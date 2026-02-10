Mom Doesn’t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

by

The family group chat can serve many purposes. It’s a practical place that can be used for planning holiday and birthday celebrations, but it’s also the perfect place to update your loved ones on your life. Whether you’re having a great day or a terrible one, your parents and siblings will always have your back. Unless, that is, they constantly change the topic to be about them.

One person reached out to Reddit for advice after they got fed up with their sister hijacking every conversation they tried to have with their family. Below, you’ll find all the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers left the author.

Family group chats should be a safe space for everyone to share about their lives

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Image credits: Miguelangel Perez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this person is fed up with their sister who constantly makes every conversation about her

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Image credits: TAannoying

It’s extremely common for parents to have a favorite child, whether they want to admit it or not

Ask any parent, and they’ll claim that they love each of their children equally. And I’m sure that most of them believe that’s actually true. But if you were to ask their children if they believe their parents had a favorite, you would likely hear a different story.

The Institute for Family Studies reports that 40% of Americans who grew up with siblings believe that their parents had a favorite child. And women are more likely to perceive parental favoritism, as 45%, compared to only 35% of men, say that their parents favored one kid.

Children of divorced parents are also more likely to believe that there was a golden child in their family, as 51% say so. And when it comes to who was chosen to be the favorite, youngest children are the most likely to believe that they were the favorite. Meanwhile, middle children were the least likely to think they were the golden child.

Unsurprisingly, raising kids in an environment where it’s clear that one is the favorite can have lasting consequences. The Institute for Family Studies notes that Americans are much less likely to be close to their siblings in adulthood if they grew up feeling like one was favored.

At the same time, less than half of Americans who think their parents had a favorite say that they’re satisfied with the relationship they have with their parents today. Even amongst people who did grow up being the golden child, only 55% are happy with the relationship they have with their parents.

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Grandparents often start to direct the majority of their attention towards their grandkids

We have no way of knowing what this author’s experience was like when growing up with their sister. But we do know that the sister has children, which can be another easy way to steal attention away from parents.

It’s no secret that many parents hope that they’ll become grandparents as they get older. And according to a YouGov survey, the majority of grandparents want at least four grandchildren. But sometimes, the adult children who choose not to start a family get overlooked after their siblings start having kids. 

Grandchildren demand a lot of attention, and it’s easy for parents to forget that their kids are going through a lot in their lives, even if they don’t have little ones of their own. And unfortunately, some parents have a talent for making everything about them.

Choosing Therapy notes that some of the signs of a narcissistic parent are the need to be the center of attention, being immature and selfish, blaming others for their behavior, and showing little concern for others’ needs and feelings.  

They can also be manipulative and exploitative, will do anything to be the best, become annoyed when anyone else asks for attention, and have no problem publicly embarrassing others.

Siblings are supposed to look out for one another, but if it’s become clear that the relationship is causing more stress than it’s worth, it might be time to set boundaries. Headspace notes that it’s important to know that your sibling’s issues are not your fault. At the end of the day, you have to put your own mental health and peace of mind first. 

Later, the author responded to several comments and provided more information

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Some readers assured them that they had done nothing wrong

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

However, some believed that everyone could have handled the situation more maturely

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Others thought that nobody was at fault

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Meanwhile, some provided advice on how to deal with the situation

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids
Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

And others said that the author was at fault

Mom Doesn&#8217;t Let Sister Have One Conversation To Herself, Keeps Bringing Up Her Kids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Winners Of The Independent Photographer’s ‘People’ Contest Celebrate The Diversity Of The Human Race (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How The Real World Helped Save The Life of Eric Nies
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2021
Hey Pandas, Draw The Best Image You Can On The Computer (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Knock-Off Brands You’ve Seen (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Shocked After Realizing Her $700 Hairless Sphynx Cat Is Actually A Regular Cat That Was Shaved
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Who Sacrificed A Lot For A Company Gets Tricked By The Boss, Leaves And Takes 90% Of The Business With Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025