopy.”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#21

The guest bedroom allows direct access to your troubled childhood.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#22

Bob’s ability to empty a room was renowned across the children’s entertainment industry.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#23

Keeping Up with the Trumps didn’t make it past the pilot episode.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#24

Interior design influencers are already predicting a strong year for images of dogs printed on a towel hung over the only window in a wooden room.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#25

Next time you have prunes before bed, we swap sides.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#26

The perfect beachside property in which to relive the Allied Normandy Landings of 1944.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#27

“You go look upstairs Sandra, I’ll check out the stables”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#28

Microwaves are widely regarded as the most needy of the kitchen appliances.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#29

Check for flakes and residue before making your toilet brush the focal point of the diningroom.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#30

Upstairs gets pretty messy in the fall.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#31

Don’t bugs the let bite bed.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#32

“According to the Curse of Amenhotep, he who discovers this tomb must commit to some minor rennovations before putting it back on the market.”

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#33

Don’t be fooled by the bunting.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#34

Misery is having to read someone else’s definition of happiness while trying to unblock a U-bend

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#35

This is Feng Shui for “we haven’t had a visitor since 2007″.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#36

Stan began to wonder how often the other chairs had been meeting like this without him.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#37

The years of practise paying off for Jeff here, as he executes a flawless accidental selfie from a different room.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#38

On the 5th day, God gave his preliminary sketches to the couple next door as an apology for all the noise.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#39

Zach’s new garden saved him a fortune in hay fever medicine.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

#40

Hands up if you absolutely refuse to be hurried when you’re on the toilet.

Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos

