Mom Doesn’t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

The family group chat can serve many purposes. It’s a practical place that can be used for planning holiday and birthday celebrations, but it’s also the perfect place to update your loved ones on your life. Whether you’re having a great day or a terrible one, your parents and siblings will always have your back. Unless, that is, they constantly change the topic to be about them.
One person reached out to Reddit for advice after they got fed up with their sister hijacking every conversation they tried to have with their family. Below, you’ll find all the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author.
Ask any parent, and they’ll claim that they love each of their children equally. And I’m sure that most of them believe that’s actually true. But if you were to ask their children if they believe their parents had a favorite, you would likely hear a different story.
The Institute for Family Studies reports that 40% of Americans who grew up with siblings believe that their parents had a favorite child. And women are more likely to perceive parental favoritism, as 45%, compared to only 35% of men, say that their parents favored one kid.
Children of divorced parents are also more likely to believe that there was a golden child in their family, as 51% say so. And when it comes to who was chosen to be the favorite, youngest children are the most likely to believe that they were the favorite. Meanwhile, middle children were the least likely to think they were the golden child.
Unsurprisingly, raising kids in an environment where it’s clear that one is the favorite can have lasting consequences. The Institute for Family Studies notes that Americans are much less likely to be close to their siblings in adulthood if they grew up feeling like one was favored.
At the same time, less than half of Americans who think their parents had a favorite say that they’re satisfied with the relationship they have with their parents today. Even amongst people who did grow up being the golden child, only 55% are happy with the relationship they have with their parents.
We have no way of knowing what this author’s experience was like when growing up with their sister. But we do know that the sister has children, which can be another easy way to steal attention away from parents.
It’s no secret that many parents hope that they’ll become grandparents as they get older. And according to a YouGov survey, the majority of grandparents want at least four grandchildren. But sometimes, the adult children who choose not to start a family get overlooked after their siblings start having kids.
Grandchildren demand a lot of attention, and it’s easy for parents to forget that their kids are going through a lot in their lives, even if they don’t have little ones of their own. And unfortunately, some parents have a talent for making everything about them.
Choosing Therapy notes that some of the signs of a narcissistic parent are the need to be the center of attention, being immature and selfish, blaming others for their behavior, and showing little concern for others’ needs and feelings.
They can also be manipulative and exploitative, will do anything to be the best, become annoyed when anyone else asks for attention, and have no problem publicly embarrassing others.
Siblings are supposed to look out for one another, but if it’s become clear that the relationship is causing more stress than it’s worth, it might be time to set boundaries. Headspace notes that it’s important to know that your sibling’s issues are not your fault. At the end of the day, you have to put your own mental health and peace of mind first.
