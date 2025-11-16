Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

by

You don’t need to be a computer person to know that exposed wires are trouble. Or that driving a bolt through a screen might cause it to go black. But to some people, technology is so foreign that even these concepts are hard to grasp.

So when they inevitably damage their software and hardware, someone needs to show up and fix the problems… As well as take a picture and post it on the subreddit ‘Tech Support Gore‘ to remind everyone that IT literacy matters.

Continue scrolling to check out the sub’s latest posts and for the older carnage that appeared on it, fire up our previous publications on this funny online community here, here, and here.

#1 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: BateauSai

#2 Time To Hang Up The Wreath

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Juan-Quixote

#3 I Drove Over An Hour For This

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: fUnderdog

#4 They Said “My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won’t Turn Back On”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: katushenciya

#5 Just Realised I Haven’t Had To Do This For Years

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Rufus_Dufus

#6 Wondering The Story Behind This

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: FinishedToxicity

#7 My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: GeroX13

#8 Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: crippledchameleon

#9 Dj Electrocutioner

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Gloear

#10 Braided Cables

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: SweetlySmooth

#11 “On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Orgy-Wan-Kenobi-Sama

#12 What Does The Word “Fragile” Mean?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: DiogoSN

#13 I’m A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: BenTheTechGuy

#14 I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Antakad

#15 Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: BuJH7

#16 Why Won’t My Call Go Through?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: ComeGetYourOzymans

#17 Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: dandilycrosscut

#18 Not My Image But Oh Dear

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Gooberg_

#19 Burned Cigarette Marks On A Ps4 Brought In For Repair. Device Was Filled With Dead Roaches

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: zebz_

#20 My Grandma’s TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: EiZenHoweLL

#21 God Sucked A*s At Cable Management

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: lotofpigskilled

#22 Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: ProbablyAnOcelot

#23 Brand New Laptop Off The Truck

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Toxicwaste4454

#24 PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won’t Be Continuing

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Zech17_

#25 My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: Itsquishyy

#26 My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That’s What It’s Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: ancaaremere

#27 My Laptop Isn’t Working

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: seebarmur

#28 Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: pzzht

#29 So, How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: JanderPanell

#30 I Present The: “Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

Image source: awkwardtheturtel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Hilarious Conversations That People Overheard In L.A. And Decided They Were Too Good Not To Share (Part II)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How Jay & Sajmon Are Leaving After 2 Years
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Handmade Creations From Nature
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Reasons You Should be Watching Guerrilla on Showtime
3 min read
May, 19, 2017
People Argue About Man Arrested And Facing Deportation Over “Disrespectful” Behavior At Tomb
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
This Student’s Powerful Photo Series Inspired By Brock Turner’s Release Will Make You Think
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.