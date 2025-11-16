Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (30 New Pics)

You don’t need to be a computer person to know that exposed wires are trouble. Or that driving a bolt through a screen might cause it to go black. But to some people, technology is so foreign that even these concepts are hard to grasp.
So when they inevitably damage their software and hardware, someone needs to show up and fix the problems… As well as take a picture and post it on the subreddit ‘Tech Support Gore‘ to remind everyone that IT literacy matters.
#1 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors
#2 Time To Hang Up The Wreath
#3 I Drove Over An Hour For This
#4 They Said “My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won’t Turn Back On”
#5 Just Realised I Haven’t Had To Do This For Years
#6 Wondering The Story Behind This
#7 My Mom Said That It Once Shocked Her When She Plugged It In
#8 Travelled 1000km To Fix 5 Brand New Desktops Which Are Slow For Strange Reasons. Strange Reasons:
#9 Dj Electrocutioner
#10 Braided Cables
#11 “On A Scale Of One To Ten How Recoverable Is The Data On This Disk?”
#12 What Does The Word “Fragile” Mean?
#13 I’m A Computer Noob But I Open My Laptop To Look For Tracking Devices
#14 I Tried Setting My Alarm For Tomorrow… I May Need A New Clock
#15 Not Oc But This Hurt Me Enough To Hurt You Too
#16 Why Won’t My Call Go Through?
#17 Anybody Up For Char Broiled GPU?
#18 Not My Image But Oh Dear
#19 Burned Cigarette Marks On A Ps4 Brought In For Repair. Device Was Filled With Dead Roaches
#20 My Grandma’s TV After The Housecleaners Cleaned Her TV With A Mystery Liquid (Gone Wrong)
#21 God Sucked A*s At Cable Management
#22 Ladies And Gentlemen: The US Government
#23 Brand New Laptop Off The Truck
#24 PC Has Been Up Against My Desk For A While. That Won’t Be Continuing
#25 My Cousin Cleaned The Laptop While I Was Away For A Bit, I Come Back To This
#26 My Boss Placing A Deada*s Pot Of Ice Twice A Day On The Transformer (If That’s What It’s Called) Cus It Keeps Overheating And The Entire Pos & Internet Server Goes Down
#27 My Laptop Isn’t Working
#28 Someone Knows Where Can I Get That Router Skin ?
#29 So, How Much Thermal Paste Should I Use?
#30 I Present The: “Hey Guys, Dropped My Phone, Can Ifixit??”
