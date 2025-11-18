Christian Teen Implies She’s Better Than Her Friends, Friend Tells Her To Shut It

Everyone’s entitled to their own beliefs and, when it comes to religion, this is part of what contributes to the rich diversity of the human race. It only becomes an issue when people keep trying to convert others to their religion and won’t stop proselytizing.
For one Redditor, things became a little too much after her friend kept bringing Jesus into every conversation, even at the school lunch table. She finally snapped, telling her friend to lay off the bible bashing. Now she’s asking the internet if she’s the jerk.
A group of teens are in the same friend group, but one is a devout Christian
The religious teen was subtle about her views at first, then got annoyingly enthusiastic about it
She started to bring religion and Jesus into every single conversation
She even created a separate IG account telling people how to live a holy life
Final straw arrived when she went on a religious rant at lunch time and the poster put her in her place, but now wonders if she was the jerk
OP begins her story by telling the community that she and Jessica are part of the same friend group at school and that she’s never had a problem with her being Christian before. She adds that, while Jessica was deeply devout, she was never overbearing with it.
The problems arose after Jessica showed up at the friends’ lunch table with her bible and kept going on about how God is great, then started an IG account dedicated to bible posts and telling people how to live a holy life.
During one of Jessica’s lunchtime religious rants, OP told her that, while she was fine with Jessica’s beliefs, she and the other friends were over hearing about Jesus, God, and the bible. Jessica responded by asking OP, “Are you suggesting you’re better than Jesus?”
This was too much for OP, who told Jessica sarcastically, “Look, Jesus loves you, but he wants you to shut the [heck] up.” OP carried on, accusing Jessica of subtly suggesting she was better than the rest of the friend group because she was so religious.
Jessica hasn’t talked to OP since, so now she’s wondering if she didn’t perhaps overstep the mark with her comments and has asked Reddit if she’s the jerk in the whole mess.
Almost all of us have experienced people who seem deeply committed to converting you to their religion. They could be a stranger in public, someone knocking on your front door, a family member, or close friend.
They probably have the best intentions, but you’re just not interested. So, how do you get people like this to back off and quit pushing their beliefs on you?
In her article for wikiHow, Nicolette Tura suggests a few ways to stop people from trying to convert you to another religion.
If you’re dealing with a loved one, Tura recommends changing the subject, trying not to be defensive, explaining to them you’re not interested in changing, and allowing them to express their beliefs while being clear about your boundaries on the topic.
In the case of someone coming to your home, simply don’t answer the door. If you do answer, be polite. Being rude may only encourage them in their efforts to ‘show you the way’.
Let them start their script; it could make it seem less rude when you say you’re not interested. Definitely don’t try to engage them in debate. Try to be patient, but firm, in declining their offer for religious guidance.
For the stranger approaching you in public, Tura recommends trying to ignore them, avoiding eye contact, and even pretending to be on a phone call. If these options don’t work out and the person persists, politely tell them you aren’t interested, make up an excuse about urgently needing to be somewhere else, and always keep moving.
